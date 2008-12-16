Star Tracks - Tuesday, December 16, 2008
PLAYING CATCH
New dad and Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz is a crowd-pleaser as he tosses copies of his band's new Folie à Deux CD to fans in New York City's Washington Square Park on Monday. The rockers originally planned a secret free show, but a paperwork mishap instead led to an impromptu a cappella sing-along.
WAR HERO
Tom Cruise makes a good point at the premiere of his World War II thriller Valkyrie at New York City's Rose Theater on Monday. The actor – who stepped out solo – had 2 y-year-old daughter Suri on his mind at the event. "I love hearing 'I love you, dada,' " the actor told PEOPLE.
'ROAD' TO SUCCESS
Over a decade after their blockbuster Titanic, Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio reunite on the red carpet for the premiere of their '50s-era drama Revolutionary Road at the Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, Calif., on Monday. The film, based on the novel by Richard Yates, opens in theaters Dec. 26.
IN FASHION
Nicole Richie and Joel Madden make a chic pair in DampG at the launch of the fashion line's new flagship store Monday in Beverly Hills. Richie, in a black chiffon bubble skirt, also got chatty with pal Paris Hilton (not pictured) at the event, which benefited the nonprofit children's charity The Art of Elysium.
'PRESENT' TENSE
Also strutting her stuff at the DampG store opening: redhead Rumer Willis, who sported a stylish accessory – a tattoo on her torso with the proactive message "be present" – along with her nautical-print halter dress.
ARTIST ENTRANCE
British pop star Leona Lewis, whose single "Bleeding Love" claimed this year's top-selling spot on iTunes, makes a wintery-white arrival Monday to the Late Show with David Letterman studio in New York City.
LEAVING HER MARK
Former Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel makes a lasting impression Monday during a handprint ceremony at the Planet Hollywood Times Square in New York City. Fishel recently signed on to host the Style Network show The Dish.
'TOP' NOTCH
Heidi Klum shows off her model moves at a photo call for Germany's Next Topmodel, which she hosts and produces, in Munich on Monday. The show's fourth cycle premieres in March.
RUN FOR IT
Fitness fanatic Matthew McConaughey gets pulses racing – namely his own – during a jog near his Malibu home on Sunday.
'FEEDING' FRENZY
Newly minted Golden Globe nominee Anne Hathaway cooks up a good time for students at the Renaissance Cafe at St. Aloysius School in New York's Harlem neighborhood on Monday. The actress participated in Feeding America's holiday initiative with Netflix, unveiling the anti-hunger campaign's artwork at the event.
COFFEE TALK
Michelle Williams shows off her holiday spirit with a simple snowflake sweater while catching up on phone calls during a coffee run Monday in New York City.
FATHER'S DAY
Liev Schreiber is on daddy duty – tending to his son Alexander, 16 months, while out Monday in New York. On Saturday, the actor and Naomi Watts welcomed their second son together, making Alexander a big brother.
ALL TIED UP
Eva Mendes makes a demure departure from the CBS studios Monday in New York City, where she chatted about her latest film, The Spirit, on The Early Show.
SEASON'S GREETINGS
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott pose for a family portrait Saturday with son Liam, 21 months, and daughter Stella, 6 months, at the Pepsi Holiday House in Los Angeles, where stars can contribute to the charities Clothes Off Our Back and Feeding America.