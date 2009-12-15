Star Tracks: Tuesday, December 15, 2009
EASY RIDER
Baby, it's cold outside! A bundled-up Kingston Rossdale, 3, lets mom Gwen Stefani (lovingly!) push him all around London on Tuesday. The rocker and her son are planning to spend the holidays in the U.K. with dad Gavin Rossdale and her younger son Zuma, 1.
'FUR' REAL
Rihanna prepares to face the chilly New York City night in a brand new, fur-trimmed winter coat after shopping at Fendi in midtown Manhattan on Monday. Before satisfying her appetite for high fashion, the singer dined with friends at Da Silvano.
COMIC ACTOR
Justin Timberlake hams it up while naming the Golden Globe Award nominees in Beverly Hills Tuesday morning. The singer earned big laughs when he announced best dramatic actress nominee Emily Blunt's name, then turned to her fiancé – and his fellow presenter – John Krasinski, saying, "Somebody's going to have a good night tonight."
A BIG STEP
It's party time! Zac Efron escorts his glamorous girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens out to celebrate her 21st birthday at L.A.'s East Restaurant Monday night. And the two were in good company, partying with pals like Ashley Tisdale, Selena Gomez and Brittany Snow.
LUCKY 'STAR'
After being named Variety's International Star of the Year, Gerard Butler comes well-accessorized – with his trophy in hand! – for an interview at the Dubai International Film Festival Tuesday in the United Arab Emirates.
FIT THE BILL
Justin Bieber may be at the mall – but he's not doing any holiday shopping! The 15-year-old pop star riles up his fans – and shows off his New York Yankees pride – during an energetic concert at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce, Calif., Monday.
CREATURE COMFORTS
A bundled-up Kate Beckinsale sneaks in a snuggle with her pint-sized pooch Ingrid while running errands in Beverly Hills Monday.
SOFT SHOULDER
Diane Kruger enjoys some sweet support from longtime boyfriend Joshua Jackson at the Inglourious Basterds Blu-ray and DVD launch afterparty Monday at L.A.'s Grace Restaurant.
WHAT A DOLL!
Sporting similar haircuts, Michelle Williams and daughter Matilda Rose Ledger, 4, share a stroll through their Brooklyn, N.Y., neighborhood on Monday – with a pink-clad friend in tow!
TWO FOR THE ROAD
Got your back, pop! Pete Wentz carries some welcome baby weight, his 1-year-old son Bronx, as he grabs groceries Monday in New York City. The Wentzes are in town while mom Ashlee stars as Roxie Hart in Broadway's Chicago.
PARTNERS IN CRIME
Now that's a dashing crime-fighting pair! Robert Downey Jr. puts the squeeze on costar Jude Law at the premiere of their film, Sherlock Holmes, in London's Leicester Square on Monday. The movie opens in theaters Christmas Day.
BRO BONDING
He may be going solo, but Nick Jonas still makes time for his brothers! The singer stepped out Monday with the youngest Jonas, Frankie, for a bite to eat at Paty's Restaurant in Toluca Lake, Calif.
TAKING FLIGHT
And liftoff! Kate Hudson gets swept off her feet Monday by Broadway's Burn the Floor dancer Mirko Sciolan during an appearance on MTV's It's On with Alexa Chung in New York City. The actress was on hand to promote her latest film, Nine.
TRESSED TO GO
Looks like a good hair day! After premiering Did You Hear About the Morgans? in London last week, Sarah Jessica Parker shows off her well-coiffed do after an appointment at the Serge Normant at John Frieda Salon in New York's Meatpacking District on Monday.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
In a barely-there mini and sexy stockings, Taylor Momsen walks the line between good fashion taste on the streets of New York while filming scenes for Gossip Girl on Monday.
ROCKET MAN
Talk about an explosive entrance! Kid Rock hitches a ride aboard a customized missile during a trip to visit troops in the Middle East on Saturday. Rock – who has now traveled overseas to visit the troops during the holidays five times – performed for service members as a part of the Air Force Reserve's Tour for the Troops 2009.