Keanu Reeves Heads to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Plus Simu Liu, Alicia Keys and More

Late Show Prep
Clothes in hand, Keanu Reeves heads to the Ed Sullivan Theater to chat on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Dec. 13 in N.Y.C.
NY State of Mind
In N.Y.C., Alicia Keys performs on the TODAY show on Dec. 14.
Selfies with Simu
Simu Liu takes selfies with fans at the Spider-Man: No Way Home L.A. premiere on Dec. 13.
Carpet Crew
Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Zendaya and Tom Holland share a laugh on the Spider-Man: No Way Home L.A. premiere red carpet on Dec. 13.
Foxx Family Affair
Jamie Foxx poses with his stunning daughter Corrine at the L.A. premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home at the Regency Village Theater on Dec. 13.
Spidey Senses
Frankie Grande and Spider-Man pose at the L.A. premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home at the Regency Village Theater on Dec. 13.
Dad Duties
Elon Musk brings son X Æ A-12 on stage at the TIME Person of the Year event on Dec. 13 in N.Y.C.
Icy Girl Gang
Saweetie plays to the crowd at iHeartRadio Q102's Jingle Ball 2021 at the Wells Fargo Center on Dec. 13 in Philadelphia.
The Biebers Abroad
Hailey and Justin Bieber head to The Royal Opera House and then make a stop at China Tang for dinner in London on Dec. 13.
Good Vibes Only
Henry Cavill shares a thumbs up while out in N.Y.C. on Dec. 13.
'Tis the Season
Lea Michele performs live during The Hoda Kotb Show: Holiday Special on SiriusXM in N.Y.C. on Dec. 13.
Dance Dates
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd attend the 11th Annual World Choreography Awards at the Globe Theatre in L.A. on Dec. 13.
Brother Bonding
Brothers Owen and Luke Wilson attend the Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks game at the State Farm Arena on Dec. 13 in Atlanta.
Forever Foodies
Curtis Stone and Lindsay Price celebrate The Ucross Cookbook on Dec. 13 in Beverly Hills.
Read-y or Not
Katie Holmes joins Epic, a digital reading platform for kids, on Dec. 7 in N.Y.C. to read to children from Hit The Books, a Harlem-based after-school reading and martial arts program.
Lights, Camera, Action!
Zoey Deutch is chic in character as she films Something from Tiffany's in N.Y.C. on Dec. 13.
Walk This Way
Ryan Reynolds steps out in N.Y.C. for a walk on Dec. 13.
The Cat's Meow
Mary J. Blige performs onstage in a leopard-print jumpsuit at Sexy Fish Miami's sneak preview on Dec. 11 in Florida.
On Broadway
Prince Jackson attends a preview performance of MJ (a musical about his father, Michael Jackson) on Dec. 11 in N.Y.C.
Big Smiles
Kendall Jenner and Odell Beckham Jr. show off their pearly whites while announcing the NFL star as the new male face of MOON oral care.
Dressed to the Nines
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get glammed up for the premiere of his film The Tender Bar on Dec. 12 in L.A.
Pretty in Pink
Lana Condor joins PINK and Campus Pride to treat students to a surprise shopping spree this holiday season on Dec. 7 in L.A.
Game On
Ben Stiller and Michael J. Fox sit courtside as the New York Knicks take on the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 12.
Family Affair
Reese Witherspoon hits the red carpet premiere of Sing 2 with daughter Ava, sons Deacon and Tennessee and husband Jim Toth on Dec. 12 in L.A.
Sing It
Also at the Sing 2 premiere: U2's The Edge and Bono, alongside Matthew McConaughey.
Honoring Heroes
Jon Batiste takes the stage to present an award during the 15th Annual CNN Heroes: All-Star Tribute on Dec. 12 in N.Y.C.
Street Style
Chloe Flower and Shay Mitchell show off their style while out and about in N.Y.C. on Dec. 12.
Star Sign
Noomi Rapace autographs her star on the Slop of Fame during the 13th Les Arcs Film Festival in Bourg Saint Maurice, France, on Dec. 11.
Smiles for Miles
Dionne Warwick shares a hug with Mike Tyson at her Celebration of Smiles Event to benefit Operation Smile on Dec. 12 in Malibu.
Dance Party
The Jonas Brothers rock out on stage alongside Joe's former DNCE bandmate JinJoo Lee during iHeartRadio KISS 108's Jingle Ball on Dec. 12 in Boston.
Great Game
Chloë Grace Moretz looks on as the L.A. Lakers play the Orlando Magic at the Staples Center on Dec. 12 in L.A.
Grand Finale
Bad Religion wrap up their 40th anniversary tour at the Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco on Dec. 12.
Hug It Out
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu gets a sweet hug from Sandra Oh on the red carpet at the 19th Annual Unforgettable Gala in Los Angeles on Dec. 11.
Happy Holidays
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend couple up for the Baby2Baby Holiday Party at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Dec. 11.
Good Days
SZA flashes a huge smile for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on Dec. 10.
Jingle All the Way
Drew Barrymore and Nicky Hilton Rothschild pose together in front of Christmas trees at the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball in New York City on Dec. 10.
Round Table Talk
Lil Rel Howery hosts a discussion with Dascha Polanco, Hailie Sahar and Alok Vaid-Menon at the Hennessy V.S.O.P. "More is Made by the Many" virtual event on Dec. 9.
Holiday Cheer
Andy Cohen, Chris Noth and Amy Sedaris get festive for SiriusXM's Radio Andy Annual Holiday Hangout at The Cutting Room in New York City on Dec. 10.
Power Walk
Jennifer Garner steps out for a stroll with a mug in her hand in Los Angeles on Dec. 10.
Sister Act
Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis have a sisters' night out to celebrate Flip's grand launch, hosted by Halsey, in L.A. on Dec. 9.
Beach Day
Mary J. Blige walks the beach in Miami to kick off the weekend on Dec. 10.
Sweat Sesh
Olivia Wilde wears leggings and sneakers to go hit the gym on Dec. 10 in L.A.
Out on the Town
Daisy Jones & The Six star Suki Waterhouse layers up while out in L.A. on Dec. 9.
A Passion for Fashion
Charli XCX steps out in a stylish ensemble on Dec. 10 in the East Village neighborhood of N.Y.C.
The Fab 6!
Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness poses backstage with the cast of Six — Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly, Adrianna Hicks, Abby Mueller, Anna Uzele, and Andrea Macasaet — on Broadway on Dec. 9 in N.Y.C.
Arty Night Out
Venus Williams wows in Ferragamo as she joins celebrity chef, Marcus Samuelsson, at his eatery Red Rooster Overtown in Miami for Art Basel.
It's a Celebration!
Jasmine Sanders attends the Inaugural Bal Harbour Shops Emerging Fashion Photography Award luncheon celebration in Florida.
It's Electric
Willow Smith performs at London's Electric Ballroom on Dec. 9.
MCU Crew
Jacob Batalon, Zendaya and Tom Holland chat about Spider-Man: No Way Home during SiriusXM's Town Hall on Dec. 10 in N.Y.C.
Need for Speed
Eva Longoria prepares for a Formula 1 Pirelli Hot Lap ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on Dec. 10.
Big Smiles
Michael B. Jordan and Denzel Washington reunite at the A Journal for Jordan world premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Dec. 9 in N.Y.C.
Game On
Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson play a round of True Confessions with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on Dec. 9.
Out & About
Justin Theroux and his dog Kuma run errands around N.Y.C. on Dec. 9.
In Good Company
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor attend the opening night of Broadway's Company on Dec. 9 in N.Y.C.
Bumpin' Along
Lily Rabe, who is currently expecting her third baby with longtime partner Hamish Linklater, attends the Amazon Studios screening of The Tender Bar at the Museum of Modern Art on Dec. 9 in N.Y.C.
Star Power
Brittney Spencer and Lindsay Ell perform in Nashville at The Basement East on Dec. 9.
Raising the Bar
Honoree Patina Miller, star of Power Book III: Raising Kanan on STARZ, poses backstage at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on Dec. 6 in L.A.
Sheerios in the City
Ed Sheeran performs to an excited crowd on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Center on Dec. 9 in N.Y.C.
Peace Out
While out in London, Common makes his way to the Dior Men's fall/winter 2022 show on Dec. 9.
Game Night
Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe, Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris snap a photo while enjoying the New York Rangers vs. Colorado Avalanche game on Dec. 8 at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C.
Keeping It 100
Congrats to the cast of Warner Bros. Television's Riverdale, who has celebrated their 100th episode on set with showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. The milestone episode will air on Dec. 14 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.
Star Sighting
Michael B. Jordan makes his way to Good Morning America in N.Y.C.'s Times Square on Dec. 9.
'And Just Like ...' Old Times
Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker have a ball on Dec. 8 at the And Just Like That ... premiere afterparty in N.Y.C.