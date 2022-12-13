Vivica A. Fox Dazzles in Green, Plus Lily Collins, Ringo Starr, Elton John and More

By People Staff
Published on December 13, 2022 06:00 AM
Emerald City

Vivica Fox
Jason Mendez/Getty

In a sheer green embellished top with matching earrings, Vivica A. Fox pays a vibrant visit to SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Dec. 12.

Arm in Arm

Lily Collins
The image direct

Lily Collins and husband Charlie McDowell step out in N.Y.C. on Dec. 12, both looking ready for chillier days in long coats and beanies.

Legends Only

Elton John Ringo Star
Dave Benett/Getty

At the London premiere of the Disney Documentary If These Walls Could Sing, Barbara Bach, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Giles Martin, Lesley "Twiggy" Lawson and Leigh Lawson pose for a photo on Dec. 12.

Girl Dad

Paul McCartney Stella McCartney
Dave Benett/Getty

Paul McCartney brings his daughters Stella and Mary as his dates for the premiere of If These Walls Could Sing on Dec. 12 in London.

Blue-tiful

Minnie Driver
John Phillips/Getty

Minnie Driver stuns in royal blue at the world premiere of The Witcher: Blood Origin in London on Dec. 12.

On the Green

Anthony Mackie
Courtesy

Anthony Mackie cruises in a golf cart at the weekend's Pepsi Zero Sugar 16th Annual Irie Weekend Big Golf Classic presented by Adidas in Miami.

Country's Finest

Gavin Degraw Old Dominion
Courtesy

Gavin DeGraw, Old Dominion, Brothers Osborne, Lucie Silvas, Lady A's Charles Kelley and more sing "Midnight Rider" together at New York City's Beacon Theatre on Dec. 8 as part of the Gregg Allman's 75th Birthday Jam concert.

Pit Bull Pal

Justin Theroux Kuma
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Justin Theroux and his canine confidante, Kuma, sit together during the CNN Heroes: An All-Star tribute event at New York's American Museum of Natural History on Dec. 11.

Java Joy

Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez
Backgrid

Love is in the Santa Monica air as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez enjoy a coffee date at Starbucks on Dec. 11.

Rallying Speech

Jane Goodall
Sarah Morris/Getty

Anthropologist Jane Goodall takes the mic at the 2022 LA3C Festival held at Los Angeles State Historic Park on Dec. 10.

Festive Five

Steph Curry Aisiha Curry
Noah Graham/Getty

The whole family joins together for Eat. Learn. Play.'s 10th Annual Christmas with the Currys celebration in Oakland on Dec. 11, with kids Riley, 11, Cannon, 4, and Ryan, 7, matching Dad in holiday-themed sweatshirts.

Fancy Frills

Pamela Anderson
EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty

Up to her elbows in fringe, Pamela Anderson wears an elaborate ensemble to the Paris suburb of Le Bourget for the Jacquemus fashion show entitled Le Raphia, a collection for men and women for the 2023 spring/summer season on Dec. 12.

A Bow On Top

Kid Laroi
Dave Kotinsky/Getty

With two festively attired pooches in hand, The Kid LAROI poses on the red carpet at iHeartRadio Z100's 2022 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 9.

Family Business

Tom Hanks Rita Wilson
Borja B. Hojas/WireImage

Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks and their son Truman, 26, attend a photo call for their film El Peor Vecino Del Mundo (the Spanish title of their film A Man Called Otto) in Madrid on Dec. 12.

Star-Powered Smiles

Viola Davis Octavia Spencer
Robin L Marshall/Getty

Honor in hand, William O. Douglas Award recipient Viola Davis poses with Octavia Spencer at the Public Counsel's annual celebratory dinner on Dec. 11 in Beverly Hills.

Gliding Around

Mindy Kaling
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Mindy Kaling and Donald Duck take to the ice for Disney On Ice's Road Trip Adventures held in Los Angeles on Dec. 9.

Glam Fam

Sarah Jessica Parker
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker bring their entire brood to the opening night of Some Like It Hot! on Dec. 11, with their kids Tabitha, 13, James, 20, and Loretta, 13, looking glamorous for the Broadway musical in N.Y.C.

Mini-Me Moments

Uma Thurman
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Uma Thurman and her mini-me daughter Luna, 10, smile at a mother-daughter musical outing to the Dec. 11 opening of Some Like It Hot! at N.Y.C.'s Shubert Theatre on Broadway.

Hat On, Knives Out

Janelle Monae
Paras Griffin/Getty

Janelle Monáe strikes a post in a vested suit and tie on Dec. 9 at the Glass Onion Murder Mystery Experience in Atlanta.

Striking a Chord

Jimmy Eat World
Scott Dudelson/Getty

Jimmy Eat World frontman Jim Adkins sings during Audacy's KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas festival on Dec. 10 at the Kia Forum in L.A.

Sunny Disposition

Snoop Dogg
Christopher Polk/Penske Media/Getty

In a shiny yellow jacket that matches his gold microphone, Snoop Dogg brings his smile to the LA3C stage at the Dec. 3 festival.

Pretty in Pink

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: Kim Petras attends the Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2022 at The O2 Arena on December 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)
Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty

Kim Petras attends the Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2022 at The O2 Arena on Dec. 10 in London.

Peace Sign

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Selena Gomez is seen in Midtown on December 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Gotham/GC

Selena Gomez dons a bright pink ensemble and flashes a peace sign in New York City on Dec. 11.

Host with the Most

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 10: Co-host JoJo Siwa attends the 2022 Children's & Family Creative Arts Emmys at Wilshire Ebell Theatre on December 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

JoJo Siwa attends the 2022 Children's & Family Creative Arts Emmys, which she co-hosted, at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre on Dec. 10 in Los Angeles.

Winner, Winner!

Big Brother Winner Taylor Hale parties with Bachelor Nation at Stephen Lovegrove’s First Noelle Ball 2022 Photo Credit: Micah Cook Photography
Micah Cook Photography

Big Brother winner Taylor Hale parties at Stephen Lovegrove's First Noelle Ball in Los Angeles on Dec. 8.

Cute Couple

Sierra Jackzen makes first public appearance with new boyfriend Keetun Pierce at Stephen Lovegrove’s First Noelle Ball Photo Credit: Micah Cook Photography
Micah Cook Photography

Sierra Jackson makes her first public appearance with new boyfriend Keetun Pierce at Stephen Lovegrove's First Noelle Ball on Dec. 8 in Los Angeles.

Rocking the Stage

Birmingham, UNITED KINGDOM - American singer Kehlani, Put on a high energy Performance in Birmingham tonight. as well as her amazing vocals the singer also showed of her dance moves and flexibility as she pulls off a show stopping back bend Pictured: kehlani BACKGRID USA 10 DECEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Watto / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Watto / BACKGRID

Kehlani rocks out in Birmingham, United Kingdom, on Dec. 10

Late Night Miley

Miley Cyrus
Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

Miley Cyrus looks fabulous during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City on Dec. 9.

New 'Do

Lizzo preforms during the Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 show
Kevin Kane/WireImage

Lizzo goes Grinch as she performs during Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 show at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 9 in New York City.

Escape Artists

People/Disney hosted escape room
David Jon Photography

PEOPLE and Disney host a themed escape room in L.A. celebrating Disney+'s upcoming National Treasure: Edge of History series, with stars including Lisette Olivera, Lyndon Smith, Jordan Rodrigues, Jake Austin Walker and Antonio Cipriano working their way out of the challenge.

Golden Girl

Michelle Yeoh attends the Santa Barbara International Film Festival's 15th Annual Kirk Douglas Award For Excellence In Film
Robin L Marshall/Getty

Michelle Yeoh attends the Santa Barbara International Film Festival's 15th Annual Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara Resort & Spa on Dec. 9 in California.

Denim Darling

Dua Lipa is seen in Chelsea on December 10, 2022
Gotham/GC Images

Dua Lipa is seen out and about in Chelsea on Dec. 10 in New York City.

Loved Up

Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman Pendry West Hollywood x CURATEUR Winter Market & Cocktail Party
Chelsea Lauren for CURATEUR/Shutterstock

Rachel Zoe and husband Rodger Berman attended Pendry West Hollywood x CURATEUR's Winter Market & Cocktail Party with drinks by Tanqueray in West Hollywood on Dec. 9.

Taking the Reins

Heidi Klum
The Image Direct

Heidi Klum looks chic on the set of Germany's Next Top Model in Los Angeles on Dec. 9.

Peace Out

Gigi Hadid
The image direct

Gigi Hadid is photographed visiting her New York City-based clothing store, Guest in Residence, on Dec. 9.

Good Morning

H.E.R.
Jason Mendez/Getty

Singer H.E.R. visits Sway in the Morning at the SiriusXM studios in New York City on Dec. 9.

Bright Prints

Emily Ratajkowski
Jason Mendez/Getty

Emily Ratajkowski rocks an intricate print while strolling in the West Village in New York City on Dec. 9.

Hot Mama

Rihanna
Backgrid

Rihanna is fashionable as always while attending A$AP Rocky's performance for Amazon Music at Red Studio in Los Angeles on Dec. 9.

Power Couple

Steph Curry Ayesha Curry
Kimberly White/Getty

Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry look sleek while attending the 2022 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards at The Regency Ballroom in San Francisco on Dec. 8.

Hollywood Legends

Jackie Chan Antonio Banderas
Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Jackie Chan and Antonio Banderas attend the closing night gala red carpet at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Dec. 8.

Powerhouse Performance

Halsey
Adam Kudeimati

Singer Halsey performs their song "Lilith" during the Game Awards in Los Angeles on Dec. 8.

Royal Engagement

Ryan Reynolds King Charles
Karwai Tang/WireImage

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort meet with co-owners of the soccer team Wrexham AFC, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, in Wrexham, Wales on Dec. 9.

Triple Threat

Owen Wilson Kevin Nealon
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Owen Wilson, Kevin Nealon and Michael Keaton attend Nealon's event celebrating his new book I Exaggerate: My Brushes with Fame in L.A. on Dec. 8.

Keeping It Cool

Kevin bacon Ron Howard
BFA

Kevin Bacon and Ron Howard attend a special screening of Thirteen Lives at the Roxy Cinema in New York City on Dec. 8.

Fresh Faced

Zoe Saldana
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty

Actress Zoë Saldana is radiant at the press conference for Avatar: The Way of Water Seoul, South Korea, on Dec. 9.

In Character

Matt Bomer
The Image Direct

Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer film scenes for the upcoming series Fellow Travelers in Toronto on Dec. 8.

Front Row

Austin Butler Priscilla Presley
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Austin Butler and Priscilla Presley grab their front-row seats at the Celine at The Wiltern fashion show in L.A. on Dec. 8.

Fashion Forward

Kid Cudi
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Kid Cudi looks ultra cool while attending the Celine at The Wiltern fashion show in L.A. on Dec. 8.

Catwalk Fierce

kaia gerber
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Kaia Gerber walks the runway at the Celine at The Wiltern fashion show in L.A. on Dec. 8.

Winner's Circle

Jessica Chastain Ariana Debose
BFA

Academy Award winners Guillermo del Toro, Ariana DeBose, and Jessica Chastain hang out at the Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit presented by Chanel in New York City on Dec. 8, honoring director del Toro.

Like a Million Dollars

Tracy Tutor, Josh Flagg, Heather Altman and Josh Altman
Christopher Polk/Penske Media/Getty

Tracy Tutor, Josh Flagg, Heather Altman and Josh Altman celebrate at the season 14 Premiere of Million Dollar Listing LA in Beverly Hills on Dec. 8.

People's Champ

Naomi Osaka
Araya Doheny/Getty

Naomi Osaka celebrates her new book The Way Champs Play at Barnes & Noble at The Grove in L.A. on Dec. 8.

Take a Bow

Audra McDonald
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Audra McDonald takes a moment during the opening night curtain call for the play Ohio State Murders on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Dec. 8.

Triple the Star Power

Will Ferrell Octavia Spencer
David Livingston/Getty

Will Ferrell and Allison Janney join Octavia Spencer for her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on Dec. 8.

Red Carpet Costar

Emma Thompspon
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Roald Dahl's Matilda: The Musical stars Alisha Weir and Emma Thompson smile at a special screening of their Netflix film in New York City on Dec. 7.

Sleek Style

DJ Khalid
Daniele Venturelli/Getty

DJ Khaled wears a shiny jacket and equally shining smile to the Dec. 8 Closing Night Gala for the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Lounge Love

Scheanna Shay
Michael Simon/StarTraks

Scheana Shay and husband Brock Davies get cozy on a couch at the "Late Affair" nightlife experience hosted by S Bar on Dec. 3 in Las Vegas.

Night Out

Jax Taylor
Courtesy

Vanderpump Rules alumni Jax Taylor and wife Brittany Cartwright pose at the Los Angeles Confidential x Hornitos x GLAAD People's Choice Celebration at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on Dec. 6.

Dino Down!

Drake
Cole Burston/Getty

The Toronto Raptors' mascot hits the floor at the team's home-court game on Dec. 7, much to the delight of Drake and his 5-year-old son, Adonis.

Acceptance Speech Smile

Charlize Theron
Presley Ann/Getty

Oscar winner Charlize Theron receives the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala in L.A. on Dec. 7.

Mother-Daughter Date Night

Alicia Keys Terria Joseph

In celebration of her holiday-themed Athleta collection, Alicia Keys sports her own festive red bodysuit while showing love for her mom, Terria Joseph, at an N.Y.C. event on Dec. 6.

Style & Sorcery

Alexandra Daddario

Sporting a Gothic lacy dress and a broad smile framed with black lipstick, Alexandra Daddario steps onto the red carpet on Dec. 7 for the L.A. premiere of her new AMC series Mayfair Witches, based on Anne Rice's novel trilogy.

In Character, Outer Space

Channing Tatum
The image direct

Channing Tatum shoots an evening scene for his new space race drama, Project Artemis, on Tybee Island in the state of Georgia on Dec. 6.

Two-Tone Trendy

Catherine Zeta Jones
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

With her red leather skirt contrasting against her long black coat, Catherine Zeta-Jones looks sleek and sophisticated outside of Live with Kelly & Ryan in N.Y.C. on Dec. 8.

Five Best Men

Best Man cast
Mark D. Gunter/FilmMagic

At the Dec. 7 Hollywood premiere of Peacock's new series The Best Man: The Final Chapters, costars Morris Chestnut, Terrence Howard, Taye Diggs and Harold Perrineau share the spotlight with the show's director, Malcolm D. Lee.

Bench Players

Riz Ahmed Jessie Buckley
The Image Direct

On Dec. 6, Riz Ahmed and Jessie Buckley bundle up on location in Toronto, where they're filming their sci-fi romance film Fingernails.

Hands in the Air

Yung Gravy
Rick Kern/Getty

Rapper Yung Gravy hypes up the crowd during a performance in Austin, Texas, on Dec. 7.

Drink Pink

Ashanti
Courtesy

Singer Ashanti brings her modern flair to Great Jones Distilling Co.'s Prohibition era-themed party on Dec. 5 in New York City, where she surprised guests with an on-stage performance.

Say Cheese

Gal Gadot
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Gal Gadot celebrates the first anniversary of her macaroni and cheese company, GOODLES, and its retail launch in Safeway Albertsons supermarkets on Dec. 5 in Los Angeles.

Page-Turning Legacy

ELi Manning Greg Hanlon
Courtesy

Eli Manning, former New York Giants coach Tom Coughlin and PEOPLE editor Greg Hanlon announce the publication of A Giant Win, Coughlin and Hanlon's co-authored book focusing on the Giants' unexpected Super Bowl XLII win.

Dress for a Cause

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 07: (L-R) Jamie Lee Curtis and Jennifer Grey attend the Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment gala presented by Lifetime on December 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)
Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Jamie Lee Curtis poses in a T-shirt honoring Mahsa Amini alongside Jennifer Grey at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala on Dec. 7 in Los Angeles.

Lavender Haze

US actress Issa Rae arrives for the The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala at the Fairmont Hotel in Los Angeles, California, on December 7, 2022. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty

Issa Rae dazzles in a purple fringe dress at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala on Dec. 7 in Los Angeles.

Keeping the Beat

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 07: John Stamos performs with The Beach Boys on FOX and Friends at Fox News Channel Studios on December 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)
Steven Ferdman/Getty

Full House alumnus John Stamos performs with the Beach Boys on Fox and Friends in New York City on Dec. 7.

Cropped and Ready

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 07: Olivia Wilde is seen on December 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Olivia Wilde steps out in Los Angeles on Dec. 7.

Perfect Pair

Chris Hemsworth Elsa Pataky
Caroline McCredie/Getty

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky attend the 2022 AACTA Awards presented by Foxtel Group in Sydney on Dec. 7.

For Good

Prince Harry Meghan Markle
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak onstage at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala in New York City on Dec. 6.

Mini Mes

The Rock
Jeff Lewis/AP/Shutterstock

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson carries his daughters, Tiana and Jasmine, as the three attend a Los Angeles Rams NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Inglewood, California, on Dec. 4.

Lending a Hand

Matthew McConaughey
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Matthew McConaughey addresses the audience at the Sandy Hook Promise Benefit at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on Dec. 6.

Belle of the Ball

H.E.R.
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

H.E.R., star of the upcoming Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, leaves Good Morning America in New York City on Dec. 6.

Hand in Hand

Ellen Portia
MEGA

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi step out for date night at Craig's Restaurant in West Hollywood on Dec. 6. just days after the couple celebrated their 18-year anniversary.