Vivica A. Fox Dazzles in Green, Plus Lily Collins, Ringo Starr, Elton John and More

01 of 80 Emerald City Jason Mendez/Getty In a sheer green embellished top with matching earrings, Vivica A. Fox pays a vibrant visit to SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Dec. 12.

02 of 80 Arm in Arm The image direct Lily Collins and husband Charlie McDowell step out in N.Y.C. on Dec. 12, both looking ready for chillier days in long coats and beanies.

03 of 80 Legends Only Dave Benett/Getty At the London premiere of the Disney Documentary If These Walls Could Sing, Barbara Bach, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Giles Martin, Lesley "Twiggy" Lawson and Leigh Lawson pose for a photo on Dec. 12.

04 of 80 Girl Dad Dave Benett/Getty Paul McCartney brings his daughters Stella and Mary as his dates for the premiere of If These Walls Could Sing on Dec. 12 in London.

05 of 80 Blue-tiful John Phillips/Getty Minnie Driver stuns in royal blue at the world premiere of The Witcher: Blood Origin in London on Dec. 12.

06 of 80 On the Green Courtesy Anthony Mackie cruises in a golf cart at the weekend's Pepsi Zero Sugar 16th Annual Irie Weekend Big Golf Classic presented by Adidas in Miami.

08 of 80 Pit Bull Pal Kevin Mazur/Getty Justin Theroux and his canine confidante, Kuma, sit together during the CNN Heroes: An All-Star tribute event at New York's American Museum of Natural History on Dec. 11.

09 of 80 Java Joy Backgrid Love is in the Santa Monica air as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez enjoy a coffee date at Starbucks on Dec. 11.

10 of 80 Rallying Speech Sarah Morris/Getty Anthropologist Jane Goodall takes the mic at the 2022 LA3C Festival held at Los Angeles State Historic Park on Dec. 10.

11 of 80 Festive Five Noah Graham/Getty The whole family joins together for Eat. Learn. Play.'s 10th Annual Christmas with the Currys celebration in Oakland on Dec. 11, with kids Riley, 11, Cannon, 4, and Ryan, 7, matching Dad in holiday-themed sweatshirts.

12 of 80 Fancy Frills EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Up to her elbows in fringe, Pamela Anderson wears an elaborate ensemble to the Paris suburb of Le Bourget for the Jacquemus fashion show entitled Le Raphia, a collection for men and women for the 2023 spring/summer season on Dec. 12.

13 of 80 A Bow On Top Dave Kotinsky/Getty With two festively attired pooches in hand, The Kid LAROI poses on the red carpet at iHeartRadio Z100's 2022 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 9.

14 of 80 Family Business Borja B. Hojas/WireImage Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks and their son Truman, 26, attend a photo call for their film El Peor Vecino Del Mundo (the Spanish title of their film A Man Called Otto) in Madrid on Dec. 12.

15 of 80 Star-Powered Smiles Robin L Marshall/Getty Honor in hand, William O. Douglas Award recipient Viola Davis poses with Octavia Spencer at the Public Counsel's annual celebratory dinner on Dec. 11 in Beverly Hills.

16 of 80 Gliding Around Jon Kopaloff/Getty Mindy Kaling and Donald Duck take to the ice for Disney On Ice's Road Trip Adventures held in Los Angeles on Dec. 9.

17 of 80 Glam Fam Bruce Glikas/WireImage Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker bring their entire brood to the opening night of Some Like It Hot! on Dec. 11, with their kids Tabitha, 13, James, 20, and Loretta, 13, looking glamorous for the Broadway musical in N.Y.C.

18 of 80 Mini-Me Moments Bruce Glikas/WireImage Uma Thurman and her mini-me daughter Luna, 10, smile at a mother-daughter musical outing to the Dec. 11 opening of Some Like It Hot! at N.Y.C.'s Shubert Theatre on Broadway.

19 of 80 Hat On, Knives Out Paras Griffin/Getty Janelle Monáe strikes a post in a vested suit and tie on Dec. 9 at the Glass Onion Murder Mystery Experience in Atlanta.

20 of 80 Striking a Chord Scott Dudelson/Getty Jimmy Eat World frontman Jim Adkins sings during Audacy's KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas festival on Dec. 10 at the Kia Forum in L.A.

21 of 80 Sunny Disposition Christopher Polk/Penske Media/Getty In a shiny yellow jacket that matches his gold microphone, Snoop Dogg brings his smile to the LA3C stage at the Dec. 3 festival.

22 of 80 Pretty in Pink Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Kim Petras attends the Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2022 at The O2 Arena on Dec. 10 in London.

23 of 80 Peace Sign Gotham/GC Selena Gomez dons a bright pink ensemble and flashes a peace sign in New York City on Dec. 11.

24 of 80 Host with the Most Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty JoJo Siwa attends the 2022 Children's & Family Creative Arts Emmys, which she co-hosted, at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre on Dec. 10 in Los Angeles.

25 of 80 Winner, Winner! Micah Cook Photography Big Brother winner Taylor Hale parties at Stephen Lovegrove's First Noelle Ball in Los Angeles on Dec. 8.

26 of 80 Cute Couple Micah Cook Photography Sierra Jackson makes her first public appearance with new boyfriend Keetun Pierce at Stephen Lovegrove's First Noelle Ball on Dec. 8 in Los Angeles.

27 of 80 Rocking the Stage Watto / BACKGRID Kehlani rocks out in Birmingham, United Kingdom, on Dec. 10

28 of 80 Late Night Miley Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Miley Cyrus looks fabulous during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City on Dec. 9.

29 of 80 New 'Do Kevin Kane/WireImage Lizzo goes Grinch as she performs during Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 show at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 9 in New York City.

30 of 80 Escape Artists David Jon Photography PEOPLE and Disney host a themed escape room in L.A. celebrating Disney+'s upcoming National Treasure: Edge of History series, with stars including Lisette Olivera, Lyndon Smith, Jordan Rodrigues, Jake Austin Walker and Antonio Cipriano working their way out of the challenge.

31 of 80 Golden Girl Robin L Marshall/Getty Michelle Yeoh attends the Santa Barbara International Film Festival's 15th Annual Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara Resort & Spa on Dec. 9 in California.

32 of 80 Denim Darling Gotham/GC Images Dua Lipa is seen out and about in Chelsea on Dec. 10 in New York City.

33 of 80 Loved Up Chelsea Lauren for CURATEUR/Shutterstock Rachel Zoe and husband Rodger Berman attended Pendry West Hollywood x CURATEUR's Winter Market & Cocktail Party with drinks by Tanqueray in West Hollywood on Dec. 9.

34 of 80 Taking the Reins The Image Direct Heidi Klum looks chic on the set of Germany's Next Top Model in Los Angeles on Dec. 9.

35 of 80 Peace Out The image direct Gigi Hadid is photographed visiting her New York City-based clothing store, Guest in Residence, on Dec. 9.

36 of 80 Good Morning Jason Mendez/Getty Singer H.E.R. visits Sway in the Morning at the SiriusXM studios in New York City on Dec. 9.

37 of 80 Bright Prints Jason Mendez/Getty Emily Ratajkowski rocks an intricate print while strolling in the West Village in New York City on Dec. 9.

38 of 80 Hot Mama Backgrid Rihanna is fashionable as always while attending A$AP Rocky's performance for Amazon Music at Red Studio in Los Angeles on Dec. 9.

39 of 80 Power Couple Kimberly White/Getty Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry look sleek while attending the 2022 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards at The Regency Ballroom in San Francisco on Dec. 8.

40 of 80 Hollywood Legends Daniele Venturelli/Getty Jackie Chan and Antonio Banderas attend the closing night gala red carpet at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Dec. 8.

41 of 80 Powerhouse Performance Adam Kudeimati Singer Halsey performs their song "Lilith" during the Game Awards in Los Angeles on Dec. 8.

43 of 80 Triple Threat Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Owen Wilson, Kevin Nealon and Michael Keaton attend Nealon's event celebrating his new book I Exaggerate: My Brushes with Fame in L.A. on Dec. 8.

44 of 80 Keeping It Cool BFA Kevin Bacon and Ron Howard attend a special screening of Thirteen Lives at the Roxy Cinema in New York City on Dec. 8.

45 of 80 Fresh Faced Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Actress Zoë Saldana is radiant at the press conference for Avatar: The Way of Water Seoul, South Korea, on Dec. 9.

46 of 80 In Character The Image Direct Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer film scenes for the upcoming series Fellow Travelers in Toronto on Dec. 8.

47 of 80 Front Row Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Austin Butler and Priscilla Presley grab their front-row seats at the Celine at The Wiltern fashion show in L.A. on Dec. 8.

48 of 80 Fashion Forward Kevin Mazur/Getty Kid Cudi looks ultra cool while attending the Celine at The Wiltern fashion show in L.A. on Dec. 8.

49 of 80 Catwalk Fierce Frazer Harrison/Getty Kaia Gerber walks the runway at the Celine at The Wiltern fashion show in L.A. on Dec. 8.

50 of 80 Winner's Circle BFA Academy Award winners Guillermo del Toro, Ariana DeBose, and Jessica Chastain hang out at the Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit presented by Chanel in New York City on Dec. 8, honoring director del Toro.

51 of 80 Like a Million Dollars Christopher Polk/Penske Media/Getty Tracy Tutor, Josh Flagg, Heather Altman and Josh Altman celebrate at the season 14 Premiere of Million Dollar Listing LA in Beverly Hills on Dec. 8.

52 of 80 People's Champ Araya Doheny/Getty Naomi Osaka celebrates her new book The Way Champs Play at Barnes & Noble at The Grove in L.A. on Dec. 8.

53 of 80 Take a Bow Bruce Glikas/WireImage Audra McDonald takes a moment during the opening night curtain call for the play Ohio State Murders on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Dec. 8.

54 of 80 Triple the Star Power David Livingston/Getty Will Ferrell and Allison Janney join Octavia Spencer for her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on Dec. 8.

55 of 80 Red Carpet Costar Bruce Glikas/WireImage Roald Dahl's Matilda: The Musical stars Alisha Weir and Emma Thompson smile at a special screening of their Netflix film in New York City on Dec. 7.

56 of 80 Sleek Style Daniele Venturelli/Getty DJ Khaled wears a shiny jacket and equally shining smile to the Dec. 8 Closing Night Gala for the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

57 of 80 Lounge Love Michael Simon/StarTraks Scheana Shay and husband Brock Davies get cozy on a couch at the "Late Affair" nightlife experience hosted by S Bar on Dec. 3 in Las Vegas.

58 of 80 Night Out Courtesy Vanderpump Rules alumni Jax Taylor and wife Brittany Cartwright pose at the Los Angeles Confidential x Hornitos x GLAAD People's Choice Celebration at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on Dec. 6.

59 of 80 Dino Down! Cole Burston/Getty The Toronto Raptors' mascot hits the floor at the team's home-court game on Dec. 7, much to the delight of Drake and his 5-year-old son, Adonis.

60 of 80 Acceptance Speech Smile Presley Ann/Getty Oscar winner Charlize Theron receives the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala in L.A. on Dec. 7.

61 of 80 Mother-Daughter Date Night In celebration of her holiday-themed Athleta collection, Alicia Keys sports her own festive red bodysuit while showing love for her mom, Terria Joseph, at an N.Y.C. event on Dec. 6.

62 of 80 Style & Sorcery Sporting a Gothic lacy dress and a broad smile framed with black lipstick, Alexandra Daddario steps onto the red carpet on Dec. 7 for the L.A. premiere of her new AMC series Mayfair Witches, based on Anne Rice's novel trilogy.

63 of 80 In Character, Outer Space The image direct Channing Tatum shoots an evening scene for his new space race drama, Project Artemis, on Tybee Island in the state of Georgia on Dec. 6.

64 of 80 Two-Tone Trendy Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online With her red leather skirt contrasting against her long black coat, Catherine Zeta-Jones looks sleek and sophisticated outside of Live with Kelly & Ryan in N.Y.C. on Dec. 8.

65 of 80 Five Best Men Mark D. Gunter/FilmMagic At the Dec. 7 Hollywood premiere of Peacock's new series The Best Man: The Final Chapters, costars Morris Chestnut, Terrence Howard, Taye Diggs and Harold Perrineau share the spotlight with the show's director, Malcolm D. Lee.

66 of 80 Bench Players The Image Direct On Dec. 6, Riz Ahmed and Jessie Buckley bundle up on location in Toronto, where they're filming their sci-fi romance film Fingernails.

67 of 80 Hands in the Air Rick Kern/Getty Rapper Yung Gravy hypes up the crowd during a performance in Austin, Texas, on Dec. 7.

68 of 80 Drink Pink Courtesy Singer Ashanti brings her modern flair to Great Jones Distilling Co.'s Prohibition era-themed party on Dec. 5 in New York City, where she surprised guests with an on-stage performance.

69 of 80 Say Cheese Stefanie Keenan/Getty Gal Gadot celebrates the first anniversary of her macaroni and cheese company, GOODLES, and its retail launch in Safeway Albertsons supermarkets on Dec. 5 in Los Angeles.

70 of 80 Page-Turning Legacy Courtesy Eli Manning, former New York Giants coach Tom Coughlin and PEOPLE editor Greg Hanlon announce the publication of A Giant Win, Coughlin and Hanlon's co-authored book focusing on the Giants' unexpected Super Bowl XLII win.

71 of 80 Dress for a Cause Emma McIntyre/WireImage Jamie Lee Curtis poses in a T-shirt honoring Mahsa Amini alongside Jennifer Grey at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala on Dec. 7 in Los Angeles.

72 of 80 Lavender Haze MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Issa Rae dazzles in a purple fringe dress at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala on Dec. 7 in Los Angeles.

73 of 80 Keeping the Beat Steven Ferdman/Getty Full House alumnus John Stamos performs with the Beach Boys on Fox and Friends in New York City on Dec. 7.

74 of 80 Cropped and Ready BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Olivia Wilde steps out in Los Angeles on Dec. 7.

75 of 80 Perfect Pair Caroline McCredie/Getty Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky attend the 2022 AACTA Awards presented by Foxtel Group in Sydney on Dec. 7.

76 of 80 For Good Kevin Mazur/Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak onstage at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala in New York City on Dec. 6.

77 of 80 Mini Mes Jeff Lewis/AP/Shutterstock Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson carries his daughters, Tiana and Jasmine, as the three attend a Los Angeles Rams NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Inglewood, California, on Dec. 4.

78 of 80 Lending a Hand Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Matthew McConaughey addresses the audience at the Sandy Hook Promise Benefit at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on Dec. 6.

79 of 80 Belle of the Ball Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online H.E.R., star of the upcoming Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, leaves Good Morning America in New York City on Dec. 6.