Star Tracks: Tuesday, December 13, 2011
BLUE NOTE
Keeping a low-profile in shades, the forever-stylish Pippa Middleton grabs coffee before heading to work Tuesday in London.
MARILYN MOMENT
Rocking red-hot lips and eccentric sunglasses, a Monroe-esque Lady Gaga pauses to sign an autograph for one of her loyal Little Monsters on Monday in N.Y.C.
SPOUSAL SUPPORT
Matt Damon happily works the red carpet with wife Luciana at the premiere of his latest flick, We Bought a Zoo (which costars Scarlett Johansson), Monday night at N.Y.C.'s Ziegfeld Theatre.
LISTEN UP
Hugh Jackman gives his undivided attention to designer Ivanka Trump while celebrating the opening of her fine jewelry boutique in New York's SoHo neighborhood on Monday.
NOVEL IDEA
Mom-to-be Kourtney Kardashian and little sis Khloé arrive at a Calabasas, Calif., Barnes & Noble to sign copies of their book Kardashian Konfidential on Monday.
GLAM SLAM
Costars Scarlett Johansson and Elle Fanning keep close at an afterparty for their new flick, We Bought a Zoo, Monday night in New York City.
TIME TRAVELER
Twilight vamp Ashley Greene goes retro for her upcoming appearance on the '60s-set series Pan Am on Tuesday in New York City.
HAVING A 'BALL'
Jessica Biel channels her dark side with an all-black lace ensemble before hosting the 6th annual Charity: Ball – an event to bring clean water to people in need around the world – at New York's 69th Regiment Armory on Monday.
SURF'S UP
Bad news can't keep her down. After her Playboy was leaked online and getting her purse snatched, Lindsay Lohan shows her Aloha spirit while continuing her Hawaiian vacation on Sunday.
NIGHT TO SHINE
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo costars Rooney Mara and a dapper Daniel Craig shine on the red carpet at the film's world premiere at London's Odeon Leicester Square on Monday.
COAT CHECK
A bundled-up Sandra Bullock goes shopping with her little man, 22-month-old son Louis, on Monday in chilly New York City.
SO FLY
Wearing a leather jacket and dark shades, Zac Efron makes a cool exit Monday from LAX, where the New Year's Eve star caught a departing flight.
HELPING HANDS
Sean Penn and Oprah Winfrey join forces Monday in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, where the Gangster Squad star gave the media mogul a tour of a settlement camp for people displaced by the 2010 earthquake, funded by Penn's charity, J/P Haitian Relief Organization.
SHADY LADY
Looking chic in a classic black Burberry trench and aviator shades, Scarlett Johansson turns heads in N.Y.C. as she arrives for Monday's taping of The Late Show with David Letterman.
CRUISE CONTROL
A dressed-down Tom Cruise shares the red carpet with his glammed-up Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol costars Paula Patton and Simon Pegg in Madrid on Monday.