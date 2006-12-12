Star Tracks - Tuesday, December 12, 2006
PUBLIC DISPLAY
The normally guarded Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are joined at the hip as they make their way down the red carpet for the New York premiere of Jolie's film The Good Shepherd on Monday. Jolie opens up about her relationship with Pitt in the January issue of Vogue, saying: "Life developed in a way where we could be together, where it felt like something we would do, we should do."
FACING THE MUSIC
After stepping out with music producer Jonathan "J.R." Rotem, Spears may have found musical inspiration the following day as she leaves a Hollywood recording studio – with a CD in hand – on Monday.
THE DIAMOND LIFE
Lindsay Lohan models her new sparkly wares at the Angeleno magazine party for Nefarious Jewelry at Hollywood's Shag on Monday. The actress, who recently revealed she has been attending AA, told PEOPLE at the bash that she hasn't had a drink in a week.
THE FAMILY GUY
Also at The Good Shepherd premiere, Matt Damon continues to show just what a stand-up guy he is as he shares a tender close-up with wife Luciana. The actor – and new dad (to 6-month-old Isabella) – recently revealed that fatherhood has been "just amazing." "I feel like I got made a member of a club that I didn't know existed," he said.
DREAM ON
Putting to rest rumors that she married longtime beau Jay-Z over the weekend, a solo Beyoncé turns up in something blue (and lacy) at the Los Angeles premiere of Dreamgirls on Monday.
GOING STEADY
Eddie Murphy and new girlfriend Tracey Edmonds also step out at the Dreamgirls premiere on Monday. The funnyman also brought Edmonds, the ex-wife of singer Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, to the movie's New York premiere, where she revealed to PEOPLE that she's been seeing the actor "for about a month and a half."
WORK IN PROGRESS
Despite their recent split, Lance Bass and Reichen Lehmkuhl reunite over coordinating tropical shirts and leis at a fund-raiser for Reef Check Hawaii in Honolulu on Monday. Bass recently told PEOPLE: "Rumors are rumors. People are going to believe what they want to, but you know, we're working things out."
STEP BY STEP
Nicole Richie, who was arrested on charges of driving under the influence Monday morning, stays the course as she hikes with a male companion through the Hollywood Hills on Sunday.
NEW YORK MINUTE
Angelina Jolie's whirlwind visit to the Big Apple continues Monday with a stop at the Bloomberg Tower. In New York to promote her latest film The Good Shepherd, Jolie revealed at a press conference that she'd like to continue expanding her family: "I'd like to add many more children and many more obstacles and many more things to my life."
PUPPY LOVE
A solo Rachel Bilson loads up on goodies for her pet pooch Thurmen Murmen in Redondo Beach, Calif., on Monday. Bilson recently split with boyfriend of three years Adam Brody, with whom she shares custody of the dog.
IN WITH THE NEW
Expectant parents Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have a baby boy on the brain as they stop by Los Angeles's Intuition boutique to pick up items for their impending new edition. Spelling recently told TV's Extra: "Yes, if it's a boy we're making his middle name Aaron."
PUCKERED UP
Brittany Murphy positively melts for her fluffy empire penguin "costar" at the Sydney, Australia, premiere of her animated film Happy Feet on Sunday. The film, about tap-dancing penguins, is already a box-office hit in the States.
ROSY OUTLOOK
After dining at Mr. Chow recently with ex Shanna Moakler, Travis Barker finds that meals at the Beverly Hills eatery always comes up roses as he returns for a repeat engagement on Saturday.