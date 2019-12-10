J.Lo Celebrates Her Globes Nomination in L.A., Plus Lily-Rose Depp, the Little Women Cast & More

Golden Girl
Jennifer Lopez can’t help but smile following her Golden Globe Awards nomination as she steps out in L.A. on Monday.
City Slicker
Lily-Rose Depp goes for a walk in chilly N.Y.C. on Monday.
Costar Cuddles
Little Women‘s Laura Dern, Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan visit their costar Eliza Scanlen backstage at Scanlen’s play To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway.
Good Greet
Kelly Marie Train stops into Build Series in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Dinner Out
Alexa Chung attends a dinner hosted by Edward Enninful and Anne Mensah in celebration of the BAFTA Breakthrough Brits at Kettner’s in London on Monday night.
For Her, Not Togo
Julianne Nicholson and Willem Dafoe attend the Build Series to discuss Togo at Build Studio in New York City on Monday.
Global Girls
Michelle Obama meets with Vietnamese students in Can Giuoc district, Long An province, on Sunday to promote girls’ education, ahead of her visit to Malaysia for the Obama Foundation’s Leaders: Asia-Pacific Program conference
Dressed to Impress
Kelly Ripa brings daughter Lola Consuelos to the 13th annual CNN Heroes gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Sunday in N.Y.C.
Simply Wonderful
Gal Gadot strikes a Wonder Woman-inspired pose while speaking at the Warner Bros. Theatrical Panel for Wonder Woman 1984 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Sunday.
Absolutely Legendary
2019’s Sexiest Man Alive, John Legend, looks dapper at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., on Sunday.
Center of the 'Universe'
Former Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo looks gorgeous in gold at the 2019 Miss Universe competition on Sunday in Atlanta, where Miss South Africa took home the crown.
Slumber Party
Will Smith poses with participants during The World’s Big Sleep Out in N.Y.C.’s Times Square on Saturday.
Friends First
Uma Thurman supports Quentin Tarantino at the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood N.Y.C. special screening on Sunday.
Feelin' Good as Hell
Lizzo looks shocked while watching the L.A. Lakers basketball game on Sunday in Los Angeles, where she twerked for the crowd.
Besties on the Carpet
Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff go chic in all-black at the New York Stage and Film 2019 Winter Gala on Sunday in N.Y.C.
Which Way to Old Town Road?
Lil Nas X performs at WiLD 94.9 FM’s Jingle Ball 2019 presented by Capital One on Sunday in San Francisco.
Matching Mates
Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen wear matching Old Navy flannel tops while out in N.Y.C. on Sunday.
Party People
Titus Welliver, Laurence Fishburne and Amy Aquino stop to take a group shot at the Amazon Studios holiday party on Saturday in L.A.
'Tis the Season
Whitney Port celebrates the act of giving back at Facebook’s Holiday Pop-Up event at The Grove in L.A. on Friday.
Stunning Starlets
Ellie Goulding and Kacey Musgraves arrive at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch on Saturday in L.A.
In 'Plane' Sight
Director and producer Clint Eastwood touches down in a helicopter at the Richard Jewell screening on Saturday at Camp Pendleton in California.
Baby on Board
Mom-to-be Christina Milian leaves the Juvenile Shop in Sherman Oaks, California, on Sunday after stocking up on Belly Bandit products.
Merry Beck-mas
Musician Beck looks cool in a black leather bomber jacket and sunglasses at the KROQ Absolut Almost Acoustic Christmas event in Anaheim, California, on Saturday.
High Kicks
Jennifer Lopez joins the Radio City Rockettes for a kickline while hosting Saturday Night Live in N.Y.C. over the weekend.
Golden Girl
Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends her tribute at Jemaa el-Fnaa market place during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco on Thursday.
The Man in Red
Santa Claus is in town — and hanging with Zac Posen and Christina Hendricks at the Brooks Brothers and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Annual Holiday Celebration at the West Hollywood Edition on Saturday.
Scene Stealers
Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Wesley Snipes attend a special weekend screening of their film, Dolemite Is My Name, in New York City.
Funny People
Stephen Colbert and Julia Louis-Dreyfus attend the Montclair Film Presents: An Evening with Stephen Colbert + Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday.
Fabulous Women
Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, and Saoirse Ronan attend the world premiere of Little Women at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Saturday.
Selfie Time
Vin Diesel and Tyler Posey pose at the afterparty for the premiere of Netflix’s Fast and Furious: Spy Racers at CityWalk Hollywood on Saturday.
Jingle Ball Rock
Katy Perry takes center stage on Friday while performing during 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball in Los Angeles.
Model Off Duty
Hailey Baldwin wears a casual ensemble while taking a Friday stroll in Beverly Hills.
Wigging Out
Cher performs in concert during her Here We Go Again tour stop in Philadelphia on Friday.
Climate Change Activism
Jane Fonda demonstrates during her “Fire Drill Friday” climate change protest on Friday in Washington, D.C.
All Smiles
Alfonso Cuarón and Salma Hayek attend a special screening and reception for Marriage Story on Friday in London.
Read All About It
Kendall Jenner catches up on her book on Friday while chilling on a yacht off Miami during her visit to Art Basel.
Run Along
Chris Hemsworth keeps it moving on Friday while filming a commercial in N.Y.C.
Such Surprise
Margot Robbie beams on Friday during a panel about her new film Birds of Prey at CCXP19 in São Paulo, Brazil.