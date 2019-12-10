J.Lo Celebrates Her Globes Nomination in L.A., Plus Lily-Rose Depp, the Little Women Cast & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By People Staff
December 10, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 89

Golden Girl

Splash News Online

Jennifer Lopez can’t help but smile following her Golden Globe Awards nomination as she steps out in L.A. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 89

City Slicker

The Image Direct

Lily-Rose Depp goes for a walk in chilly N.Y.C. on Monday.

3 of 89

Costar Cuddles

Julieta Cervantes

Little Women‘s Laura Dern, Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan visit their costar Eliza Scanlen backstage at Scanlen’s play To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 89

Good Greet

Splash News Online

Kelly Marie Train stops into Build Series in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Advertisement

5 of 89

Dinner Out

Dave Benett/Getty

Alexa Chung attends a dinner hosted by Edward Enninful and Anne Mensah in celebration of the BAFTA Breakthrough Brits at Kettner’s in London on Monday night.

6 of 89

For Her, Not Togo

Dominik Bindl/Getty

Julianne Nicholson and Willem Dafoe attend the Build Series to discuss Togo at Build Studio in New York City on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 89

Global Girls

STR/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Michelle Obama meets with Vietnamese students in Can Giuoc district, Long An province, on Sunday to promote girls’ education, ahead of her visit to Malaysia for the Obama Foundation’s Leaders: Asia-Pacific Program conference 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 89

Dressed to Impress

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Kelly Ripa brings daughter Lola Consuelos to the 13th annual CNN Heroes gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Sunday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement

9 of 89

Simply Wonderful

Miguel Schincariol/Getty

Gal Gadot strikes a Wonder Woman-inspired pose while speaking at the Warner Bros. Theatrical Panel for Wonder Woman 1984 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Sunday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 89

Absolutely Legendary

Paul Morigi/Getty

2019’s Sexiest Man Alive, John Legend, looks dapper at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., on Sunday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 89

Center of the 'Universe'

Derek White/Shutterstock

Former Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo looks gorgeous in gold at the 2019 Miss Universe competition on Sunday in Atlanta, where Miss South Africa took home the crown. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 89

Slumber Party

Steven Ferdman/Getty

Will Smith poses with participants during The World’s Big Sleep Out in N.Y.C.’s Times Square on Saturday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 89

Friends First

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Uma Thurman supports Quentin Tarantino at the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood N.Y.C. special screening on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 89

Feelin' Good as Hell

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Lizzo looks shocked while watching the L.A. Lakers basketball game on Sunday in Los Angeles, where she twerked for the crowd. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 89

Besties on the Carpet

Gary Gershoff/Getty

Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff go chic in all-black at the New York Stage and Film 2019 Winter Gala on Sunday in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 89

Which Way to Old Town Road?

Miikka Skaffari/Getty

Lil Nas X performs at WiLD 94.9 FM’s Jingle Ball 2019 presented by Capital One on Sunday in San Francisco. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 89

Matching Mates

Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen wear matching Old Navy flannel tops while out in N.Y.C. on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 89

Party People

Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

Titus Welliver, Laurence Fishburne and Amy Aquino stop to take a group shot at the Amazon Studios holiday party on Saturday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 89

'Tis the Season

Courtesy of Facebook

Whitney Port celebrates the act of giving back at Facebook’s Holiday Pop-Up event at The Grove in L.A. on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 89

Stunning Starlets

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Ellie Goulding and Kacey Musgraves arrive at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch on Saturday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 89

In 'Plane' Sight

Blair Raughley/Invision for Warner Bros./AP Images

Director and producer Clint Eastwood touches down in a helicopter at the Richard Jewell screening on Saturday at Camp Pendleton in California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 89

Baby on Board

MOVI Inc

Mom-to-be Christina Milian leaves the Juvenile Shop in Sherman Oaks, California, on Sunday after stocking up on Belly Bandit products.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 89

Merry Beck-mas

Scott Dudelson/Getty

Musician Beck looks cool in a black leather bomber jacket and sunglasses at the KROQ Absolut Almost Acoustic Christmas event in Anaheim, California, on Saturday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 89

High Kicks

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez joins the Radio City Rockettes for a kickline while hosting Saturday Night Live in N.Y.C. over the weekend.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 89

Golden Girl

Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends her tribute at Jemaa el-Fnaa market place during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 89

The Man in Red

Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Santa Claus is in town — and hanging with Zac Posen and Christina Hendricks at the Brooks Brothers and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Annual Holiday Celebration at the West Hollywood Edition on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 89

Scene Stealers 

Patrick Huban

Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Wesley Snipes attend a special weekend screening of their film, Dolemite Is My Name, in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 89

Funny People

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Stephen Colbert and Julia Louis-Dreyfus attend the Montclair Film Presents: An Evening with Stephen Colbert + Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 89

Fabulous Women

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, and Saoirse Ronan attend the world premiere of Little Women at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 89

Selfie Time

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Vin Diesel and Tyler Posey pose at the afterparty for the premiere of Netflix’s Fast and Furious: Spy Racers at CityWalk Hollywood on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 89

Jingle Ball Rock

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Katy Perry takes center stage on Friday while performing during 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 89

Model Off Duty

ENT / SplashNews.com

Hailey Baldwin wears a casual ensemble while taking a Friday stroll in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 89

Wigging Out

Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Cher performs in concert during her Here We Go Again tour stop in Philadelphia on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 89

Climate Change Activism 

John Lamparski/Getty Images

Jane Fonda demonstrates during her “Fire Drill Friday” climate change protest on Friday in Washington, D.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 89

All Smiles

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Alfonso Cuarón and Salma Hayek attend a special screening and reception for Marriage Story on Friday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 89

Read All About It

MEGA

Kendall Jenner catches up on her book on Friday while chilling on a yacht off Miami during her visit to Art Basel.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 89

Run Along

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Chris Hemsworth keeps it moving on Friday while filming a commercial in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 89

Such Surprise

Trf Images/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie beams on Friday during a panel about her new film Birds of Prey at CCXP19 in São Paulo, Brazil.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 89