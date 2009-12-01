Star Tracks: Tuesday, December 1, 2009

CUDDLE BUDDIES

Credit: Katie B./EaglePress

Penn Badgley and Jessica Szohr sure look cozy while filming an upcoming episode of Gossip Girl in New York Tuesday. After a controversial threesome on a recent episode, could romance be in the cards for their characters?

TRAVELING LIGHT

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

And he's off! Globetrotting soccer star David Beckham carries his bag on his back as he prepares for departure Monday at Los Angeles International Airport.

LADIES' MAN

Credit: Fred Prouser/Reuters/Landov

George Clooney arrives at his Up in the Air premiere at the Mann Village Theatre Monday in gorgeous company – with girlfriend Elisabetta Canalis and mom Nina on his arm. The comic drama will land in theaters Dec. 4.

A SWEET PAIR

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Leaving the kids at home for the night, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie enjoy a dinner date Monday at La Dolce Vita restaurant in Beverly Hills. The pair reportedly joined pals – including George Clooney and Cindy Crawford – at the hot spot for the Up in the Air premiere afterparty.

SHE'S GOT 'HART'

Credit: Marion Curtis/Startraks

Ashlee Simpson-Wentz is all jazzed up after making her Broadway debut as murderess Roxie Hart in Chicago Monday night at New York's Ambassador Theater. The singer had a starry cheering section in the audience, including hubby Pete and Jessica Simpson, who tweeted, "Watching her up on that grandiose stage made me the proudest sister in the world."

IT'S A RE-'DO'

Credit: INF

Justin Timberlake is bringing curly back! Sporting a full head of curls – like in his 'N Sync days – the singer prepares for work Monday on the Los Angeles set of The Social Network, where he'll play Facebook founding president Sean Parker.

TREADING WATER

Credit: London Entertainment/Splash News Online

Kourtney Kardashian – who will welcome a baby boy this month – stays hydrated while running errands Monday in Beverly Hills.

ART APPRECIATOR

Credit: Seth Browarnik/Startraks

Kellan Lutz finds time for a little art appreciation, admiring the Audi-sponsored "Art of Progress" exhibition as part of Miami's Art Basel festival on Monday. But the New Moon hottie also took in the South Beach club scene, dancing the night away at Set Nightclub with some pals recently.

STRONG CONNECTION

Credit: Robinson/Keeble/Splash News Online

Slumdog Millionaire stars – and real-life couple – Dev Patel and Freida Pinto stroll hand-in-hand after a visit to London's Charles Worthington salon on Monday.

WORLD TRAVELER

Credit: Flynet

Looking chic in her Burberry leather jacket and distressed denim, Jennifer Aniston prepares for takeoff at London's Heathrow Airport on Monday. The actress made a stopover in the English capital after spending her Thanksgiving at a star-studded hotel opening in Morocco.

SCRUBBING IN

Credit: Gaz Shirley/Pacific Coast News

Paging Dr. Montgomery! Private Practice star Kate Walsh is ready to get back to work Monday as she heads to the set of her hit television show in Los Angeles.

LAUGH FEST

Credit: Marcos Borga/Reuters/Landov

Who can't keep a straight face? Shakira cracks up on Monday while participating in a news conference at the XIX Ibero American Summit in Estoril, Portugal. The Colombian singer spoke at the 22-country gathering to promote early infant development in South America.

FLAG BEARER

Credit: INF

Singing sensation Susan Boyle shows her actions sometimes speak louder than her golden pipes! The Britain's Got Talent star waves her native flag outside her home in Blackburn, Scotland, on Monday in celebration of St. Andrew's Day, the country's national day.

DOOR MANNED

Credit: Donna Ward/Meet the Famous

Can I get that for you? A dapper Ed Westwick opens doors on Monday while filming Gossip Girl at a restaurant in N.Y.C.

GOOD SPORTS

Credit: PPNY/GSNY/Splash News Online

Game, set, match! Elijah Wood and Josh Duhamel hit the court for a friendly game of tennis while filming The Romantics in Queens, N.Y., on Monday.

BACK IN BLACK

Credit: Flynet

All bundled up in a cozy sweater, a cheery Cameron Diaz waves to Spanish fans on Monday while making her way to the Seville set of Knight amp Day. The cast – which includes Tom Cruise – has made stops so far in Boston and Salzburg, Austria, to shoot the romantic comedy.

