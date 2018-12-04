Amber Heard Brightens Up N.Y.C., Plus Jason Momoa, Eva Longoria & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

Kate Hogan ,
Sophie Dodd ,
and Lydia Price
December 04, 2018 06:00 AM
<p>Amber Heard smiles for the cameras during a New York City outing on Monday.</p>
RIGHT TURN

Amber Heard smiles for the cameras during a New York City outing on Monday.

Star Max/GC Images
<p>Meanwhile, her&nbsp;<em>Aquaman</em> costar Jason Momoa has fun with photographers in N.Y.C.</p>
FUNNY FACES

Meanwhile, her Aquaman costar Jason Momoa has fun with photographers in N.Y.C.

Star Max/GC Images
<p><em>Mary Poppins Returns</em> costars Lin-Manuel Miranda and Emily Blunt pop by SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C. on Monday to talk up their film.</p>
RETURN TO ME

Mary Poppins Returns costars Lin-Manuel Miranda and Emily Blunt pop by SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C. on Monday to talk up their film.

Cindy Ord/Getty
<p>Also at SiriusXM on Monday: Michael Douglas, who chats with Hoda Kotb (not pictured).</p>
SIT BACK & RELAX

Also at SiriusXM on Monday: Michael Douglas, who chats with Hoda Kotb (not pictured).

Cindy Ord/Getty
<p>A chic Margot Robbie leaves her New York City hotel on Monday.</p>
JEAN THERAPY

A chic Margot Robbie leaves her New York City hotel on Monday.

GC Images
<p>Costars John Cena and Hailee Steinfeld get together for a photo call for their new film <em>Bumblebee</em> in Berlin on Monday.</p>
BEE NICE

Costars John Cena and Hailee Steinfeld get together for a photo call for their new film Bumblebee in Berlin on Monday.

Andreas Rentz/Getty I
<p>Anne Hathaway has a Mary Tyler Moore moment while filming Amazon&#8217;s&nbsp;<em>Modern Love</em> in New York City on Monday.</p>
COSTUME COOL

Anne Hathaway has a Mary Tyler Moore moment while filming Amazon’s Modern Love in New York City on Monday.

Splash News Online
<p>Eva Longoria speaks onstage during The Change Agents keynote at the&nbsp;<em>Teen Vogue</em> Summit 2018 in L.A. on Saturday.</p>
MIC CHECK

Eva Longoria speaks onstage during The Change Agents keynote at the Teen Vogue Summit 2018 in L.A. on Saturday.

Vivien Killilea/Getty
<p>Dua Lipa and Offset buddy up at the second annual&nbsp;<em>Variety</em> Hitmakers Brunch at The Sunset Tower Hotel on Saturday in West Hollywood.&nbsp;</p>
FESTIVE FRIENDS

Dua Lipa and Offset buddy up at the second annual Variety Hitmakers Brunch at The Sunset Tower Hotel on Saturday in West Hollywood. 

Courtesy of Variety
<p>LL Cool J attends his Champions for Charity event in his hometown of Long Island, New York, to raise money for his annual charity summer camp Jump &amp; Ball.</p>
WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS

LL Cool J attends his Champions for Charity event in his hometown of Long Island, New York, to raise money for his annual charity summer camp Jump & Ball.

Courtesy
<p>Eighth generation family member Maurice Hennessy and Daymond John visit the Hennessy X.O personalization studio, sponsored by Clos 19, in New York City&#8217;s Grand Central Station.&nbsp;</p>
DRINK UP!

Eighth generation family member Maurice Hennessy and Daymond John visit the Hennessy X.O personalization studio, sponsored by Clos 19, in New York City’s Grand Central Station. 

Lauren Cowart
<p>Blake Lively shows off her voluminous locks at the Versace fashion show in N.Y.C. on Sunday.</p>
THE BIGGER, THE BETTER

Blake Lively shows off her voluminous locks at the Versace fashion show in N.Y.C. on Sunday.

Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock
<p>Hailey Baldwin has some fun backstage at the Versace fashion show in N.Y.C. on Sunday.</p>
FUNNY GIRL 

Hailey Baldwin has some fun backstage at the Versace fashion show in N.Y.C. on Sunday.

WWD/Shutterstock
<p>Trevor Noah speaks during the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Sunday.</p>
GOOD 'CITIZEN'

Trevor Noah speaks during the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Sunday.

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p>Beyonc&eacute; takes the stage at the Global Citizen Festival in Johannesburg on Sunday.</p>
RUN THE WORLD

Beyoncé takes the stage at the Global Citizen Festival in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p>Katherine Schwarzenegger and Iskra Lawrence get holiday-ready with Aerie at an #AerieREAL talk on Saturday in Los Angeles.</p>
'DEER' FRIENDS

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Iskra Lawrence get holiday-ready with Aerie at an #AerieREAL talk on Saturday in Los Angeles.

Michael Simon/Startraks
<p>Gwen Stefani brings out an extra-cute stagehand after performing at the One Love Malibu festival &mdash; to benefit victims of the area&#8217;s Woolsey fire &mdash; in Calabasas, California, on Sunday.</p>
FUTURE ROCK STAR

Gwen Stefani brings out an extra-cute stagehand after performing at the One Love Malibu festival — to benefit victims of the area’s Woolsey fire — in Calabasas, California, on Sunday.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Robin Thicke and expectant girlfriend April Love Geary also attend the One Love Malibu Festival on Sunday.</p>
SPREAD THE LOVE

Robin Thicke and expectant girlfriend April Love Geary also attend the One Love Malibu Festival on Sunday.

Broadimage/Shutterstock
<p>Sunday in Washington, D.C., Kelly Clarkson rocks a menswear-inspired look to The Kennedy Center honors.</p>
BUTTONED UP

Sunday in Washington, D.C., Kelly Clarkson rocks a menswear-inspired look to The Kennedy Center honors.

Paul Morigi/Getty
<p>Friday in New York City, Michelle Williams makes her debut performance in&nbsp;<em>Once on This Island</em>&nbsp;on Broadway.</p>
TAKE A BOW

Friday in New York City, Michelle Williams makes her debut performance in Once on This Island on Broadway.

Bruce Glikas/Getty
<p>Bill Murray shows his support for the Chicago Bears as they take on the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday.</p>
GO BEARS

Bill Murray shows his support for the Chicago Bears as they take on the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday.

Al Pereira/Getty
<p>Julia Roberts stays dry while shopping in N.Y.C.&rsquo;s SoHo neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.</p>
RAIN GEAR

Julia Roberts stays dry while shopping in N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

Splash News
<p>Olivia Colman accepts the best supporting actress British Independent Film award on behalf of&nbsp;<em>The Favourite</em>&nbsp;costar Rachel Weisz on Sunday in London. Colman won best actress for the same film.</p>
STANDING IN

Olivia Colman accepts the best supporting actress British Independent Film award on behalf of The Favourite costar Rachel Weisz on Sunday in London. Colman won best actress for the same film.

Tom Nicholson/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Behati Prinsloo and husband Adam Levine catch the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns basketball game on Sunday in L.A.</p>
GAME NIGHT

Behati Prinsloo and husband Adam Levine catch the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns basketball game on Sunday in L.A.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty
<p>Julianne Hough takes a stroll in neutral hues on Sunday in L.A.</p>
LAID-BACK LOOK

Julianne Hough takes a stroll in neutral hues on Sunday in L.A.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>On Sunday, Sir Ian McKellen and Sir Derek Jacobi enjoy each other&#8217;s company at the One Night Only at the Ivy event in London.</p>
NIGHT TO REMEMBER

On Sunday, Sir Ian McKellen and Sir Derek Jacobi enjoy each other’s company at the One Night Only at the Ivy event in London.

David M. Benett/Getty
<p>Model Winnie Harlow comes out for a Victoria&#8217;s Secret Fashion Show viewing party Sunday in N.Y.C.</p>
FOR THE WIN(NIE)

Model Winnie Harlow comes out for a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show viewing party Sunday in N.Y.C.

John Palmer/MediaPunch
<p>Rosie Huntington-Whiteley chats at the ELLE Weekender event at Saatchi Gallery in London on Sunday.</p>
WEEKEND STYLE

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley chats at the ELLE Weekender event at Saatchi Gallery in London on Sunday.

REX/Shutterstock
<p>Dan Levy arrives at the TrevorLIVE event Sunday in Los Angeles.</p>
'LIVE' TO THE FULLEST

Dan Levy arrives at the TrevorLIVE event Sunday in Los Angeles.

Andrew Mason/BFA/Shutterstock
<p>Stephen Colbert and Meryl Streep strike a pose while attending Montclair Film: An Evening with Stephen Colbert and Meryl Streep at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark on Saturday.</p>
DREAM TEAM

Stephen Colbert and Meryl Streep strike a pose while attending Montclair Film: An Evening with Stephen Colbert and Meryl Streep at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark on Saturday.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Chadwick Boseman hangs with Desus Nice and Barton Fitzpatrick at the&nbsp;Showtime PPV Presents Wilder vs. Fury Heavyweight Championship of the World in Los Angeles on Saturday.</p>
FIGHTING CHANCE 

Chadwick Boseman hangs with Desus Nice and Barton Fitzpatrick at the Showtime PPV Presents Wilder vs. Fury Heavyweight Championship of the World in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Cher and chef Sandra Lee smile while attending the State Department dinner acknowledging the icon&#8217;s&nbsp;<br /> lifetime of work and good will.</p>
THANK YOU, CHER!

Cher and chef Sandra Lee smile while attending the State Department dinner acknowledging the icon’s 
lifetime of work and good will.

<p>Regina King and Colman Domingo get cozy at a photo call for film&nbsp;<em>If Beale Street Could Talk&nbsp;</em>in New York City on Saturday.</p>
IT TAKES TWO 

Regina King and Colman Domingo get cozy at a photo call for film If Beale Street Could Talk in New York City on Saturday.

Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Meek Mill smiles while attending a Spotify Fans First listening event for his new album,&nbsp;<em>Championships</em>, in New York City on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
LISTEN UP 

Meek Mill smiles while attending a Spotify Fans First listening event for his new album, Championships, in New York City on Saturday. 

Francis Montoya / SlingShotMenace, LLC
<p>Eva Longoria supports pal Serena Williams on Friday at the tennis star&#8217;s pop-up for The Serena Collection in Los Angeles.</p>
SUPPORT SYSTEM 

Eva Longoria supports pal Serena Williams on Friday at the tennis star’s pop-up for The Serena Collection in Los Angeles.

Earl Gibson III/Getty Images
<p>Cardi B performs onstage at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Los Angeles on Friday</p>
GOLDEN GAL 

Cardi B performs onstage at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Los Angeles on Friday

John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Jack Nicholson and son Raymond cheer on the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday as the team goes on to defeat the Dallas Mavericks.</p>
COURTSIDE FAM

Jack Nicholson and son Raymond cheer on the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday as the team goes on to defeat the Dallas Mavericks.

London Ent/SplashNews.com
<p>Natalie Porman poses in the&nbsp;Escher x Nendo | Between Two Worlds Exhibition on Saturday in Melbourne, Austraia, ahead of the&nbsp;NGV Gala 2018 at National Gallery of Victoria.</p>
PROFILE TIME

Natalie Porman poses in the Escher x Nendo | Between Two Worlds Exhibition on Saturday in Melbourne, Austraia, ahead of the NGV Gala 2018 at National Gallery of Victoria.

Eugene Hyland/Getty Images
<p>Leslie Mann gives a wave on Friday while stopping by BBC Radio 2 in London.</p>
BIG SMILE

Leslie Mann gives a wave on Friday while stopping by BBC Radio 2 in London.

Neil Mockford/GC Images
<p>Dakota Johnson sparkles on Friday night at the opening ceremony of the Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco.&nbsp;</p>
WAVE ON

Dakota Johnson sparkles on Friday night at the opening ceremony of the Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco. 

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty
<p>Also there, a dapper Robert Pattinson.</p>
IN THE NAVY

Also there, a dapper Robert Pattinson.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty
<p>Lin-Manuel Miranda celebrates his latest milestone &mdash; a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! &mdash; on Friday.</p>
WHAT A STAR YOU ARE

Lin-Manuel Miranda celebrates his latest milestone — a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! — on Friday.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty
<p>A smiley Michelle Obama greets fans on Friday during a book signing of her tome <em>Becoming&nbsp;</em>in New York City.</p>
BOOKING IT

A smiley Michelle Obama greets fans on Friday during a book signing of her tome Becoming in New York City.

Drew Angerer/Getty
<p>Dolly Parton goofs off for the cameras before performing on&nbsp;<em>Today&nbsp;</em>in New York City on Friday.</p>
ALL DOLLYED UP

Dolly Parton goofs off for the cameras before performing on Today in New York City on Friday.

Splash News Online
<p>Dennis Quaid visits <em>Sway in the Morning</em>&nbsp;at the SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Friday.</p>
WHADDYA TALK?

Dennis Quaid visits Sway in the Morning at the SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Friday.

Cindy Ord/Getty
<p>Hailey Baldwin goes casual while leaving her hotel in Beverly Hills on Friday.</p>
SHARE A SMILE

Hailey Baldwin goes casual while leaving her hotel in Beverly Hills on Friday.

Splash News Online
<p>A smiling Jennifer Garner arrives to the 32nd American Cinematheque Awards Presentation in former <em>Alias</em> costar&nbsp;Bradley Cooper&#8217;s honor on Thursday in Beverly Hills.</p>
HAPPY TO BE HERE

A smiling Jennifer Garner arrives to the 32nd American Cinematheque Awards Presentation in former Alias costar Bradley Cooper’s honor on Thursday in Beverly Hills.

Jerod Harris/Getty
<p>Also there: <em>A Star Is Born</em> costars Sam Elliott, Cooper and Lady Gaga, who come together to celebrate the actor and director.</p>
STAR POWER

Also there: A Star Is Born costars Sam Elliott, Cooper and Lady Gaga, who come together to celebrate the actor and director.

Jerod Harris/Getty
<p>Tracee Ellis Ross attends Kevin Sharkley and Martha Stewart&#8217;s celebration of Stewart&#8217;s new book <em>Martha&#8217;s Flowers</em> at Michael Smith&#8217;s showroom in L.A. on Thursday.</p>
SITTING PRETTY

Tracee Ellis Ross attends Kevin Sharkley and Martha Stewart’s celebration of Stewart’s new book Martha’s Flowers at Michael Smith’s showroom in L.A. on Thursday.

Owen Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Rachel Brosnahan poses at the season 2 premiere of <em>The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel</em> in N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
SHE'S BACK!

Rachel Brosnahan poses at the season 2 premiere of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Todd Williamson/January Images/REX/Shutterstock
<p>John Krasinski and wife Emily Blunt are adorable as always at the L.A. premiere of her new film <em>Mary Poppins Returns</em> on Thursday.</p>
PRACTICALLY PERFECT

John Krasinski and wife Emily Blunt are adorable as always at the L.A. premiere of her new film Mary Poppins Returns on Thursday.

<p>Liev Schreiber feeds his furry friend at the Watches of Switzerland SoHo Flagship Store Opening in N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
GOOD BOYS

Liev Schreiber feeds his furry friend at the Watches of Switzerland SoHo Flagship Store Opening in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Hunter Abrams/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Julia Roberts shows off her enhanced figure in a joking attempt to channel her inner Kardashian and gain more Instagram followers on <em>The Ellen DeGeneres Show </em>in L.A. on Thursday.</p>
(UN)NATURAL BEAUTY

Julia Roberts shows off her enhanced figure in a joking attempt to channel her inner Kardashian and gain more Instagram followers on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in L.A. on Thursday.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
<p>Steve Carell chats on the <em>Graham Norton Show</em> at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre in London on Thursday.</p>
TIME TO TALK

Steve Carell chats on the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre in London on Thursday.

PA Images/Sipa
<p>Thursday in N.Y.C., Meek Mill and Rick Ross attend Mill&#8217;s celebration with PUMA for his Championships album release party.</p>
WE ARE THE 'CHAMPIONS'

Thursday in N.Y.C., Meek Mill and Rick Ross attend Mill’s celebration with PUMA for his Championships album release party.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
<p>Luke Evans speaks at a BAFTA Cymru event in Wales on Thursday.</p>
A LIVELY CHAT

Luke Evans speaks at a BAFTA Cymru event in Wales on Thursday.

Polly Thomas/BAFTA/Shutterstock
<p>Jason Momoa looks laid back as he arrives at an airport in N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
TOUCHING DOWN

Jason Momoa looks laid back as he arrives at an airport in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

The Image Direct
<p>Paris Jackson rocks a &#8220;God Save the Queen&#8221; shirt while out and about in N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
ALL HAIL

Paris Jackson rocks a “God Save the Queen” shirt while out and about in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Splash News
<p>Ariel Winter and boyfriend Levi Meaden cozy up against a silver backdrop at the Lanc&ocirc;me x <em>Vogue</em> Holiday Event in West Hollywood on Thursday.</p>
METALLIC MOOD

Ariel Winter and boyfriend Levi Meaden cozy up against a silver backdrop at the Lancôme x Vogue Holiday Event in West Hollywood on Thursday.

Vivien Killilea/Getty
<p>Kate Beckinsale and BFF Stephen Simbari catch a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Indiana Pacers in L.A. on Thursday.</p>
CAUGHT IN THE MIDDLE

Kate Beckinsale and BFF Stephen Simbari catch a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Indiana Pacers in L.A. on Thursday.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty
<p>Catherine Zeta-Jones stops by the<em> Morning Mash Up</em> radio show at SiriusXM Studios on Thursday in New York City.</p>
RADIO CITY

Catherine Zeta-Jones stops by the Morning Mash Up radio show at SiriusXM Studios on Thursday in New York City.

Cindy Ord/Getty
<p>Bella Hadid and David Beckham reunite in the front row at the Dior Homme show in Tokyo on Friday.</p>
FRIENDS IN FRONT

Bella Hadid and David Beckham reunite in the front row at the Dior Homme show in Tokyo on Friday.

Satomi Kokubun/Shutterstock
<p>Lance Bass joins members of the Boys &amp; Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake to celebrate Tru by Hilton&#8217;s growth in Utah.</p>
GET CONNECTED

Lance Bass joins members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake to celebrate Tru by Hilton’s growth in Utah.

Fred Hayes/Getty
<p>Thursday in Washington, D.C., The Elizabeth Dole Foundation puts on a Heroes and History Makers Event with Elizabeth and Bob Dole, featuring Tom Hanks on the panel and Savannah Guthrie moderating and named an Ambassador for the foundation.</p>
MAKING HISTORY

Thursday in Washington, D.C., The Elizabeth Dole Foundation puts on a Heroes and History Makers Event with Elizabeth and Bob Dole, featuring Tom Hanks on the panel and Savannah Guthrie moderating and named an Ambassador for the foundation.

Rod Lamkey Jr.
<p>Tyra Banks turns heads on Thursday while leaving Build Studios in N.Y.C.</p>
WALK THAT WALK

Tyra Banks turns heads on Thursday while leaving Build Studios in N.Y.C.

James Devaney/GC Images
<p>Jenny McCarthy and Garth Brooks snap a selfie on Thursday during the country singer&#8217;s visit to McCarthy&#8217;s SiriusXM show in New York City.</p>
PHOTO FINISH

Jenny McCarthy and Garth Brooks snap a selfie on Thursday during the country singer’s visit to McCarthy’s SiriusXM show in New York City.

Cindy Ord/Getty
<p>Kylie Jenner goes for all-blue everything during a New York City outing on Thursday.</p>
DENIM DAZE

Kylie Jenner goes for all-blue everything during a New York City outing on Thursday.

The Image Direct
<p>Millie Bobby Brown gets into costume on the Oahu set of&nbsp;<em>Godzilla vs. Kong</em> on Thursday.</p>
SHORT STORY

Millie Bobby Brown gets into costume on the Oahu set of Godzilla vs. Kong on Thursday.

Backgrid
<p>Josephine Skriver, Elsa Hosk and Jasmine Tookes attend the 2018 Victoria&#8217;s Secret Shop the Show Event at Victoria&#8217;s Secret Fifth Ave. in N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
TRIPLE PLAY

Josephine Skriver, Elsa Hosk and Jasmine Tookes attend the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Shop the Show Event at Victoria’s Secret Fifth Ave. in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Taylor Hill/WireImage
<p>Nate Berkus shops for Hum by Verizon as a holiday gift in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
TALKING SHOP

Nate Berkus shops for Hum by Verizon as a holiday gift in Los Angeles. 

Michael Simon/StarTraks
<p>Martina McBride celebrates a happy couple on an episode of&nbsp;<em>Disney Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic</em>&nbsp;at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The show premieres on Saturday, Dec. 8, at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.</p>
WEDDED BLISS

Martina McBride celebrates a happy couple on an episode of Disney Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The show premieres on Saturday, Dec. 8, at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.

Todd Anderson/Freeform
<p>David Blaine performs for designer Gareth Pugh at Claridge&#8217;s Zodiac Party hosted by Diane von Furstenberg and Edward Enninful in London on Thursday.</p>
TRICK OR TREAT

David Blaine performs for designer Gareth Pugh at Claridge’s Zodiac Party hosted by Diane von Furstenberg and Edward Enninful in London on Thursday.

Dave Benett/Getty
<p>Also there: Alexa Chung, who lounges on a crescent moon at Claridge&rsquo;s Zodiac Party hosted by Diane von Furstenberg and Edward Enninful in London on Thursday.</p>
OVER THE MOON

Also there: Alexa Chung, who lounges on a crescent moon at Claridge’s Zodiac Party hosted by Diane von Furstenberg and Edward Enninful in London on Thursday.

Richard Young/Shutterstock
Cindy Ord/Getty
<p>Thursday in L.A., Jennifer Lopez marks her 21st appearance on&nbsp;<em>The Ellen DeGeneres Show</em>&nbsp;with a killer performance.</p>
READY FOR IT?

Thursday in L.A., Jennifer Lopez marks her 21st appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with a killer performance.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
<p>Damien Chazelle and Ryan Gosling attend a special&nbsp;<em>First Man</em>&nbsp;event in L.A. on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
MOON MEN

Damien Chazelle and Ryan Gosling attend a special First Man event in L.A. on Wednesday. 

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
<p>Macaulay Culkin wears his trademark bunny ears during Wednesday&#8217;s episode of&nbsp;<em>The Tonight Show</em> in N.Y.C.</p>
BUNNY BOY

Macaulay Culkin wears his trademark bunny ears during Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
<p>Angela Bassett comes out for Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater&#8217;s 60th&nbsp;anniversary opening night celebration Wednesday in New York City.</p>
DANCE WITH SOMEBODY

Angela Bassett comes out for Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s 60th anniversary opening night celebration Wednesday in New York City.

Theo Wargo/Getty
<p>On Wednesday,&nbsp;<em>Mary Poppins Returns</em>&nbsp;stars Lin-Manuel Miranda and Emily Blunt dish on the movie at a Los Angeles press conference.</p>
LOVE TO LAUGH

On Wednesday, Mary Poppins Returns stars Lin-Manuel Miranda and Emily Blunt dish on the movie at a Los Angeles press conference.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
<p>Hilary Duff donates new toys to Disney Store and shopDisney&#8217;s charity initiative with Toys for Tots in L.A. on Monday.</p>
GIVING SEASON

Hilary Duff donates new toys to Disney Store and shopDisney’s charity initiative with Toys for Tots in L.A. on Monday.

Vivien Killilea/Getty
<p>Wednesday at the Louis Armstrong House Museum Gala in N.Y.C., Tracy Morgan emulates a cardboard cutout of the jazz legend.</p>
ICONIC IMITATION

Wednesday at the Louis Armstrong House Museum Gala in N.Y.C., Tracy Morgan emulates a cardboard cutout of the jazz legend.

Taylor Hill/Getty
<p>Wednesday in N.Y.C., <em>Queer </em>Eye stars Tan France and Jonathan Van Ness celebrate Friendsgiving with HP.</p>
FRIENDS FOREVER

Wednesday in N.Y.C., Queer Eye stars Tan France and Jonathan Van Ness celebrate Friendsgiving with HP.

Michael Simon/Startraks
<p>Pauletta Washington links arms with son John David Washington and Alfre Woodard at a <em>BlackKklansman </em>screening in L.A. on Wednesday.</p>
FAMILY SUPPORT

Pauletta Washington links arms with son John David Washington and Alfre Woodard at a BlackKklansman screening in L.A. on Wednesday.

Steve Cohn/Shutterstock
<p>Leonardo DiCaprio and rumored girlfriend Camila Morrone get cozy at the PSG-Liverpool game at Parc des Princes in Paris.</p>
PLAYING THE FIELD

Leonardo DiCaprio and rumored girlfriend Camila Morrone get cozy at the PSG-Liverpool game at Parc des Princes in Paris.

Splash News
<p>Christian Bale and wife Sibi Blazic attend the Hollywood premiere of Netflix&#8217;s&nbsp;<em>Mowgli</em>&nbsp;on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE

Christian Bale and wife Sibi Blazic attend the Hollywood premiere of Netflix’s Mowgli on Wednesday. 

Jon Kopaloff/Getty
<p>Matthew Morrison and wife Renee have some fun on opening night of the L.A. production of&nbsp;<em>Come from Away</em>&nbsp;on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
HERE TO STAY

Matthew Morrison and wife Renee have some fun on opening night of the L.A. production of Come from Away on Wednesday. 

Gregg DeGuire/Getty
<p>Sibling skating duo Maia and Alex Shibutani hit the ice for Instagram&#8217;s #Instaskate 2018 event in Los Angeles on Tuesday.</p>
SO CHILL

Sibling skating duo Maia and Alex Shibutani hit the ice for Instagram’s #Instaskate 2018 event in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Tiffany Rose/Getty
<p>Wednesday in N.Y.C., Tim Meadows and Cristin Milioti stop by Build Series to chat about the CBS All Access web series&nbsp;<em>No Activity.&nbsp;</em></p>
STAY TUNED

Wednesday in N.Y.C., Tim Meadows and Cristin Milioti stop by Build Series to chat about the CBS All Access web series No Activity. 

Gary Gershoff/WireImage
<p>Kit Harington poses in costume during a&nbsp;<em>True West</em>&nbsp;play photo call at Vaudeville Theatre in London on Thursday.</p>
QUICK CALL

Kit Harington poses in costume during a True West play photo call at Vaudeville Theatre in London on Thursday.

Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock
<p>Katharine McPhee supports Rachel Zoe during a holiday presentation at the stylist and designer&#8217;s Pacific Palisades boutique on Wednesday.</p>
SEASONAL STYLE

Katharine McPhee supports Rachel Zoe during a holiday presentation at the stylist and designer’s Pacific Palisades boutique on Wednesday.

Donato Sardella/Getty
<p>Alessia Cara performs at her iHeartRadio album release party for&nbsp;<em>The Pains of Growing</em>&nbsp;in Burbank, California, on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
GLOWING UP

Alessia Cara performs at her iHeartRadio album release party for The Pains of Growing in Burbank, California, on Wednesday. 

Kevin Winter/Getty
<p>Eric McCormack stops by the<em> Sandyland</em> show on Radio Andy at SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
RADIO LAND

Eric McCormack stops by the Sandyland show on Radio Andy at SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Roy Rochlin/Getty
<p>Kerry Washington journeys through the world of DreamWorks&#8217; <em>Trolls The Experience</em> in N.Y.C. on Monday.</p>
HUGS ALL AROUND

Kerry Washington journeys through the world of DreamWorks’ Trolls The Experience in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Courtesy Trolls The Experience
<p>Adam DeVine snacks on popcorn at a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday in Los Angeles.</p>
SNACK TIME

Adam DeVine snacks on popcorn at a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty
<p>Tessa Thompson and costar Florian Munteanu share a sweet moment on the red carpet at the&nbsp;<em>Creed II&nbsp;</em>premiere in London on Wednesday.</p>
SWEET SMOOCH

Tessa Thompson and costar Florian Munteanu share a sweet moment on the red carpet at the Creed II premiere in London on Wednesday.

Jeff Spicer/Getty
<p>Channing Tatum goes crazy with fans on Wednesday while celebrating the opening night of&nbsp;<em>Magic Mike Live</em> at The Hippodrome in London.</p>
WILD ONES

Channing Tatum goes crazy with fans on Wednesday while celebrating the opening night of Magic Mike Live at The Hippodrome in London.

Dave Benett/Getty
<p>Victoria Beckham keeps it coordinated on Wednesday during an outing in N.Y.C.</p>
COLOR BLOCK

Victoria Beckham keeps it coordinated on Wednesday during an outing in N.Y.C.

Adrian Edwards/GC Images
<p>Matthew McConaughey and Michelle Dockery are in character on Wednesday while shooting scenes for&nbsp;<em>Toff Guys</em> in London.</p>
UNDER MY UMBRELLA

Matthew McConaughey and Michelle Dockery are in character on Wednesday while shooting scenes for Toff Guys in London.

Splash News Online
<p>A casual Travis Scott leaves his hotel in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
COMFORT FIRST

A casual Travis Scott leaves his hotel in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Splash News Online
<p>Megan Fox leaves her mark on the New York City set of&nbsp;<em>Extra</em> on Wednesday.</p>
SIGN OF THE TIMES

Megan Fox leaves her mark on the New York City set of Extra on Wednesday.

Mike Coppola/Getty
<p>Alicia Keys presents an award to Viacom CEO Bob Bakish during the MTV Staying Alive Foundation 20th Anniversary Gala at Guastavino&#8217;s in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
STAY TRUE

Alicia Keys presents an award to Viacom CEO Bob Bakish during the MTV Staying Alive Foundation 20th Anniversary Gala at Guastavino’s in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Craig Barritt/Getty
