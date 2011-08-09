Star Tracks: Tuesday, August 9, 2011
ARTY PARTY
Angelina Jolie and her merry munchkins – Maddox, 10, Knox, 3, Zahara, 6, and Vivienne, 3 – stick together Tuesday following an afternoon of arts and crafts at the Pottery Café in London's Richmond neighborhood.
CALL TIME
Can you hear me now? An animated Reese Witherspoon keeps the conversation flowing while out and about Monday in West Hollywood.
GOLDEN GIRL
Anne Hathaway, who recently professed her love for boyfriend Adam Shulman, enjoys her moment in the spotlight Monday, hitting the red carpet in Alexander McQueen and Tiffany & Co. jewelry for the N.Y.C. premiere of her latest film, One Day.
FAN GIRLS
Katie Holmes poses with fans Monday outside the New York premiere of Don't Be Afraid of the Dark, her new horror flick in theaters Aug. 26.
MAJOR BAGUETTE
Halle Berry gets ready to break some French bread during a shopping trip to the Bristol Farms grocery store in Beverly Hills on Monday.
KEEPING IT 'REAL'
Bravo exec and soon-to-be author Andy Cohen beams while being flanked by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump and Camille Grammer at a Hamptons magazine party at New York's Hudson Hotel on Monday.
REST ASSURED
GO WITH THE FLOW
Mom-to-be January Jones keeps her maternity look low-key while running errands in Hollywood on Monday.
FAMILY MATTERS
Michael Jackson's children – Paris, 13, Prince, 14, and Blanket, 9 – step out with their aunt LaToya on Monday, attending a ceremony at the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles to donate original art pieces created and signed by the late King of Pop.
'WATCH' OUT!
A cleanly shaven Jake Gyllenhaal lays down the law Monday while filming scenes on the L.A. set of End of Watch.
WOLF THIS DOWN
He's ready for his close-up! True Blood hunk Joe Manganiello suits up for a stylish photo call Monday at the Hotel Bayerischer Hof in Munich, Germany.
TRUE 'BLU'
Taking a break from filming Gods Behaving Badly in L.A., new mom Alicia Silverstone snuggles up to her 3-month-old son, Bear Blu, on Monday.
PAPA BEAR
After hanging with mom, Suri spends quality time with dad Tom Cruise, who gives his 5-year-old sweetheart a lift Monday in New York City.
JUMP STREET
A bleach blond Ryan Gosling jumps on the jumpsuit trend Monday while shooting scenes for his new movie, The Place Beyond the Pines, in New York.
BAR NONE
After dazzling the crowds at the Locarno International Film Festival, Cowboys and Aliens star Olivia Wilde steps up to the "plait" at the film's Berlin premiere on Monday.
IT'S 'SHOW' TIME
Kate Gosselin leaves her brood at home to promote her TLC series Kate Plus 8 with a visit Monday to the Today show.