Star Tracks - Tuesday, August 8, 2006
BOY IN THE BAND
Lance Bass stops by ex-bandmate JC Chasez's 30th birthday party in West Hollywood on Sunday. Bass, who attended with boyfriend Reichen Lemkuh (inset), also caught up with former 'N Sync-ers Justin Timberlake (who arrived with Cameron Diaz) and Chris Kirkpatrick at the bash.
ONE-STOP SHOPPING
Lindsay Lohan gets in the ready-set-go position while browsing at Malibu's Planet Blue on Monday. The actress tells Elle magazine in its September issue that she'd like to take shooting lessons. "Yeah, I have a dark side," she says.
THE BOYS ARE BACK
Brad Pitt and George Clooney, who were filming Ocean's 13 in Los Angeles last week, are well-suited to shoot scenes for their movie in Sin City on Monday.
FUTURE PRODUCTION
Peter Sarsgaard and fiancée Maggie Gyllenhaal are in high spirits at the New York City premiere of her film Trust the Man on Thursday. The busy mom-to-be plans to "take at least a few months off" after the birth of her first child.
HE'S GOT GAME
Lost star Josh Holloway shows off his moves while shooting hoops in Oahu on Monday. The actor and his fellow castaways are back filming the hit ABC show, which will have its third season premiere on Oct. 4.
MISCHA'S MYSTERY GUY
Solved! Despite rumors of a breakup with rocker beau Cisco Adler, Mischa Barton wasn't stepping out with a new love interest at London hot spot Umbaba recently: It was just her hairdresser pal Andy LeCompte.
CATCH HER IF YOU CAN
Mariah Carey puts herself in a number of good hands during her Adventures of Mimi tour, which kicked off in Miami on Saturday.
FINGERS ON THE 'PULSE'
Kristen Bell and Christina Milian get their hands dirty at New York's Planet Hollywood on Monday while promoting their horror film Pulse, which they shot in Romania. And how'd they pass the time out there? "Running on a treadmill for fun" for two hours a day, Milian says.
TWO GIRLS & A GUY
Zach Braff stands proud between his The Last Kiss costars (left) Jacinda Barrett and Rachel Bilson at the listening party for the movie's soundtrack Sunday at Hollywood hot spot Privilege.
BABY'S DAY OUT
Jack Black plays human swing to his slumbering 1-month-old son during an outing in Santa Monica on Saturday. The actor gets back to funny business in September, when he begins filming the comedy Be Kind Rewind opposite Kirsten Dunst.
JUST FOR LAUGHS
Costars Teri Hatcher and Eva Longoria hold on to a funny moment at the DVD release party for the second season of Desperate Housewives in Universal City, Calif., on Saturday.
RIDING HIGH
Keith Urban, who's gearing up to release a still-untitled album in the fall, gets revved up to perform at Sunday’s inaugural Rock'n the Rally festival during the 66th annual Sturgis Bike Week in Sturgis, S. Dak.
BABY STEPS
Looking post-partum fabulous, Rachael Weisz has an outing with 9-week-old son Henry (with director Darren Aronofsky) in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Friday.
ANIMAL LOVE
Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott spread goodwill at the Much Love Animal Rescue celebrity fund-raiser in Malibu on Saturday. The actress, who will inherit less than $1 million from her late father Aaron's estate, is reportedly producing a documentary on the TV mogul, scheduled to air in the fall.
ON A MISSION
Julia Roberts, who is sitting out filming Ocean's Thirteen this time around, uses her downtime to run errands near Venice Beach on Sunday.
LIKE A PRAYER
Madonna shows where her faith lies as she leaves Rome on Monday, the morning after her Confessions concert raised protest and accusations of blasphemy from the Vatican.