Star Tracks - Tuesday, August 8, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

1 of 16

BOY IN THE BAND

Credit: Pacific COast News

Lance Bass stops by ex-bandmate JC Chasez's 30th birthday party in West Hollywood on Sunday. Bass, who attended with boyfriend Reichen Lemkuh (inset), also caught up with former 'N Sync-ers Justin Timberlake (who arrived with Cameron Diaz) and Chris Kirkpatrick at the bash.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

ONE-STOP SHOPPING

Credit: X17

Lindsay Lohan gets in the ready-set-go position while browsing at Malibu's Planet Blue on Monday. The actress tells Elle magazine in its September issue that she'd like to take shooting lessons. "Yeah, I have a dark side," she says.

3 of 16

THE BOYS ARE BACK

Credit: MAlibu Media

Brad Pitt and George Clooney, who were filming Ocean's 13 in Los Angeles last week, are well-suited to shoot scenes for their movie in Sin City on Monday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

FUTURE PRODUCTION

Credit: Nancy Kaszerman/ZUma

Peter Sarsgaard and fiancée Maggie Gyllenhaal are in high spirits at the New York City premiere of her film Trust the Man on Thursday. The busy mom-to-be plans to "take at least a few months off" after the birth of her first child.

Advertisement

5 of 16

HE'S GOT GAME

Credit: Flynet

Lost star Josh Holloway shows off his moves while shooting hoops in Oahu on Monday. The actor and his fellow castaways are back filming the hit ABC show, which will have its third season premiere on Oct. 4.

6 of 16

MISCHA'S MYSTERY GUY

Credit: Ramey

Solved! Despite rumors of a breakup with rocker beau Cisco Adler, Mischa Barton wasn't stepping out with a new love interest at London hot spot Umbaba recently: It was just her hairdresser pal Andy LeCompte.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

CATCH HER IF YOU CAN

Credit: Marc Serota/Reuters/Landov

Mariah Carey puts herself in a number of good hands during her Adventures of Mimi tour, which kicked off in Miami on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

FINGERS ON THE 'PULSE'

Credit: Peter Kramer/Getty

Kristen Bell and Christina Milian get their hands dirty at New York's Planet Hollywood on Monday while promoting their horror film Pulse, which they shot in Romania. And how'd they pass the time out there? "Running on a treadmill for fun" for two hours a day, Milian says.

Advertisement

9 of 16

TWO GIRLS & A GUY

Credit: Vince Bucci/Getty

Zach Braff stands proud between his The Last Kiss costars (left) Jacinda Barrett and Rachel Bilson at the listening party for the movie's soundtrack Sunday at Hollywood hot spot Privilege.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

BABY'S DAY OUT

Credit: Limelight Pictures

Jack Black plays human swing to his slumbering 1-month-old son during an outing in Santa Monica on Saturday. The actor gets back to funny business in September, when he begins filming the comedy Be Kind Rewind opposite Kirsten Dunst.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

JUST FOR LAUGHS

Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters/Landov

Costars Teri Hatcher and Eva Longoria hold on to a funny moment at the DVD release party for the second season of Desperate Housewives in Universal City, Calif., on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

RIDING HIGH

Credit: LDP Images

Keith Urban, who's gearing up to release a still-untitled album in the fall, gets revved up to perform at Sunday’s inaugural Rock'n the Rally festival during the 66th annual Sturgis Bike Week in Sturgis, S. Dak.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

BABY STEPS

Credit: Lawrence Schwartzwald/Splash News and Pictures

Looking post-partum fabulous, Rachael Weisz has an outing with 9-week-old son Henry (with director Darren Aronofsky) in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

ANIMAL LOVE

Credit: Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott spread goodwill at the Much Love Animal Rescue celebrity fund-raiser in Malibu on Saturday. The actress, who will inherit less than $1 million from her late father Aaron's estate, is reportedly producing a documentary on the TV mogul, scheduled to air in the fall.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

ON A MISSION

Credit: X17

Julia Roberts, who is sitting out filming Ocean's Thirteen this time around, uses her downtime to run errands near Venice Beach on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 16

LIKE A PRAYER

Credit: Dario Pignatelli/Polaris

Madonna shows where her faith lies as she leaves Rome on Monday, the morning after her Confessions concert raised protest and accusations of blasphemy from the Vatican.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff