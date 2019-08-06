Rihanna Celebrates in Barbados, Plus Matt Damon, Amanda Seyfried & More

By Sophie Dodd, Diane J. Cho, Kate Hogan and Karen Mizoguchi
August 06, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 102

Fine Feathered Friend

MEGA

Rihanna stands out from the crowd at the Crop Over carnival in her Barbados hometown on Monday. 

2 of 102

Back to Back

Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort

Matt Damon and Chewbacca have a picture-perfect moment on Monday as the actor visits the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California.

3 of 102

Flower Power

Splash News Online

Amanda Seyfried keeps it moving on Monday after a visit to Build Studio in N.Y.C.

4 of 102

Morning Glory

GC Images

Famous daughters Sistine Stallone and Corinne Foxx stop for the cameras outside of Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Monday.

5 of 102

Taking Flight

Remy Steiner/Getty

IWC brand ambassador Rosamund Pike attends the celebration of the official start of the Silver Spitfire — The Longest Flight expedition at Goodwood in Chichester, England, on Monday. 

6 of 102

Let's Taco 'Bout It

Courtesy

Danny Trejo and Rob Zombie of the new film 3 From Hell hang backstage at White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington, on Saturday to talk about Trejo’s Tacos’ partnership with Live Nation venues.

7 of 102

Surf Dudes

Media-Mode/SplashNews.com

Liam and Chris Hemsworth spend their Monday surfing together in Byron Bay, Australia. 

8 of 102

Purple Haze

Kevin Mazur/Getty

A violet-clad Ariana Grande closes out the final night of Lollapalooza in Chicago on Sunday.

9 of 102

Sunday Stroll

Lastarpix/BACKGRID

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin get their steps in during a sunny walk through Beverly Hills on Sunday.

10 of 102

Opposites Attract

George Pimentel/Getty

L.A. Lakers star LeBron James hangs with pal and Toronto Raptors superfan Drake at the Uninterrupted Canada Launch on Friday in Toronto.

11 of 102

Setting the Mood

Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Mark Ronson hypes up the Hamptons crowd as he turns tables at The Surf Lodge on Sunday in Montauk, New York.

12 of 102

To the Point

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Woody Harrelson and Don Johnson attend Apollo in the Hamptons 2019, hosted by Ronald O. Perelman, at The Creeks in East Hampton, New York, on Saturday night.

13 of 102

Story Teller

James Devaney/GC Images

Director Steven Spielberg is seen in action on the set of West Side Story in New York City’s Washington Heights neighborhood on Sunday. 

14 of 102

Shop Along

Rachpoot/MEGA

Sofia Richie keeps it casual for a shopping trip in L.A. on Saturday.

15 of 102

Raise a Glass

Lintao Zhang/Getty

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham continue their Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw press tour with a meet-and-greet on Monday in Beijing, China.

16 of 102

Bedazzled Beauty

Mark Horton/Getty

Normani wows the crowd in a bedazzled blue ensemble during her performance at the Osheaga Music and Art Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Sunday in Montreal.

17 of 102

End of the Road

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Supernatural stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki celebrate the bittersweet end of their series’ 15-year-run at The CW’s Summer 2019 Television Critics Association party sponsored by Branded Entertainment Network at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday in Beverly Hills.

18 of 102

Happy Meal

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Megan Rapinoe joins the rest of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team for a celebratory brunch in Los Angeles on Sunday.

19 of 102

Training Time

Jerod Harris/Getty

Mark Wahlberg poses with Jason Witten at the Dallas Cowboys Training Camp before announcing a new Wahlburgers opening at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on Saturday in Oxnard, California. 

20 of 102

Tropical Tunes

Mat Hayward/Getty

Cam takes the stage in a floral dress at Watershed Country Music Festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre on Friday in George, Washington.

21 of 102

Name Game

JC Olivera/Getty

Andy Garcia and Edward James Olmos attend the 2019 Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival closing night premiere of The Devil Has a Name at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday.

22 of 102

Music Mane

Courtesy Bed Head

Victoria Justice gets a festival-worthy hair touch up from Bed Head at the brand’s takeover of Chicago’s Freehand Hotel before heading out to Lollapalooza.

23 of 102

Fab Six

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Queer Eye‘s Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski and Tan France meet Amy Poehler at the TCA Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

24 of 102

I Wheely Love You

SplashNews.com

Jason Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet enjoy a Saturday motorcycle ride in Hawaii.

25 of 102

Legendary Lady

Kevin Kane/Getty Images

Barbra Streisand performs at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where Bill and Hillary Clinton were also in attendance, on Saturday night.

26 of 102

Donna and Kelly Forever

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

On Saturday, Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth attend the Beverly Hills, 90210 Peach Pit Pop-Up in Los Angeles, wearing dresses with their characters’ names painted on them.

27 of 102

Get the Party Started

IBL/Shutterstock

Pink puts on a showstopping concert in Stockholm, Sweden, on Saturday.

28 of 102

Three's Company

Bauer-Griffin/SplashNews.com

Joshua Jackson and his girlfriend, Jodie Turner-Smith, are joined by his mother Fiona Jackson for a Friday outing in Los Angeles. 

29 of 102

Fit Mom

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

On Saturday, Whitney Port takes a break at a Punch Pedal class at the Montauk Beach House in New York.

30 of 102

Once Upon a Time in Rome

Luca Carlino/NurPhoto via Getty Images

On Saturday, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and director Quentin Tarantino attend the photo call for their film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at Hotel De La Ville in Rome.

31 of 102

Art of Being Friends

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

Milo Ventimiglia and Amanda Seyfried celebrate their film The Art of Racing in the Rain at The Grove in Los Angeles on Friday.

32 of 102

Enjoy the Big Apple

SplashNews.com

Emily Ratajkowski steps out in New York City with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and their dog (not pictured) on Saturday.

33 of 102

Drink It In

VOSS

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson enjoys a kiss from pooch Hobbs in a behind-the-scenes photo from his new “Live Every Drop” campaign for VOSS Water. The actor recently acquired a stake in the brand, and produced the campaign through his Seven Bucks Creative.

34 of 102

Bump in the Road

MEGA

Mom-to-be Christina Milian goes for a Friday walk in Los Angeles. 

35 of 102

Summer Fun

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/INSTARimages.com

Pitbull hits the stage on Friday for a performance on Good Morning America‘s summer concert series in New York City’s Central Park.

36 of 102

Keep It Casual

GTres / SplashNews.com

Rita Ora keeps comfy on Friday while out in Ibiza, Spain. 

37 of 102

Kid Stuff

Frank Micelotta/Picturegroup/Shutterstock

Jim Carrey meets the press on Friday to talk about his Showtime series Kidding during the TCA Summer Press Tour in L.A. 

38 of 102

Friday Feels

RW/MediaPunch

Newly minted co-host Keke Palmer greets fans on Friday outside the N.Y.C. studio of Strahan & Sara.

39 of 102

Face Smush

John Sciulli/Getty

Bentley the Pom and Vanessa Hudgens attend Weedmaps Museum of Weed exclusive preview event in L.A. on Thursday.

40 of 102

Hair Raiser

ABIR SULTAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez has the moves during her It’s My Party tour stop at Yarkon Park in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Thursday.

41 of 102

Take a Sip

Jeff Schear/Getty

Janelle Monáe is the epitome of cool at the Belvedere Vodka x Janelle Monáe celebration of the A Beautiful Future limited-edition bottle in Chicago on Thursday.

42 of 102

Make It Rain

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Milo Ventimiglia and costar Kevin Costner have a moment on Thursday at the L.A. premiere of The Art of Racing in the Rain.

43 of 102

Snuggle Puppy

Vivien Killilea/Getty

Amanda Seyfried and furry costar Enzo also have a moment at the Art of Racing in the Rain premiere, presented by JustFoodForDogs, in L.A. on Thursday. 

44 of 102

Moves Like Jagger

Kevin Mazur/Getty

A healthy Mick Jagger performs onstage during The Rolling Stones’ No Filter tour stop in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Thursday night.

45 of 102

Dressed to Kill

Frank Micelotta/Picturegroup/Shutterstock

Lucy Liu cracks a smile at the Why Women Kill panel during the TCA Summer Press Tour in L.A. on Thursday.

46 of 102

You Make Me Smile

Dan Wooller/Shutterstock

Idris Elba is his Sexiest Man Alive self on Thursday night at a press event for the play Tree in London.

47 of 102

Mega Milan

Nick Zonna/SplashNews.com

Kaia Gerber goes big with her hair and ensemble while walking in the Moschino show in Milan on Thursday.

48 of 102

Guitar Hero

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Ireland Baldwin rocks out at the MADE Rodarte event presented by Mastercard at Milk Studios Los Angeles on Thursday.

49 of 102

Just for Laughs

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Comedian Hasan Minhaj jokes around during the “Storytime” segment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.

50 of 102

At the Red-y

FIA Pictures/MEGA

A red-clad Julianne Hough has a spring in her step on Thursday after a visit to Nine Zero One salon in L.A.

51 of 102

Peanut Gallery

JC Olivera/WireImage

Actors Shia LaBeouf and Zack Gottsagen attend an L.A. screening of The Peanut Butter Falcon at ArcLight Hollywood on Thursday.

52 of 102

Playing Favorites

Noam Galai/Getty

Julio Torres and Fred Armisen visit 92nd Street Y to discuss Torres’ HBO special My Favorite Shapes on Thursday in N.Y.C.

53 of 102

Dinner à Deux

Mike Vitelli/BFA.com

Christie Brinkley and Rachel Zoe cozy up at a dinner for Zoe’s collection, presented by FIJI Water and featuring Tanqueray & Tonic cocktails, at Moby’s in East Hampton, New York, on Thursday.

54 of 102

Berlin Beauty

ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty

Margot Robbie signs autographs as she arrives for the German premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in Berlin on Thursday.

55 of 102

Cracking Wise

Scott Kaplan

Maggie Gyllenhaal and The Cut’s Beauty Editor-at-Large Jane Larkworthy share a laugh on Wednesday night during a chat about vision care hosted by LensCrafters in N.Y.C.

56 of 102

Water Boy

Jacqueline Romano/January Images for Icelandic Glacial/Shutterstock

Antoni Porowski totes his Icelandic Glacial water during his press tour for the newest season of Queer Eye on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

57 of 102

Deep in Thought

Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Emily Ratajkowski takes her pup (not pictured) to a New York City dog park on Thursday.

58 of 102

Pink Lady

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/INSTARimages.com

Julianne Moore pops in pink on Thursday while arriving at Good Morning America in N.Y.C.

59 of 102

Second Helping

Frank Micelotta/Picturegroup/Shutterstock

Ashley Tisdale has a laugh on Thursday at the CBS Carol’s Second Act panel at the TCA Summer Press Tour in L.A.

60 of 102

Taste Test

ABC/Randy Holmes

Celebrity cook Steve Martorano shows Jimmy Kimmel and Guillermo Rodriguez how to make his favorite dish, linguine and clams, during Wednesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A.

61 of 102

Forever Philly Fans

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

Pennsylvania native Miles Teller poses with the Phillie Phanatic at the San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies game on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

62 of 102

Getting Cheeky

Faye Sadou/MediaPunch

Courtney B. Vance plants a kiss on wife Angela Bassett’s cheek at a photo call for Netflix’s Otherhood on Wednesday at The Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood. 

63 of 102

Meet & Greet

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Sarah Michelle Gellar slips backstage to meet Broadway’s Beetlejuice cast members Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

64 of 102

Mendes Mania

Paras Griffin/Getty

Shawn Mendes performs his hits during the Atlanta stop on his world tour on Wednesday at the State Farm Arena.

65 of 102

Warm Welcome

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Issa Rae waves to the audience as she arrives on Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. 

66 of 102

Rain or Shine