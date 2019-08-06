Rihanna Celebrates in Barbados, Plus Matt Damon, Amanda Seyfried & More

Fine Feathered Friend
Rihanna stands out from the crowd at the Crop Over carnival in her Barbados hometown on Monday.
Back to Back
Matt Damon and Chewbacca have a picture-perfect moment on Monday as the actor visits the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California.
Flower Power
Amanda Seyfried keeps it moving on Monday after a visit to Build Studio in N.Y.C.
Morning Glory
Famous daughters Sistine Stallone and Corinne Foxx stop for the cameras outside of Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Taking Flight
IWC brand ambassador Rosamund Pike attends the celebration of the official start of the Silver Spitfire — The Longest Flight expedition at Goodwood in Chichester, England, on Monday.
Let's Taco 'Bout It
Danny Trejo and Rob Zombie of the new film 3 From Hell hang backstage at White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington, on Saturday to talk about Trejo’s Tacos’ partnership with Live Nation venues.
Surf Dudes
Liam and Chris Hemsworth spend their Monday surfing together in Byron Bay, Australia.
Purple Haze
A violet-clad Ariana Grande closes out the final night of Lollapalooza in Chicago on Sunday.
Sunday Stroll
Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin get their steps in during a sunny walk through Beverly Hills on Sunday.
Opposites Attract
L.A. Lakers star LeBron James hangs with pal and Toronto Raptors superfan Drake at the Uninterrupted Canada Launch on Friday in Toronto.
Setting the Mood
Mark Ronson hypes up the Hamptons crowd as he turns tables at The Surf Lodge on Sunday in Montauk, New York.
To the Point
Woody Harrelson and Don Johnson attend Apollo in the Hamptons 2019, hosted by Ronald O. Perelman, at The Creeks in East Hampton, New York, on Saturday night.
Story Teller
Director Steven Spielberg is seen in action on the set of West Side Story in New York City’s Washington Heights neighborhood on Sunday.
Shop Along
Sofia Richie keeps it casual for a shopping trip in L.A. on Saturday.
Raise a Glass
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham continue their Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw press tour with a meet-and-greet on Monday in Beijing, China.
Bedazzled Beauty
Normani wows the crowd in a bedazzled blue ensemble during her performance at the Osheaga Music and Art Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Sunday in Montreal.
End of the Road
Supernatural stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki celebrate the bittersweet end of their series’ 15-year-run at The CW’s Summer 2019 Television Critics Association party sponsored by Branded Entertainment Network at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday in Beverly Hills.
Happy Meal
Megan Rapinoe joins the rest of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team for a celebratory brunch in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Training Time
Mark Wahlberg poses with Jason Witten at the Dallas Cowboys Training Camp before announcing a new Wahlburgers opening at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on Saturday in Oxnard, California.
Tropical Tunes
Cam takes the stage in a floral dress at Watershed Country Music Festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre on Friday in George, Washington.
Name Game
Andy Garcia and Edward James Olmos attend the 2019 Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival closing night premiere of The Devil Has a Name at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday.
Music Mane
Victoria Justice gets a festival-worthy hair touch up from Bed Head at the brand’s takeover of Chicago’s Freehand Hotel before heading out to Lollapalooza.
Fab Six
Queer Eye‘s Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski and Tan France meet Amy Poehler at the TCA Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday night.
I Wheely Love You
Jason Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet enjoy a Saturday motorcycle ride in Hawaii.
Legendary Lady
Barbra Streisand performs at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where Bill and Hillary Clinton were also in attendance, on Saturday night.
Donna and Kelly Forever
On Saturday, Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth attend the Beverly Hills, 90210 Peach Pit Pop-Up in Los Angeles, wearing dresses with their characters’ names painted on them.
Get the Party Started
Pink puts on a showstopping concert in Stockholm, Sweden, on Saturday.
Three's Company
Joshua Jackson and his girlfriend, Jodie Turner-Smith, are joined by his mother Fiona Jackson for a Friday outing in Los Angeles.
Fit Mom
On Saturday, Whitney Port takes a break at a Punch Pedal class at the Montauk Beach House in New York.
Once Upon a Time in Rome
On Saturday, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and director Quentin Tarantino attend the photo call for their film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at Hotel De La Ville in Rome.
Art of Being Friends
Milo Ventimiglia and Amanda Seyfried celebrate their film The Art of Racing in the Rain at The Grove in Los Angeles on Friday.
Enjoy the Big Apple
Emily Ratajkowski steps out in New York City with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and their dog (not pictured) on Saturday.
Drink It In
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson enjoys a kiss from pooch Hobbs in a behind-the-scenes photo from his new “Live Every Drop” campaign for VOSS Water. The actor recently acquired a stake in the brand, and produced the campaign through his Seven Bucks Creative.
Bump in the Road
Mom-to-be Christina Milian goes for a Friday walk in Los Angeles.
Summer Fun
Pitbull hits the stage on Friday for a performance on Good Morning America‘s summer concert series in New York City’s Central Park.
Keep It Casual
Rita Ora keeps comfy on Friday while out in Ibiza, Spain.
Kid Stuff
Jim Carrey meets the press on Friday to talk about his Showtime series Kidding during the TCA Summer Press Tour in L.A.
Friday Feels
Newly minted co-host Keke Palmer greets fans on Friday outside the N.Y.C. studio of Strahan & Sara.
Face Smush
Bentley the Pom and Vanessa Hudgens attend Weedmaps Museum of Weed exclusive preview event in L.A. on Thursday.
Hair Raiser
Jennifer Lopez has the moves during her It’s My Party tour stop at Yarkon Park in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Thursday.
Take a Sip
Janelle Monáe is the epitome of cool at the Belvedere Vodka x Janelle Monáe celebration of the A Beautiful Future limited-edition bottle in Chicago on Thursday.
Make It Rain
Milo Ventimiglia and costar Kevin Costner have a moment on Thursday at the L.A. premiere of The Art of Racing in the Rain.
Snuggle Puppy
Amanda Seyfried and furry costar Enzo also have a moment at the Art of Racing in the Rain premiere, presented by JustFoodForDogs, in L.A. on Thursday.
Moves Like Jagger
A healthy Mick Jagger performs onstage during The Rolling Stones’ No Filter tour stop in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Thursday night.
Dressed to Kill
Lucy Liu cracks a smile at the Why Women Kill panel during the TCA Summer Press Tour in L.A. on Thursday.
You Make Me Smile
Idris Elba is his Sexiest Man Alive self on Thursday night at a press event for the play Tree in London.
Mega Milan
Kaia Gerber goes big with her hair and ensemble while walking in the Moschino show in Milan on Thursday.
Guitar Hero
Ireland Baldwin rocks out at the MADE Rodarte event presented by Mastercard at Milk Studios Los Angeles on Thursday.
Just for Laughs
Comedian Hasan Minhaj jokes around during the “Storytime” segment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.
At the Red-y
A red-clad Julianne Hough has a spring in her step on Thursday after a visit to Nine Zero One salon in L.A.
Peanut Gallery
Actors Shia LaBeouf and Zack Gottsagen attend an L.A. screening of The Peanut Butter Falcon at ArcLight Hollywood on Thursday.
Playing Favorites
Julio Torres and Fred Armisen visit 92nd Street Y to discuss Torres’ HBO special My Favorite Shapes on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Dinner à Deux
Christie Brinkley and Rachel Zoe cozy up at a dinner for Zoe’s collection, presented by FIJI Water and featuring Tanqueray & Tonic cocktails, at Moby’s in East Hampton, New York, on Thursday.
Berlin Beauty
Margot Robbie signs autographs as she arrives for the German premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in Berlin on Thursday.
Cracking Wise
Maggie Gyllenhaal and The Cut’s Beauty Editor-at-Large Jane Larkworthy share a laugh on Wednesday night during a chat about vision care hosted by LensCrafters in N.Y.C.
Water Boy
Antoni Porowski totes his Icelandic Glacial water during his press tour for the newest season of Queer Eye on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Deep in Thought
Emily Ratajkowski takes her pup (not pictured) to a New York City dog park on Thursday.
Pink Lady
Julianne Moore pops in pink on Thursday while arriving at Good Morning America in N.Y.C.
Second Helping
Ashley Tisdale has a laugh on Thursday at the CBS Carol’s Second Act panel at the TCA Summer Press Tour in L.A.
Taste Test
Celebrity cook Steve Martorano shows Jimmy Kimmel and Guillermo Rodriguez how to make his favorite dish, linguine and clams, during Wednesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A.
Forever Philly Fans
Pennsylvania native Miles Teller poses with the Phillie Phanatic at the San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies game on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.
Getting Cheeky
Courtney B. Vance plants a kiss on wife Angela Bassett’s cheek at a photo call for Netflix’s Otherhood on Wednesday at The Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.
Meet & Greet
Sarah Michelle Gellar slips backstage to meet Broadway’s Beetlejuice cast members Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Mendes Mania
Shawn Mendes performs his hits during the Atlanta stop on his world tour on Wednesday at the State Farm Arena.
Warm Welcome
Issa Rae waves to the audience as she arrives on Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.