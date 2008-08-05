Star Tracks - Tuesday, August 5, 2008
GETTING PUSHY
Nicole Richie happily chauffeurs snoozing 6-month-old daughter Harlow as dad Joel Madden handles the heavy lifting during a shopping trip Monday in Santa Monica.
SHOP AROUND
Ever the gentleman, Chris Brown holds girlfriend Rihanna's pup as the pair shops Monday on Melrose in Los Angeles.
GLAM SQUAD
Costars Penélope Cruz (in Hervé L. Leroux) and Scarlett Johansson (in Monique Lhuillier) complement each other perfectly at the premiere of Vicky Cristina Barcelona Monday at the Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, Calif. "I love the color," Johansson told PEOPLE of her dress. "I just wanted to wear something summery . . . something that had a nice, old Hollywood feel."
WALKING TALL
Newly single Salma Hayek (in Balenciaga) attends the Vicky Cristina Barcelona afterparty Monday at the W Hotel in Westwood, Calif. The actress, whose designer brother Sami Hayek also attended, laughed and talked side-by-side with pal Penélope Cruz at the bash.
DOCTOR'S ORDERS
Paging McDreamy! Patrick Dempsey slips into his scrubs and reports back to work on the set of Grey's Anatomy Monday in Los Angeles. The ABC drama returns for its fifth season on Sept. 25.
TOKYO DRIFT
Ashton Kutcher and Cameron Diaz reunite – in Japan! – to premiere their romantic comedy What Happens in Vegas on Tuesday at Tokyo's Imperial Hotel. The film, which opened in the U.S. in May, will be released in Japan on Aug. 16.
EARNING HIS STRIPES
Juno star Michael Cera tops off his meal with friends at Mustard Seed Café Monday with a casual stroll in Los Angeles.
FAMILY AFFAIR
Beating the heat with cool drinks, Samantha Ronson and Lindsay Lohan relax poolside Monday at the Delano hotel in Miami Beach. The couple spent the afternoon hanging out with Ronson's family. "Lindsay and Sam were very comfortable with the group around," an onlooker tells PEOPLE. "You can tell they're so in love."
LAZY SATURDAY
A casual Julia Roberts – who'll team up with pal Dave Matthews at a charity concert on Sept. 10 – spends her Saturday browsing at vintage boutique Hidden Treasures with husband Danny Moder (not pictured) in Malibu.
SO HAPPY TOGETHER
Beyoncé approves this message! The singer displays her support for presidential candidate Barack Obama while hanging out with husband Jay-Z in New York City on Monday, the couple's four-month wedding anniversary.
BACK TO THE BEACH
Owen Wilson enjoys a gusty day at the beach with a dog and a female companion Sunday in Santa Monica.
FEELING BLUE
After cozying up with beau Penn Badgley and scoring two awards at Teen Choice 2008, Blake Lively continues her promotional tour for The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 Monday, stopping at New York's MTV studios for an appearance on TRL.
WORK THAT BODY
Pink shows a little leg Monday on the Los Angeles set of her music new video. Ex-husband Carey Hart recently told PEOPLE that he hopes to reunite with the singer one day. "Maintain a friendship, and who knows what will happen when we get older," he said.
SHIRT & SWEET
No mixed messages here! Paris Hilton lets her T-shirt do the talking while arriving in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Monday with beau Benji Madden by her side.
THE TIPPING POINT
Emmy Rossum performs the ultimate balancing act – but keeps herself high and dry Saturday during the alice + olivia Hamptons fashion show hosted by Perrier-Jouët at a private residence in Sag Harbor, N.Y.
TOUCH DOWN
Brooks amp Dunn (from left, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn) get the star treatment Monday as they're honored at the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Famous fan Dr. Phil introduced the multiplatinum country duo as they received the 2,367th star.