Star Tracks: Tuesday, August 4, 2009
A SWEET MOMENT
Even though it's his own 48th birthday, President Barack Obama surprises veteran reporter Helen Thomas with cupcakes for her birthday – her 89th! – during a daily White House press briefing on Tuesday.
HE'S GOT THE LOOK
Looks like he's been inspired by Ed Westwick! Chace Crawford – who recently decorated his new Manhattan bachelor pad – does his best brooding stare on the set of Gossip Girl in New York City on Monday. The CW show returns its third season on Sept. 14.
LOVE HANDLE
Ashton Kutcher puts the moves on wife Demi Moore at the Los Angeles premiere of Spread at the Arclight Cinemas on Monday. In the movie, the actor plays a serial womanizer – but on the red carpet the actor only had eyes for Moore, telling
reporters, "She becomes more beautiful to me by the minute."
HAT COUTURE
Kim Kardashian's tops things off while out shopping at Diavolina in West Hollywood on Monday. Kardashian recently told fans she's after her breakup with longtime beau Reggie Bush.
LUNCH RUSH
After performing over the weekend in Las Vegas, Beyoncé is back in New York City – and reunites with hubby Jay-Z for a lunch date at Nello and a stroll on Monday.
SUPPORTING ACTORS
Guess who's hanging out together outside the office? Mad Men costars Jon Hamm and costar John Slattery share a cordial, collegial moment at the season 3 premiere of their AMC show (which returns Aug. 16) Monday at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.
TEAM EFFORT
Nurse Jackie (and Twilight) star Peter Facinelli and 90210 actress Jennie Garth stay close Monday at the Television Critics Association's summer press tour in Pasadena, Calif. Monday.
JUMP ON IT
Don't mess with The Piven! The Entourage actor launches his assault against WWE star John Cena while guest-hosting Monday Night Raw at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Piven was at the event to promote his upcoming film, The Goods: Live Hard. Sell Hard, which hits theaters Aug. 14.
THE REAL DEAL
If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, Joan Rivers should be bowled over! The funny lady finds common ground with some impersonators before arriving at CBS's The Early Show in New York on Monday to talk up her new reality show, How'd You Get So Rich?
FRESHMAN YEAR
Spotted: Hilary Duff on the New York City set of Gossip Girl on Monday! The actress is set to play a famous film star who ends up studying at New York University with some other Gossipers when the show returns for its third season on Sept. 14.
HI FIVE
Julia Roberts suits up for another day of work Monday, heading to the set of her latest film, Eat, Pray, Love, in New York City. The film, which costars Javier Bardem and Billy Crudup, is based on Elizabeth Gilbert's best-selling memoir.
DANCE MASTER FLEX
He's got moves! Channing Tatum shows off his stellar dance skills during a Monday visit to MTV's It's On With Alexa Chung in New York City, where the actor talked up his latest film, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra.
SIGNING STAR
Penélope Cruz glows while signing autographs for adoring fans at the German premiere of her new film, Los abrazos rotos, in Berlin on Monday.
SINGLE IN THE CITY
Jennifer Aniston lets her killer physique do the talking Monday while shooting The Bounty on location in Harlem, N.Y. Though Aniston isn't one to kiss and tell, her former He's Just Not That Into You costar Bradley Cooper and current costar Gerard Butler have both recently denied a romance with the actress.
SMOOTH LANDING
She knows how to travel in style! A casually chic Rihanna arrives at a New York City heliport on Monday after spending her weekend in the Hamptons.
PET PROJECT
Who's a good dog? Jessica Simpson shares a tender touch with her canine companion during an afternoon walk with her hairstylist pal Ken Paves (not pictured) and his four legged-friends at a Los Angeles park on Monday.