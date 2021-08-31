Jennifer Hudson Makes a Grand Entrance in Venice, Plus January Jones, Billie Eilish and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
A-list Arrival
Jennifer Hudson makes a grand entrance at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show at Hotel Excelsior in Venice on Aug. 30.
Baby Blues
Also arriving at the Dolce & Gabbana show in Venice on Aug. 30: January Jones looks stunning in blue.
Love to L.A.
Billie Eilish sports short hair and wears all black to her Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles worldwide premiere at The Grove on Aug. 30 in L.A.
Hometown Hero
New York native Awkwafina arrives at the screening of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at Regal Union Square in N.Y.C. on Aug. 30.
Golfing for Good
Chris Tucker hits the green at The Chris Tucker Foundation's 2021 Celebrity Golf Tournament at the Eagles Landing Country Club on Aug. 30 in Stockbridge, Georgia.
Premiere Pair
Nicholas Galitzine and Camila Cabello hit the purple carpet at the L.A. premiere of Amazon Studios' Cinderella at The Greek Theatre on Aug. 30.
Fierce Fashion
Also at the Cinderella L.A. premiere: Billy Porter dons a stunning black-and-white ensemble.
Big Heart
Vin Diesel sends love as he walks through Venice, Italy on Aug. 31.
Theater Buffs
Sadie Frost, Debbi Clark and Damian Lewis attend a performance of the Sir Hubert Von Herkomer Arts Foundation's production of A Brave New World, in memory of patron Helen McCrory, on Aug. 30 in London.
Big Win
Naomi Osaka speaks to the crowd after beating Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic during the first round of the U.S. Open in N.Y.C. on Aug. 30.
Jump for Joy
Katie Thurston visits the IHG Hotels & Resorts' Tennis in Wonderland room at the Kimpton Hotel in N.Y.C. on Aug. 31.
Read All About It
Padma Lakshmi signs her new children's book Tomatoes for Neela outside NBC Studios in New York City on Aug. 30.
Smile for the Cameras
Offset and Cardi B greet fans at NASDAQ headquarters in New York City's Times Square to ring the bell for Reservoir Media's IPO on Aug. 30.
Spin Cycle
Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead take a bike ride around Laguna Beach, California, on Aug. 30.
Bundled Buds
Abigail Spencer and Josh Radnor buddy up on Aug. 28 as Cinespia holds a screening of Harry Potter & the Prisoner of Azkaban at Hollywood Forever in Los Angeles.
Looking Up
Kandi Burruss celebrates on Aug. 30 after joining the producing team of Broadway's Thoughts of a Colored Man in N.Y.C.
All Hail
Doja Cat goes regal on Aug. 30 while arriving in Venice, Italy.
Canal Cuddles
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get cozy on a gondola in Venice on August 30.
Side 'Hustle'
Adam Sandler is seen filming a scene for Netflix's film Hustle on August 27 in Philadelphia.
Smiles for Miles
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade enjoy a night out at L'Opera Restaurant in Saint Tropez on August 29.
Taking the 'Leed'
Post Malone takes the stage during Day 3 of Leeds Festival 2021 on August 29 in Bramham Park, U.K.
Get Out the Vote
New dad Ludacris performs during a march advocating for voting rights in Atlanta on August 28.
Mellow Yellow
Kristin Cavallari and her skincare line Uncommon Beauty host a Wellness Day at Infinity House in Southampton on August 29.
Along for the Ride
Helen Mirren looks glamorous as she arrives by boat to the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show on August 29 in Venice.
Dancing with the Stars
Darren Criss and Miss Piggy share a dance backstage during Elsie Fest 2021: Broadway's Outdoor Music Festival at Prospect Park in Brooklyn on August 29. Criss will guest star in the upcoming special Muppets Haunted Mansion, streaming exclusively on Disney+ this fall.
Roses for Rosie
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley celebrates the launch of her beauty line, Rose Inc, at Westfield Century City on August 28 in L.A.
Movie Magic
Sienna Miller sports a bump on Aug. 30 while filming her latest project in Queens, New York.
Weekend Warrior
Suki Waterhouse steps out in Los Angeles with friends on Aug. 29.
Party Time
JAY-Z is all smiles to celebrate the 40/40 Club's 18th anniversary on Aug. 28 in N.Y.C.
Lucky Girl
Mila Kunis holds hands with Finn Wittrock while filming Luckiest Girl Alive in N.Y.C. on Aug. 28.
Sweet Smooch
Zoe Saldana gives a kiss to the camera in Venice, Italy, while in town to attend the Dolce & Gabbana event with husband Marco Perego.
Carried Away
Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on set filming the Sex and the City revival series, And Just Like That…, in New York City on Aug. 27.
Magical Moment
Cinderella stars James Corden, Camila Cabello, Billy Porter and Idina Menzel dress up in costume for a street performance in Los Angeles on Aug. 27.
Star Power
Kat Von D rocks the mic in all-black at her record release party in Los Angeles.
Happy Hour
Lauren Conrad enjoys a cocktail while posing with The Little Market co-founder Hannah Skvarla at the brand's summer event in Los Angeles on Aug. 27.
Blonde Ambition
Heidi Klum and model daughter Leni share a smooch on Aug. 27 while arriving in Venice, Italy, for a Dolce & Gabbana event ahead of the Venice Film Festival.
Heart and Soul
J Balvin sings from the heart on Aug. 27 during his performance on Today's Citi Concert Series in N.Y.C.'s Rockefeller Plaza.
Two of a Kind
Sarah, Duchess of York and Lawrence Chaney attend the British LGBT Awards 2021 at The Brewery in London on Aug. 27.
Fest Best
Yungblud reaches for the sky during day one of the Leeds Festival at Bramham Park in England on Aug. 27.
Under My Umbrella ...
Ethan Hawke gets an escort on Aug. 27 at the screening of his film First Reformed at the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic.
Hi There!
Maria Bakalova waves to the cameras on Aug. 27 while arriving in Venice, Italy, for a Dolce & Gabbana event.
Black Top
Scout Willis pounds the pavement in West Hollywood on Aug. 27.
Time Flies
Naomi Osaka arrives at the TAG Heuer event celebrating her at Mr. Purple on August 26 in N.Y.C.
On the Move
Harry Styles grabs a solo lunch to go on August 25 in Sherman Oaks, California.
Hats Off
Sarah Jessica Parker keeps a hold of her hat as she arrives on the set of And Just Like That... on August 26 in N.Y.C.
Musical Interlude
Michael Shannon plays the guitar while guest starring on Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on August 26.
Mad for Plaid
Dua Lipa shows off her street style while out and about in London on August 27.
Show Your Stripes
Thandiwe Newton is seen leaving Jimmy Kimmel Live! in a striped Chanel shirt on August 26 in L.A.
Joy Ride
Gal Gadot and husband Yaron Varsano go for a ride on a scooter together on August 26 in Tel Aviv.
On the Mic
Audra McDonald attends the Séries Mania Festival in Lille, France on August 26.
Sing It
Yungblud takes the stage during the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 Launch in London on August 26.
Asian Excellence
Sandra Oh, Simu Liu and Michelle Yeoh attend the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings U.K. Gala screening at Curzon Cinema Mayfair on Aug. 26 in London.
Throwback Vibes
Drew Barrymore channels her younger self while filming a project in N.Y.C. on Aug. 25.
Back in the Big Apple
Tony Hawk is seen out in N.Y.C. on Aug. 26.
Music Maker
Jordin Sparks sports a smile on Aug. 24 while celebrating the re-opening of 1500 Sound Academy in Inglewood, California.
All Smiles
Molly Shannon guest stars on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Aug. 25.
Darling Duo
Rachael Leigh Cook and Matthew Lillard attend the He's All That special screening at NeueHouse Los Angeles on Aug. 25 in Hollywood.
Outdoor Adventures
Jamie Chung takes her dog Ewok along for a hike in L.A. on Aug. 24.
Benz Buddies
Tunde Oyeneyin and Mercedes-Benz ambassador Sloane Stephens arrive at Mercedes-Benz Manhattan to celebrate the new All-Electric EQS Sedan ahead of the U.S. Open on Aug. 25 in N.Y.C.
City Stroll
Emily Ratajkowski enjoys a coffee while out in Tribeca on Aug. 25 in N.Y.C.
Hello Handsome
Kit Harington steps out in N.Y.C. with a fresh new haircut and a shaven face on Aug 25.
Vacation Mode
Kendall Jenner soaks up the sun while on vacation with boyfriend Devin Booker on Aug. 25 in Nerano, Italy.
On the Go
Busy Philipps chats on the phone while out and about in L.A. on Aug. 25.
High Honors
Keith Urban and Ross Copperman take the stage during the 14th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on Aug. 25 in Nashville.
Cameras Rolling
Mariska Hargitay prepares to shoot scenes for Law and Order: Special Victims Unit in Hudson River Park in N.Y.C. on Aug. 25.