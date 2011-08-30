Star Tracks: Tuesday, August 30, 2011
ON THE WATERFRONT
Ciao, bella! George Clooney flashes his signature smile as he arrives via boat at the 68th annual Venice Film Festival, where his upcoming political drama, The Ides of March, is slated to premiere.
BIKE BUDDIES
On the road to reconciliation? Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, who split in March, enjoy a bike ride together Sunday in Toronto.
BARTENDER ON BOARD!
Ex-girlfriend Elisabetta Canalis is Dancing with the Stars, but George Clooney brings the party as he mixes drinks for close friends Monday while yachting on Italy's Lake Como.
BABY STEPS
Look who's a big boy now! Sandra Bullock keeps in touch with her marching munchkin, 19-month-old son Louis, during a sunny afternoon out in L.A. on Monday.
RED HAUTE
Fit and fabulous State of Georgia star Raven-Symoné stuns in a burgundy gown Monday at the 21st Annual NAACP Theatre Awards in L.A.
COURTSIDE CUDDLE
It's love all for Alec Baldwin, who only has eyes for girlfriend Hilaria Thomas during day one of the U.S. Open tennis tournament Monday in Flushing Meadows, N.Y. The enamored pair watched as two-time champ Venus Williams defeated Vesna Dolonts 6-4, 6-3.
BALLROOM BABE
Look who's ready to hit the dance floor! Dancing with the Stars's newest contestant Kristin Cavallari slips on a Maria Lucia Hohan dress, Baccarat earrings, and dancing shoes to celebrate her return to reality television Monday at L.A.'s Next Door lounge.
GOLDEN GIRL
She's a star now! Following a glam turn at Sunday's Video Music Awards, Jersey girl Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi gets her faux Walk of Fame star after taking a double-decker tour around Hollywood on Monday.
GOSSIP 101
Gossip Girl newcomer Elizabeth Hurley learns the ropes from hunky veteran Chace Crawford on the show's N.Y.C. set Tuesday.
NONSTOP FLIGHT
After popping up at Sunday's MTV VMAs newlywed Kim Kardashian is off again, catching a flight out of LAX on Monday.
BELLY BOOST
She may be indulging in rice krispies treats, but mom-to-be Hilary Duff balances her pregnancy cravings with a workout Monday in L.A.
AB FABULOUS
Vacationing actor Hugh Jackman shows off his good form while taking a dip Monday in Saint-Tropez.
WALKING TALL
New mom Natalie Portman keeps her post-baby body under wraps during a stroll through New York City on Monday.
MAN IN BLACK
Kellan Lutz gives his running mate a break Monday, opting for a solo workout in Venice, Calif.
IN NEUTRAL
After enjoying a summer escape in Sardinia, Italy, a casual chic Heidi Klum hits her stride during an errand run Monday in Beverly Hills.
SET DRESSING
Cameron Diaz (who turns 39 on Aug. 30!) ditches her temporary baby bump and shows off her sexy silhouette Monday en route to the Atlanta set of her new movie, What to Expect When You're Expecting.