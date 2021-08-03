The Jonas Brothers Step Out in N.Y.C., Plus Julia Roberts, Margot Robbie & John Cena and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

Brotherly Love

Credit: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas show off their street style as they step out together in N.Y.C. on August 2. 

A Hand to Hold

Credit: BrosNYC / BACKGRID

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are seen enjoying a romantic stroll in N.Y.C. on August 2. 

Best Dressed 

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Margot Robbie and John Cena steal the show on The Suicide Squad red carpet on August 2 in L.A. 

'Squad' Goals

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Also at The Suicide Squad premiere: a loved-up Taika Waititi and Rita Ora.

Traffic Stopper 

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Rachel Weisz crosses the street while filming a scene for Dead Ringers in N.Y.C. on August 2. 

Mini Moment

Credit: Sean O'Neill / SplashNews.com

Mila Kunia wears a mini skirt while filming scenes for Luckiest Girl Alive on August 2 in Toronto.

Sip & Share 

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Jamie Chung attends Plant Botanical's 'Share a Plant, Plant a Tree' Campaign Kickoff Event in N.Y.C. on August 2. 

Double Trouble 

Credit: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Liza Koshy and Gina Rodriguez pose together while filming Players on August 2. 

Broadway's Best

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Andrew Rannells, Ali Stroker and Betsy Wolfe are all smiles at Bryant Park's Broadway-Bound Initiative with Broadway Evolved Kickoff Event on August 2 in N.Y.C. 

Set Sighting

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway are seen on the set of WeCrashed in N.Y.C. on August 2.

Lovely Host

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Maisie Williams hosts a private dinner at Gymkhana London to celebrate the launch of the new film production company Rapt on August 2 in London.

Iconic Duo

Credit: Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth are seen filming And Just Like That in N.Y.C.'s Chelsea on August 2.

Main Character Energy

Credit: SplashNews.com

The Crown's Imelda Staunton is seen filming scenes in Scotland as Queen Elizabeth II on August 2.

Family Affair

Credit: Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka and their daughter Harper Grace attend the Naomi Watts and Lizzie Tisch Host Michael Kors 40th Anniversary Dinner in Bridgehampton, New York on July 30.

Shopping Trip

Credit: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Minnie Driver shops at Westerlind in N.Y.C.'s Soho on August 1. 

Hot Girl Summer

Credit: Josh Brasted/FilmMagic

Megan Thee Stallion performs during the 30th anniversary of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 31 in Chicago.

Fashion Statement

Credit: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com

Lady Gaga leaves rehearsals at Radio City Music Hall in N.Y.C. on August 1, wearing all purple with Marc Jacobs sunglasses.

Movie Night

Credit: John Phillips/Getty

Lena Dunham and boyfriend Luis Felber attend the Zola special screening at Picturehouse Central on August 1 in London.

City Chic

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Bella Hadid steps out in Tribeca on August 1 in N.Y.C.

Out of Office

Credit: Oliver Palombi / MEGA

Jennifer Lopez vacations in Portofino with friends during her cruise in the Mediterranean on July 31.

Homeward Bound

Credit: LRNYC / MEGA

Norman Reedus walks home after taking a bike ride through downtown N.Y.C. on July 31.

On the Green

Credit: Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com

Luke Wilson plays a round of golf with friends in the Hamptons on July 31.

Ambassador Arrival

Credit: OMEGA

Ambassador Caeleb Dressel visits the OMEGA Showcasing in Tokyo during the 2020 Olympics.

Surprise, Surprise

Credit: Bud Light

Machine Gun Kelly surprises fans with a secret performance on the Bud Light Seltzer Sessions stage at Lollapalooza in Chicago.

In the Village

Credit: Jim Spellman/WireImage

Lin-Manuel Miranda attends the New York screening of his new Netflix movie Vivo at Village East.

Made the Cut

Credit: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz walk the LUISAVIAROMA for UNICEF Gala red carpet in Capri, Italy.

I'll Be Bike

Credit: BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger is spotted enjoying a cruiser bicycle outing with friends in Los Angeles.

Hollywood Nine-Nine

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Terry Crews jumps for joy while getting his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood.

Super, Girl

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Melissa Benoist goofs off in full costume on the set of Supergirl in Vancouver.

All of Them

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend enjoy a sunny SoHo stroll in New York City.

She Said, She Said

Credit: Robert O'Neil/SplashNews.com

Carey Mulligan is spotted in character in the first look at her new movie She Said in New York City.

Carbo Loading

Credit: The Image Direct

Zoey Deutch gets goofy while filming her latest project on July 30 in N.Y.C.

View from the Top

Credit: The Image Direct

JD Pardo hits the set of The Terminal List in Los Angeles on July 30.

Special Moment

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Terry Crews brings his grandmother Eremelle Williams to the Hollywood Walk of Fame on July 30 as he receives his star in Los Angeles. 

Look of Love

Credit: backgrid

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford share a sweet moment while shopping in West Hollywood on July 29.

A Dress to Impress

Credit: Scott Eisen/Getty

Jennifer Hudson poses with a dress once worn by Aretha Franklin on July 29 while promoting her biopic Respect at the Martha's Vineyard Film Festival in Edgartown, Massachusetts. 

Moving Along

Credit: Jose Perez/Splash

Mariska Hargitay continues to nurse her broken ankle on July 29 on the New York City set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Take Your Things

Credit: Christopher Oquendo/Splash

Joe Keery hits the Rome, Georgia, set of Stranger Things on July 29.

In the Lead

Credit: josh brasted/filmmagic

Kim Petras performs on July 29 as the Lollapalooza music festival kicks off in Chicago.

No Laughing Matter

Credit: Robert O'neil/Splash

Hugh Jackman has a leash in each hand as he walks his pups through New York City on July 29.

Green Thumb

Prince Charles takes a tour of the newly restored House of the Northern Gate and its gardens during a visit to Thurso, Scotland, on July 29.

Beach Blues

Credit: matt agudo/Splash

Paul McCartney and wife Nancy Shevell color coordinate on July 29 while strolling along the beach in The Hamptons, New York.

Making a Splash

Credit: matt winkelmeyer/Getty

Billie Elish attends a celebration for her new album Happier Than Ever sponsored by Spotify in Los Angeles on July 29. 

The Bright Stuff

Rita Ora goes colorful on July 29 for the 26th annual L.A. Art Show Opening Night Gala in Los Angeles.

Cameras Rolling

Credit: The Image Direct

Regina King is seen filming a commercial in L.A. on July 29.

Cocktail O'Clock

Credit: Courtesy Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow hosts the celebration for the launch of a special collaboration with Miami Cocktail Company on July 27.

Acting Debut

Credit: The Image Direct

Kaia Gerber is seen for the first time on the set of American Horror Story in downtown L.A. on July 28.

Puppy Love

Credit: Backgrid

Chrissy Teigen takes her new basset hound puppy Pearl to visit her office in Santa Monica on July 28.

Making a Difference

Credit: Ted.tv1

Illinois House Speaker Pro Tem Jehan Gordon-Booth chats with Chicago-based artists including Polo G, G Herbo, Cole Benett and Vic Mensa at the Invest in US dinner at the Robey rooftop on July 29.

Man's Best Friend

Credit: Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

Justin Theroux is spotted walking his dog Kuma in N.Y.C. on July 28.

Say Cheese

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Jena Malone snaps photos at the premiere of Vertical's Lorelei at Laemmle Royal on July 28 in L.A.

Set Love

Credit: Steve Sands/New York Newswire

Gina Rodriguez shares a sweet moment with husband Joe Locicero on the set of her new movie Players on July 28 in N.Y.C.

Cheers to That

Credit: Courtesy Talisker

Matthew Rhys enjoys a Talisker tasting on the Shearwater and at Celestine in Brooklyn, New York.

Gym Sesh

Credit: Stoianov/Backgrid

Dwayne Johnson is in great spirits as he heads to the gym on July 28 in L.A. 

Retail Run

Credit: Splash

Naomi Watts does some shopping in the Hamptons on July 27.

Candid Convo

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Matt James and Tyler Cameron arrive for the You Deserve Better conversation at the 92nd Street Y on July 28 in N.Y.C.

Fierce Fashion

Credit: Gotham/GC

Lady Gaga brings the drama to the streets of N.Y.C. on July 28.

Seen on Set

Mary J. Blige films Ghost, the sequel to Power, in N.Y.C. on July 28.

It's Showtime!

Credit: Terry Wyatt/Getty

Thomas Rhett performs during CMA Summer Jam at the Ascend Amphitheater on July 28 in Nashville.

Cover Star

Credit: Vivien Kilililea/Getty

Milo Ventimiglia attends Haute Living Celebrates Milo Ventimiglia at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood on July 28 in West Hollywood.

Paw Patrol

Credit: The Image Direct

Zachary Quinto walk his dogs in downtown N.Y.C. on July 27. 

Summer Style

Credit: The Image Direct

Gabrielle Union looks stylish in a summery long-sleeve dress in N.Y.C. on July 27.

Puppy Love

Credit: The Image Direct

Nick Viall smooches his adorable dog while out in L.A. on July 27.

Back on Stage

Credit: Ian West/PA Images/Getty

Sutton Foster takes center stage at the photocall for the musical Anything Goes on July 28 before the production opens at the Barbican Theatre in London.

Darling Duet

Credit: Terry Wyatt/Getty

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani perform during CMA Summer Jam at Ascend Amphitheater on July 27 in Nashville. 

Blonde Ambition

Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA/getty

Liam Payne arrives at the launch of Dazn x Matchroom at German Gymnasium in King's Cross, London on July 27.

