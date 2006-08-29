Star Tracks - Tuesday, August 29, 2006
STYLISH DETERMINATION
Jessica Simpson, who's suffering from a bruised vocal cord, gets a stylish boost as she departs her New York City hotel for MTV's TRL on Tuesday. "I sound like a donkey, hee-huh," she squeaked to the audience, but said she'll still celebrate at her album's release party later that night. Perhaps the Public Affair singer will bring a date – John Mayer?
TOUGH LOVE
Before she lost her voice, a leather-clad Simpson flashes a winning smile outside a Philadelphia radio station Friday, where she talked up her Affair.
ALL THE RIGHT MOVES
Justin Timberlake gets down with Ellen DeGeneres in New York City's Central Park while taping her talk show's fourth-season premiere on Monday. "He and I are bringing sexy back to daytime," DeGeneres joked during her opening monologue. A two-hour rain delay didn't turn 10,000 fans away from checking out the singer's performance of "SexyBack." Timberlake is the sole guest on the premiere, airing Sept. 4.
DREAM GIRL
After Timberlake's Central Park appearance, Beyoncé surprised fans as she performed two songs before changing into basic black and chatting with DeGeneres about her goals (learning Arabic and going skydiving are among them) and her upcoming album B'Day, out Sept. 5 – the same day her episode of DeGeneres's talk show airs.
WONDER TWINS
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen head up to the Great White North to do a little dishing on MuchMusic's MuchOnDemand show in Toronto on Monday. Earlier in the day, the sisters played fashion directors and walked viewers through a runway show of looks from their fashion collection on the program CityLine.
ROCK-IN' GOOD TIME
Pam Anderson keeps her focus on giggling husband Kid Rock on Monday at an L.A. Dodgers game. Though the famous fans weren't exactly paying attention to the action on the field, the home team beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-5.
RETIREMENT PLAN
Andre Agassi basks in his defeat of Romanian Andrei Pavel during the first night of the U.S. Open in New York on Monday. The two-time Open champ, whose next match takes place Thursday, is planning on laying his tennis racquet to rest following the grand-slam tournament.
AFTERNOON DELIGHT
After a relaxed Monday in the Malibu sun, a dressed-down – and caffeinated – Vince Vaughn swings by the Malibu Country Mart to pick up some food.
HIGH HANDED
After feting stylist Rachel Zoe's birthday (along with Mischa Barton and Nicole Richie) at Los Angeles hot spot Social Hollywood on Friday, Lindsay Lohan gets back on deck at beau Harry Morton's Malibu beach house Sunday, where she hands the world a sun salutation.
MODEL MOTHER
Heidi Klum is a supermom as she plays with kids Henry, 11 months, and Leni, 2, in a Beverly Hills sandbox Friday. But Sunday night she was back to being a supermodel on the Emmys red carpet – though her reality show Project Runway lost out to The Amazing Race.
TOUCH AND GO
Desperate Housewife Nicollette Sheridan makes a friendly pass at fiancé Michael Bolton as the couple head out of a Los Angeles restaurant Saturday.
ROCK-Y MOUNTAIN
R-rated comedian Chris Rock turns positively "G" on a family outing to Six Flags Magic Mountain, where he spent the day at the theme park with wife Malaak, their two daughters – Lola, 4, and Zahra, 2 – and Looney Toons mascots Porky Pig and Pepe Le Pew.
BYOB B-DAY
Macaulay Culkin doesn't arrive empty-handed Saturday for his own party – the birthday boy (who turned 26) arrives cocktail-ready with girlfriend Mila Kunis at a West Hollywood restaurant.
CANADIAN HOLIDAY
Nicole Kidman tries to remain incognito on a sunny Saturday in Vancouver while taking in the sights with mom Janelle and dad Antony (not pictured).
RING MASTERS
Christina Aguilera and husband Jordan Bratman are ready to take center stage Sunday at a Hollywood costume party she threw to thank pals for their work on her album Back to Basics. The singer has a reason to celebrate: The CD debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200.