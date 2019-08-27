Cara Delevingne and Orlando Bloom Look Sharp in Berlin, Plus Sophie & Joe, Camila Cabello & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Sophie Dodd, Diane J. Cho, Kate Hogan and Karen Mizoguchi
August 27, 2019

Sheer Thing

Cara Delevingne sparkles in a sheer-paneled dress alongside costar Orlando Bloom at the Carnival Row special screening at Astor Film Lounge in Berlin on Tuesday. 

Delicate Details

Sarah Hyland dresses up her white bikini top and wrap skirt with a body chain as she leaves a pool party with fiancé Wells Adams on Sunday in Los Angeles. 

Hollywood Meets Tokyo 

Director Quentin Tarantino and star Leonardo DiCaprio attend a press conference for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at the film’s Japan premiere on Tuesday in Tokyo.

Afternoon Outing

Newlyweds Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are seen heading to do some shopping at a vintage store in N.Y.C. ahead of the Jonas Brothers’ performance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday.

Blondie in Blue

Debbie Harry strikes a pose in a navy blue ensemble during a visit to SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Puppy Love

Camila Cabello cozies up to a furry friend while out and about in New York City on Tuesday.

Serving Looks

Writer/Director Lorene Scafaria and costars Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Lili Reinhart, Constance Wu and Keke Palmer strike a pose at the STXFilms Hustlers photo call on Sunday in Beverly Hills.

Crowd Pleaser

Idris Elba turns tables during day 1 of South West Four Festival at Clapham Common on Saturday in London.

Cuddly Costars

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson hugs his Jungle Cruise costar Emily Blunt at Disney’s annual D23 Expo in Anaheim, California on Saturday.

Sips & Serves

Alan Cumming poses with John McEnroe at Bird in Hand Winery Presents: Johnny Mac Pro-Am Tennis Project After Party 2019 in Amagansett, New York on Saturday.

Star Power

Angelina Jolie steals the spotlight as she steps onstage in a black dress with a thigh-high slit during Disney’s D23 Expo to talk about her film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil on Saturday.

Sweet Celebration

Evan Ross and wife Ashlee Simpson Ross indulge in some sweet treats from Sugar Factory to celebrate his birthday at 5th & Sky Rooftop Gardens & Lounge on Saturday in San Diego.

Summer Nights

Heidi Klum looks radiant in a mini dress and strappy sandals while out in N.Y.C. on Sunday evening.

Famous Fan Girl

Kacey Musgraves gets some support from Selena Gomez backstage after her concert at The Greek Theatre on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Disney Dudes

Onward costars Tom Holland and Chris Pratt share a laugh during the D23 Expo on Saturday.

Frozen Fam

Also at the D23 Expo: Frozen 2 stars Josh Gad, Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and Jonathan Groff.

Good Friends

Dave Chappelle and John Stewart pose during Chappelle’s Block Party on Sunday in Dayton, Ohio.

Sunday Funday

Dwyane Wade and wife Gabrielle Union attend the Los Angeles Dodgers game on Sunday at Dodger Stadium in L.A.

Almost Showtime 

Mumford & Sons bandmates Ben Lovett, Marcus Mumford, Winston Marshall and Ted Dwane pose together before kicking off their exclusive concert for SiriusXM and Pandora on Sunday at The Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, New York.

Music Buff

Paul McCartney arrives at the Mumford & Sons exclusive concert, benefitting USA Warrior Stories Inc., on Sunday in Amagansett, New York.

Glitz & Glitter

Ciara and Angela Bassett go glam at Black Girls Rock 2019, hosted by Niecy Nash, on Sunday at NJPAC in Newark, New Jersey.

Back in Action

Ariana Grande returns to England to perform during Manchester Pride Live 2019 on Sunday at the Mayfield Depot.

City Chic

Sterling K. Brown is seen walking down a N.Y.C. street on Friday looking dapper in a pair of blue pinstripe trousers, a matching tie and a grey trench coat.

Nice Gal

Billie Eilish performs live at the Reading Festival in the U.K.

Bloom-ing Smile

Orlando Bloom was all smiles in New York City.

Milestone Year

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie celebrated her 21st birthday at Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas.

Wheel Be Back

Arnold Schwarzenegger was spotted biking back from the gym in Santa Monica, California.

Beautiful Person

Khalid performed at Apple Music’s “Up Next Live” with Khalid at the Apple Carnegie Library in Washington, DC.

No. 1 Belieber

Hailey Baldwin was out and about in Los Angeles, dressed in a yellow oversized blazer and high-waisted jeans.

Wheel-y Happy

Pharrell Williams enjoyed the streets of Miami with his wife Helen Lasichanh during a bike ride.

Date Night

Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell attended the premiere of Satanic Panic at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.

Furry Carpet

The leading dogs of Lady and the Tramp were at the D23 Disney + event in Anaheim, California.

Bubble Party

Model Iskra Lawrence visited the Color Factory Pop Up Museum in Soho.

May the Force Be with You

R2-D2 and BB-8 rolled down the carpet at the D23 Expo 2019.

Pucker Up

Christina Aguilera and Mickey Mouse attend the D23 Disney Legends event on Friday in Anaheim, California.

TGIF

Katherine Schwarzenegger kicks off the weekend with a smile while in L.A. on Friday.

Meet & Greet

Shawn Mendes surprises fans at This Is Shawn presented by Verizon on Friday in N.Y.C.

Morning Mates

Tom Hiddleston heads out to Central Park to walk his dog in N.Y.C. on Friday morning.

Friday Footsies

Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves pass a soccer ball back and forth following the Austin FC Major League Soccer club announcement of four new investors, including McConaughey, at 3TEN ACL Live on Friday in Austin, Texas.

Film Break

Olivia Munn hangs out on the set of her upcoming film Violet on Thursday in L.A.

Live at 30 Rock

Lizzo performs on NBC’s Today in front of a crowd of screaming fans at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday in N.Y.C.

Switching it Up 

Ahead of the U.S. Open, sisters Serena and Venus Williams ditch their tennis racquets for a round of badminton during the Lotte New York Palace’s annual Palace Invitational on Thursday in N.Y.C. 

Picture Purr-fect

Kaia Gerber crouches down to pet a friendly feline while flowering shopping with mom Cindy Crawford on Thursday in New York City. 

Comedian Collab 

Jillian Bell and Kate McKinnon pose together ahead of their talk and screening of Bell’s new film Brittany Runs a Marathon on Thursday at the 92nd Street Y in N.Y.C.

A ‘Swift’ Session 

Taylor Swift chats about her new album Lover on Elvis Duran and the Z100 Morning Show on Thursday in N.Y.C. 

Ready to Chat 

Samara Weaving waves to fans as she arrives at Build Studios to discuss her new movie Ready or Not on Thursday in N.Y.C. 

Star in Stripes 