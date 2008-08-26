Star Tracks - Tuesday, August 26, 2008
FAIR MAIDEN
A corseted Jessica Simpson continues making the state fair rounds with a performance Monday at the California State Fair in Sacramento. The newly minted country singer's album Do You Know hits stores Sept. 9.
HANDS-ON DAD
In town for the Venice Film Festival, Brad Pitt steps out for a boat ride in the Italian city Tuesday with two of his little men, sons Maddox, 7, and Pax, 4. The actor, who recently welcomed twins, is at the fest to premiere his dark comedy Burn After Reading, which costars pal George Clooney.
WINGING IT
Beyoncé Knowles clips on some wings – sporting the perfect accessory while leaving an office building in Manhattan early Tuesday morning.
IN THE PINK
Meanwhile, sister Solange Knowles positively sparkles while arriving Monday at The Late Show With David Letterman, where the singer performed the song "Sandcastle Disco" from her new album, Sol-Angel amp the Hadley St. Dreams, out in stores on Tuesday.
POLITICAL PARTY
Pete Wentz gets warmed up backstage with Pharrell Williams and his Fall Out Boy bandmate Patrick Stump before performing at a Rock the Vote event in Denver. Before the show, Wentz confirmed his band's plans to release a politically-themed new album on Nov. 4 and cast his vote for Britney Spears to win at the upcoming Video Music Awards.
MAD FOR PLAID
Mary-Kate Olsen shows off her singular style – supporting plaid and peace – while leaving a Radiohead concert Monday night at the Hollywood Bowl. The alt-rock heroes played for a star-studded crowd that also included Christina Aguilera (not pictured).
CHEERING SECTION
Paula Abdul plays cheerleader at the opening day of the U.S. Open in Flushing Meadows, N.Y. The American Idol judge will have more girl power on her side when songwriter Kara DioGuardi joins the judges' panel when the show returns in January.
TIPPY TOES
A little foot injury isn't keeping Kim Kardashian down! The newly announced Dancing with the Stars contestant is walking as tall as ever – check out those heels! – on her way to an appearance Monday on The Late Show With David Letterman (set to air Friday) in New York City.
DADDY DUTY
After a date night with Katie Holmes over the weekend, Tom Cruise and 2-year-old daughter Suri head to a heliport in New York City on Monday.
BEACH BEAUTY
A bikini-clad Ali Larter soaks up the sun and shows off her toned torso while walking a Malibu beach Sunday with fiancé Hayes MacArthur (not pictured).
IN 'STEP'
Stop-Loss star Channing Tatum steps out Sunday in Beverly Hills with real-life leading lady Jenna Dewan, his costar in 2006's dance movie Step Up.
NATURE CALLS
When a girl's gotta go, a girl's gotta go! With husband Tom Mahoney patiently waiting for her, Marcia Cross exits the men's bathroom during a Sunday trip to a Malibu mall. The Desperate Housewives actress returns to Wisteria Lane on Sept. 28.
IN THE CLEAR
Finding solitude on the set, Adrian Grenier walks the streets of Queens, N.Y., on Friday while shooting scenes for his HBO series, Entourage, which returns on Sept. 7.
GETTING LOW
Tracy Morgan hams it up for spectators Monday before heading into New York City's Ed Sullivan Theater, where he visited the Late Show with David Letterman to talk about the new season of his Sci-Fi channel show Scare Tactics.
'DISASTER' AREA
What bad news? Vanessa Minnillo keeps a positive outlook during an appearance Monday on NBC's Today Show in New York City, where she promoted her spoof comedy Disaster Movie.