Star Tracks: Tuesday, August 25, 2009
TAKING A STAND
If life gives you lemons … make some lemonade! With the help of his 5-year-old sextuplets, Jon Gosselin sells some tart drinks to raise money to benefit his local Reading, Pa., fire station on Monday.
BUSINESS FABULOUS
Rihanna makes a stylish arrival in chic top and short shorts Monday at New York City's Bowery Hotel, where she reportedly had a business meeting before heading to the studio. The RampB star recently released the video for "Run This Town," her new song with Jay-Z and Kanye West.
MIX AND MATCH
With fiancé Stephen Moyer at her side, Anna Paquin makes a glam appearance at Nylon magazine's Fall TV amp Fashion issue party at Skybar at West Hollywood’s Mondrian hotel on Monday. The September cover girl – who hosted the bash – said in the issue that she's unfazed by baring it all on her hit HBO show, True Blood.
TULLE-ING AROUND
Also at the Nylon fete at Skybar on Monday: 90210's AnnaLynne McCord, sporting a flirty party dress – and enjoying the evening with her sister (not pictured).
TRAVELING MAN
What's he got in his pocket? Kellan Lutz perfects his smoldering stare as he arrives Monday at Vancouver International Airport, ready to work on Eclipse, the latest in the Twilight saga.
COOL IT NOW
After performing her new single "Body Language" at the Miss Universe pageant, Heidi Montag chills out on the beach in Nassau, Bahamas, with an icy drink and sunblock-slathering hubby Spencer Pratt.
SIBLING SHADOW
Look at the family resemblance! Leighton Meester hits the Gossip Girl set with her look-alike younger brother Lex in New York City's Gramercy Park on Monday.
PUPS ON BOARD
Make way for the cuteness! Hilary Duff keeps her pups comfy as she leaves the Gossip Girl set after a day of shooting in New York City. Her next stop? Attending the Britney Spears concert at Madison Square Garden on Monday.
CHAIN GANG
Talk about an arresting development! Gerard Butler takes the law into his own hands and cuffs costar Jennifer Aniston while filming a scene for The Bounty in Queens, N.Y., on Monday. The pair were spotted hand-in-hand over the weekend at New York's Jane Hotel.
MEET THE PRESS
Nick Jonas takes his place behind the podium Monday, speaking at the National Press Club luncheon in Washington, D.C., to raise awareness and share his personal experiences with juvenile diabetes.
SWEET SCENE
Taylor Swift gets in touch with her inner glamour girl, posing with some sweet treats during a photo shoot in London on Monday. On Friday, the singer presented fans outside of her hotel with a treat of their own: Pizza!
BOARDING PASSAGE
Before boarding her flight, Paris Hilton goes for a stroll through Los Angeles International Airport on Monday. The socialite reportedly bought a few books in her terminal before taking off for Vancouver, British Columbia.
PILLOW WALK
Also at LAX on Monday: Disney starlet Demi Lovato, gearing up for a trip of her own. The actress Tweeted about her experience, writing, "A trip to the airport always means a battle of the egos. Drivers vs. Paparazzi. Who will out smart who.....?"
STAR ATTRACTION
After taking in a Broadway musical the night before, Britney Spears snuggles into the backseat of a pedicab with her boys, Sean Preston, 3 ½, and Jayden James, 2 ½, for a tour through New York's Central Park on Monday.
LEATHER UP!
A leather-clad Lady Gaga is escorted into London's Heathrow Airport on Monday. Up next for the pop queen: a performance on MTV's Video Music Awards, airing Sept. 13.