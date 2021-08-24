Allyson Felix Shows Off Her Style in L.A., Plus Kelly Clarkson, Lizzo and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Updated August 24, 2021 11:41 AM

1 of 101

Go For the Gold

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Allyson Felix arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on August 23 to discuss her Olympic gold medals and her new shoe line. 

2 of 101

'Spot' On

Credit: Mike Coppola/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Kelly Clarkson is all smiles while chatting with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on August 23 in N.Y.C. 

3 of 101

Monogram Moment

Credit: BACKGRID

Lizzo steps out for dinner at Craig's in a monogrammed shirt and bag on August 24 in West Hollywood. 

4 of 101

Too Hot to Handle

Credit: Kelly Lee Barrett

Lydia Night and Olivia Rodrigo heat up Cinesipa's annual slumber party screenings of Scream 1 and 2 at Hollywood Forever in L.A. on August 21. 

5 of 101

Marvel-ous Moment 

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Costars Awkwafina and Simu Liu take the stage during the L.A. VIP Gold Open Premiere and Q+A of Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at El Capitan Theatre on August 23 in L.A. 

6 of 101

'Vacation' Vibes 

Credit: Noam Galai/Getty

John Cena strikes a pose at the special VIP Pool Party Screening of his movie Vacation Friends on August 23 in N.Y.C. 

7 of 101

Smiles For Miles 

Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty

Also at the screening: costars Yvonne Orji and Lil Rey Howery, who snapped a selfie together. 

8 of 101

Blonde Ambition

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kate Mara steps out with platinum blonde hair in L.A. on Aug. 23.

9 of 101

Stay Thirsty

Credit: Rachel Murray/Getty

The Office star Brian Baumgartner kicks off the Never Doubt What You Love parody news campaign to dispel misleading messages about real milk in Venice, California on Aug. 23.

10 of 101

Nail Day

Credit: Backgrid

Eva Longoria enjoys a coffee after getting her nails done in Beverly Hills on Aug. 23.

11 of 101

Red Alert

Credit: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

A brightly colored Cardi B gets a lift backstage on Aug. 22 at the Hot 97 Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

12 of 101

Winding Up

Credit: BACKGRID

Jamie Foxx gets ready to play on Aug. 22 during a charity softball game in Hollywood.

13 of 101

Hi Times

Credit: Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com

Meanwhile, Jerry O'Connell arrives to a baseball game of his own on Aug. 21 in East Hampton, New York.

14 of 101

Big Moment

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Barry Manilow takes the stage on Aug. 21 at We Love NYC: The Homecoming concert in Central Park. 

15 of 101

Dinner à Deux

Credit: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey walk hand-in-hand on Aug. 20 while leaving dinner in Los Angeles. 

16 of 101

Orange You Glad?

Credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty

Tiffany Haddish is a bright spot on Aug. 21 at the WWE SummerSlam afterparty at Delano Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

17 of 101

Happy Faces

Credit: Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka smile for the cameras on Aug. 20 at a special screening of Amazon Studios' Everybody's Talking About Jamie at their home in The Hamptons, New York.

18 of 101

Film Favorite

Credit: Gisela Schober/Getty

Sir Michael Caine accepts the Crystal Globe for Outstanding Contribution to World Cinema on Aug. 20 at the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic.

19 of 101

Prints-ess Diaries

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Brightly patterned pals Bela Salazar, Eloise Wong, Lucia de la Garza and Mila de la Garza of The Linda Lindas attend the closing night of 2021 Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival at The Orpheum Theatre on Aug. 22.

20 of 101

Guitar Hero

Credit: Derek Call

Laura Jane Grace performs at Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia on Aug. 21.

21 of 101

Fenty Fashion

Credit: Diggzy/Shutterstock

Rihanna puts her style on display in a slinky slip dress and heels as she steps out for dinner in Los Angeles on Aug. 20.

22 of 101

Center Stage

Credit: Gotham/WireImage

Jennifer Hudson is all smiles during her performance onstage at the We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert in Central Park on Aug. 21.

23 of 101

Pay It Forward

Credit: ABC via Getty

Sofia Vergara makes an appearance during the star-studded Stand Up to Cancer fundraising special on Aug. 21.

24 of 101

Good as Hell

Credit: DIGGZY/Shutterstock

Lizzo flashes a giant smile while arriving at Catch LA restaurant in Hollywood for dinner with pals on Aug. 20 after an emotional week following the release of her new song "Rumors."

25 of 101

Date Night

Credit: APEX/MEGA

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber step out with leftovers after a date night at Il Pastaio restaurant on Aug. 20.

26 of 101

Climate Crusaders

Credit: IBL/Shutterstock

Greta Thunberg and German climate activist Luisa Neubauer hold signs while attending a Fridays for Future Climate Strike in Stockholm on Aug. 20.

27 of 101

City Stroll

Credit: The IMage Direct

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz hang out together in N.Y.C.'s East Village on Aug. 18. 

28 of 101

Bright & Early

Credit: Backgrid

Jennifer Garner takes a morning walk with a friend out in Brentwood, California on Aug. 20. 

29 of 101

Bling Buddies

Credit: MEGA

Heart Evangelista and Kane Lim are seen filming new episodes of Bling Empire on Aug. 19.

30 of 101

Major Views

Credit: Splash News Online

Chrissy Teigen soaks in the views of the city in N.Y.C. on Aug. 20.

31 of 101

On the Trail

Credit: The Image Direct

Lucy Hale grabs an iced coffee before a hike in L.A. on Aug. 19.

32 of 101

Concert Couple

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan attend SiriusXM and Pandora's 'Small Stage Series' featuring Dave Matthews on Aug. 19 in Amagansett, NY. 

33 of 101

Solar Powered

Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Lorde performs at the Good Morning America Concert Series in N.Y.C. on Aug. 20. 

34 of 101

True Blue

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock

Tracee Ellis Ross wears a bright blue dress with yellow accessories (and a face shield) as she heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Aug. 19 in L.A. 

35 of 101

Che Bella

Credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Bella Hadid embraces the Y2K fashion trends while out and about in London on Aug. 19. 

36 of 101

Powerful Performance

Credit: Kristen Hurlock-Jones/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Common performs with Black Thought and Sean Kuti on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Aug. 19. 

37 of 101

Time to Bust a Rhyme

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Busta Rhymes performs at the 43rd Annual BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival in Prospect Park, Brooklyn on Aug. 19. 

38 of 101

Think Pink

Credit: Christopher Polk for Mastercard

Jennifer Hudson looks stunning as she performs on stage at the Apollo Theater presented by Mastercard in N.Y.C. on Aug. 19. 

39 of 101

Getting Organized

Credit: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Vince Jones steps out for the first time (and debuts his a shaved head) in character for Law & Order: Organized Crime in N.Y.C. 

40 of 101

Ready, On Set, Go!

Credit: Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Zoe Kazan is seen on set of She Said in N.Y.C. on Aug. 19. 

41 of 101

Shop 'Til You Drop

Credit: BACKGRID

Rami Malek does some grocery shopping in L.A. on Aug. 19. 

42 of 101

Man's Best Friend

Credit: The Image Direct

Shawn Mendes takes his dog out for walk through Toronto on Aug. 18. 

43 of 101

Coffee Run

Credit: Backgrid

Eiza González grabs coffee for two after hitting the gym in Studio City on Aug. 18.

44 of 101

Living Legends

Credit: Denise Truscello/WireImage

Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean, Nick Carter and Joey Fatone rehearse with Boyz II Men's Wanya Morris for their upcoming After Party show at the Venetian Resort on Aug. 19 in Las Vegas.

45 of 101

Sea Here

Credit: London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Megan Fox channels some ocean hues on Aug. 18 while arriving to Milk Studios in Los Angeles. 

46 of 101

Buttoned Up

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock

Christopher Meloni gets goofy for the cameras on Aug. 18 while filming Law & Order: Organized Crime in Queens, New York.

47 of 101

A Dress to Impress

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock

A smiling Keke Palmer arrives to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Aug. 18 in Los Angeles.

48 of 101

Shoulder to Lean On

Credit: Mark Brown/Getty

David and Victoria Beckham are the picture of cool on Aug. 18 while watching Inter Miami take on the Chicago Fire in soccer at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. 

49 of 101

Star in Stripes

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Marion Cotillard glows on Aug. 18 at the premiere of Annette at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. 

50 of 101

Mic Check

Credit: Rob Prange/Shutterstock

A smiling Naomi Osaka gets chatty on Aug. 18 during the 2021 Western & Southern Open WTA 1000 tennis tournament near Cincinnati, Ohio.

51 of 101

Perfect Pause

Credit: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty

Kesha takes a moment on Aug. 18 during her performance at ACL Live at The Moody Theater in Austin, Texas.

52 of 101

Lead the Way

Credit: SplashNews.com

Orlando Bloom and his pooch enjoy an Aug. 18 stroll in Prague, Czech Republic.

53 of 101

Pretty in Pink

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Emerald Fennell hits the curtain call at the press night performance of Cinderella at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London on Aug. 18.

54 of 101

Field of Dreams

Credit: Los Angeles Dodgers

Ted Lasso star Cristo Fernández throws the first pitch at the Dodgers vs. Pirates game on Aug. 17 in L.A.

55 of 101

Vacation Mode

Credit: MEGA

Rachel Bilson goes snorkeling while on vacation in Hawaii on Aug. 16.

56 of 101

Apollo Bound

Credit: Rick Davis/Splash News Online

Jennifer Hudson heads to rehearsals at the Apollo Theatre in N.Y.C. on Aug. 18.

57 of 101

Getting Things Done

Credit: The Image Direct

Kiernan Shipka runs errands in Hudson Valley in a t- shirt, shorts and white trainers on Aug. 17 in New York.

58 of 101

... And Action!

Credit: Steve Sands/New York Newswire

Carey Mulligan films She Said, the story of New York Times reporters tracking Harvey Weinstein, on Aug. 17 in N.Y.C.

59 of 101

Shopping Trip

Credit: Backgrid

Miley Cyrus and her mom Tish go shopping at the Ben Soleimani furniture store in West Hollywood on Aug. 18.

60 of 101

On the Mic

Credit: Noam Galai/Getty

Daniel Radcliffe chats with host Hoda Kotb at SiriusXM's studios on Aug. 18 in N.Y.C.

61 of 101

Out & About

Credit: The Image Direct

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman spend the day together in London on Aug. 18.

62 of 101

Print Party

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Heidi Klum attends the America's Got Talent season 16 live shows at the Dolby Theatre on Aug. 17 in Hollywood.

63 of 101

Turn Up in Paradise

Credit: Troy Harvey

Wells Adams and Lil Jon hang out on set with Heineken for the upcoming season of ABC's Bachelor in Paradise.

64 of 101

A-list Arrival

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Christine Baranski rocks a bold lip to the On Broadway N.Y.C. premiere at Quad Cinema on Aug. 17.

65 of 101

Tee Time

Credit: Michael Tullberg/Getty

Cedric the Entertainer, Anthony Anderson and George Lopez attend the 8th annual Cedric the Entertainer Golf Classic at Spanish Hills Country Club on Aug. 16 in Camarillo, California. 

66 of 101