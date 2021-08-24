Allyson Felix Shows Off Her Style in L.A., Plus Kelly Clarkson, Lizzo and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Go For the Gold
Allyson Felix arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on August 23 to discuss her Olympic gold medals and her new shoe line.
'Spot' On
Kelly Clarkson is all smiles while chatting with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on August 23 in N.Y.C.
Monogram Moment
Lizzo steps out for dinner at Craig's in a monogrammed shirt and bag on August 24 in West Hollywood.
Too Hot to Handle
Lydia Night and Olivia Rodrigo heat up Cinesipa's annual slumber party screenings of Scream 1 and 2 at Hollywood Forever in L.A. on August 21.
Marvel-ous Moment
Costars Awkwafina and Simu Liu take the stage during the L.A. VIP Gold Open Premiere and Q+A of Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at El Capitan Theatre on August 23 in L.A.
'Vacation' Vibes
John Cena strikes a pose at the special VIP Pool Party Screening of his movie Vacation Friends on August 23 in N.Y.C.
Smiles For Miles
Also at the screening: costars Yvonne Orji and Lil Rey Howery, who snapped a selfie together.
Blonde Ambition
Kate Mara steps out with platinum blonde hair in L.A. on Aug. 23.
Stay Thirsty
The Office star Brian Baumgartner kicks off the Never Doubt What You Love parody news campaign to dispel misleading messages about real milk in Venice, California on Aug. 23.
Nail Day
Eva Longoria enjoys a coffee after getting her nails done in Beverly Hills on Aug. 23.
Red Alert
A brightly colored Cardi B gets a lift backstage on Aug. 22 at the Hot 97 Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Winding Up
Jamie Foxx gets ready to play on Aug. 22 during a charity softball game in Hollywood.
Hi Times
Meanwhile, Jerry O'Connell arrives to a baseball game of his own on Aug. 21 in East Hampton, New York.
Big Moment
Barry Manilow takes the stage on Aug. 21 at We Love NYC: The Homecoming concert in Central Park.
Dinner à Deux
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey walk hand-in-hand on Aug. 20 while leaving dinner in Los Angeles.
Orange You Glad?
Tiffany Haddish is a bright spot on Aug. 21 at the WWE SummerSlam afterparty at Delano Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
Happy Faces
Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka smile for the cameras on Aug. 20 at a special screening of Amazon Studios' Everybody's Talking About Jamie at their home in The Hamptons, New York.
Film Favorite
Sir Michael Caine accepts the Crystal Globe for Outstanding Contribution to World Cinema on Aug. 20 at the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic.
Prints-ess Diaries
Brightly patterned pals Bela Salazar, Eloise Wong, Lucia de la Garza and Mila de la Garza of The Linda Lindas attend the closing night of 2021 Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival at The Orpheum Theatre on Aug. 22.
Guitar Hero
Laura Jane Grace performs at Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia on Aug. 21.
Fenty Fashion
Rihanna puts her style on display in a slinky slip dress and heels as she steps out for dinner in Los Angeles on Aug. 20.
Center Stage
Jennifer Hudson is all smiles during her performance onstage at the We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert in Central Park on Aug. 21.
Pay It Forward
Sofia Vergara makes an appearance during the star-studded Stand Up to Cancer fundraising special on Aug. 21.
Good as Hell
Lizzo flashes a giant smile while arriving at Catch LA restaurant in Hollywood for dinner with pals on Aug. 20 after an emotional week following the release of her new song "Rumors."
Date Night
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber step out with leftovers after a date night at Il Pastaio restaurant on Aug. 20.
Climate Crusaders
Greta Thunberg and German climate activist Luisa Neubauer hold signs while attending a Fridays for Future Climate Strike in Stockholm on Aug. 20.
City Stroll
Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz hang out together in N.Y.C.'s East Village on Aug. 18.
Bright & Early
Jennifer Garner takes a morning walk with a friend out in Brentwood, California on Aug. 20.
Bling Buddies
Heart Evangelista and Kane Lim are seen filming new episodes of Bling Empire on Aug. 19.
Major Views
Chrissy Teigen soaks in the views of the city in N.Y.C. on Aug. 20.
On the Trail
Lucy Hale grabs an iced coffee before a hike in L.A. on Aug. 19.
Concert Couple
Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan attend SiriusXM and Pandora's 'Small Stage Series' featuring Dave Matthews on Aug. 19 in Amagansett, NY.
Solar Powered
Lorde performs at the Good Morning America Concert Series in N.Y.C. on Aug. 20.
True Blue
Tracee Ellis Ross wears a bright blue dress with yellow accessories (and a face shield) as she heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Aug. 19 in L.A.
Che Bella
Bella Hadid embraces the Y2K fashion trends while out and about in London on Aug. 19.
Powerful Performance
Common performs with Black Thought and Sean Kuti on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Aug. 19.
Time to Bust a Rhyme
Busta Rhymes performs at the 43rd Annual BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival in Prospect Park, Brooklyn on Aug. 19.
Think Pink
Jennifer Hudson looks stunning as she performs on stage at the Apollo Theater presented by Mastercard in N.Y.C. on Aug. 19.
Getting Organized
Vince Jones steps out for the first time (and debuts his a shaved head) in character for Law & Order: Organized Crime in N.Y.C.
Ready, On Set, Go!
Zoe Kazan is seen on set of She Said in N.Y.C. on Aug. 19.
Shop 'Til You Drop
Rami Malek does some grocery shopping in L.A. on Aug. 19.
Man's Best Friend
Shawn Mendes takes his dog out for walk through Toronto on Aug. 18.
Coffee Run
Eiza González grabs coffee for two after hitting the gym in Studio City on Aug. 18.
Living Legends
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean, Nick Carter and Joey Fatone rehearse with Boyz II Men's Wanya Morris for their upcoming After Party show at the Venetian Resort on Aug. 19 in Las Vegas.
Sea Here
Megan Fox channels some ocean hues on Aug. 18 while arriving to Milk Studios in Los Angeles.
Buttoned Up
Christopher Meloni gets goofy for the cameras on Aug. 18 while filming Law & Order: Organized Crime in Queens, New York.
A Dress to Impress
A smiling Keke Palmer arrives to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Aug. 18 in Los Angeles.
Shoulder to Lean On
David and Victoria Beckham are the picture of cool on Aug. 18 while watching Inter Miami take on the Chicago Fire in soccer at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Star in Stripes
Marion Cotillard glows on Aug. 18 at the premiere of Annette at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.
Mic Check
A smiling Naomi Osaka gets chatty on Aug. 18 during the 2021 Western & Southern Open WTA 1000 tennis tournament near Cincinnati, Ohio.
Perfect Pause
Kesha takes a moment on Aug. 18 during her performance at ACL Live at The Moody Theater in Austin, Texas.
Lead the Way
Orlando Bloom and his pooch enjoy an Aug. 18 stroll in Prague, Czech Republic.
Pretty in Pink
Emerald Fennell hits the curtain call at the press night performance of Cinderella at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London on Aug. 18.
Field of Dreams
Ted Lasso star Cristo Fernández throws the first pitch at the Dodgers vs. Pirates game on Aug. 17 in L.A.
Vacation Mode
Rachel Bilson goes snorkeling while on vacation in Hawaii on Aug. 16.
Apollo Bound
Jennifer Hudson heads to rehearsals at the Apollo Theatre in N.Y.C. on Aug. 18.
Getting Things Done
Kiernan Shipka runs errands in Hudson Valley in a t- shirt, shorts and white trainers on Aug. 17 in New York.
... And Action!
Carey Mulligan films She Said, the story of New York Times reporters tracking Harvey Weinstein, on Aug. 17 in N.Y.C.
Shopping Trip
Miley Cyrus and her mom Tish go shopping at the Ben Soleimani furniture store in West Hollywood on Aug. 18.
On the Mic
Daniel Radcliffe chats with host Hoda Kotb at SiriusXM's studios on Aug. 18 in N.Y.C.
Out & About
Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman spend the day together in London on Aug. 18.
Print Party
Heidi Klum attends the America's Got Talent season 16 live shows at the Dolby Theatre on Aug. 17 in Hollywood.
Turn Up in Paradise
Wells Adams and Lil Jon hang out on set with Heineken for the upcoming season of ABC's Bachelor in Paradise.
A-list Arrival
Christine Baranski rocks a bold lip to the On Broadway N.Y.C. premiere at Quad Cinema on Aug. 17.
Tee Time
Cedric the Entertainer, Anthony Anderson and George Lopez attend the 8th annual Cedric the Entertainer Golf Classic at Spanish Hills Country Club on Aug. 16 in Camarillo, California.