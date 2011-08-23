Star Tracks: Tuesday, August 23, 2011
GET A 'CLUE'
With 3-month-old son Bear Blu at home, new mom Alicia Silverstone steps out to support former Clueless costar Paul Rudd at a special New York City screening of his latest comedy, Our Idiot Brother, Monday night.
STROLLING SISTERS
Duchess Kate Middleton and sister Pippa take a casual, quiet walk along the waterfront at Llanddwyn Island near Wales on Saturday.
EARNING HER STRIPES
Is she making a Rice Krispies Treats run? Mom-to-be Hilary Duff grabs lunch for two in North Hollywood, Calif., on Monday.
GOING GRAY
Looking good! Taylor Lautner suits up to premiere his latest thriller, Abduction, in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday.
FOX-Y STRUT
A bathrobe-clad Megan Fox shows off her best smoldering stare – and her sexy legs! – Monday while on the L.A. set of her new movie This Is Forty.
HI-FIVE
An almost unrecognizable Bradley Cooper flashes a grin and a wave from the New York City set of his new movie The Place Beyond the Pines on Monday.
SIBLING REVELRY
Jack and Kelly Osbourne stay close on the red carpet Monday at a private Hollywood viewing of rocker dad Ozzy Osbourne's new documentary God Bless Ozzy.
GO LONG
A gorgeous and glam Zoë Saldana reveals her long and lean legs during a Miami screening of her action flick Colombiana on Monday.
THE PEACE MAKER
Fresh from her reunion with fiancé Jesse James, reality star Kat Von D signs off before making her way into an N.Y.C. Sephora store Tuesday morning.
YACHT HOTTIE
Fresh off of the launch of her perfume, Rihanna makes a style splash in Saint-Tropez in yet another revealing bathing suit on Monday.
THE HONEYMOONERS
How sweet! Newlyweds Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries stick together Monday at Los Angeles International Airport, where the couple reportedly took off on their honeymoon.
ROMP AROUND
After stepping out to walk the dog, new mom Natalie Portman continues to pound the pavement Monday in New York.
SHE'S ALL EARS!
Sporting Minnie Mouse ears and a smile, recent birthday gal Demi Lovato, 19, enjoys the magic of Disneyland during a Monday trip with friends.
MOTHER 'URTH'
A patriotic Katie Holmes takes her change to-go Monday, reportedly heading for a java boost at West Hollywood's Urth Caffé.
HAT'S OFF
Vanessa Hudgens embraces a Boho-chic look with her sassy new bob, chunky white sweater and over-the-knee boots Monday in L.A.
CITY SLICKER
A well-accessorized Ashley Olsen – are those kicks TOMS + the Row? – takes to the streets of New York's Tribeca neighborhood on Monday.