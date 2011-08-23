Star Tracks: Tuesday, August 23, 2011

1 of 17

GET A 'CLUE'

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

With 3-month-old son Bear Blu at home, new mom Alicia Silverstone steps out to support former Clueless costar Paul Rudd at a special New York City screening of his latest comedy, Our Idiot Brother, Monday night.

2 of 17

STROLLING SISTERS

Credit: Gerallt/Bauer-Griffin

Duchess Kate Middleton and sister Pippa take a casual, quiet walk along the waterfront at Llanddwyn Island near Wales on Saturday.

3 of 17

EARNING HER STRIPES

Credit: O-Bey/Bauer-Griffin

Is she making a Rice Krispies Treats run? Mom-to-be Hilary Duff grabs lunch for two in North Hollywood, Calif., on Monday.

4 of 17

GOING GRAY

Credit: Mark Metcalfe/Getty

Looking good! Taylor Lautner suits up to premiere his latest thriller, Abduction, in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday.

5 of 17

FOX-Y STRUT

Credit: Flynet

A bathrobe-clad Megan Fox shows off her best smoldering stare – and her sexy legs! – Monday while on the L.A. set of her new movie This Is Forty.

6 of 17

HI-FIVE

Credit: Christopher Peterson/BuzzFoto/FilmMagic

An almost unrecognizable Bradley Cooper flashes a grin and a wave from the New York City set of his new movie The Place Beyond the Pines on Monday.

7 of 17

SIBLING REVELRY

Credit: Fame

Jack and Kelly Osbourne stay close on the red carpet Monday at a private Hollywood viewing of rocker dad Ozzy Osbourne's new documentary God Bless Ozzy.

8 of 17

GO LONG

Credit: Alexander Tamargo/WireImage

A gorgeous and glam Zoë Saldana reveals her long and lean legs during a Miami screening of her action flick Colombiana on Monday.

9 of 17

THE PEACE MAKER

Credit: Jason Winslow/Splash News Online

Fresh from her reunion with fiancé Jesse James, reality star Kat Von D signs off before making her way into an N.Y.C. Sephora store Tuesday morning.

11 of 17

YACHT HOTTIE

Credit: INF

Fresh off of the launch of her perfume, Rihanna makes a style splash in Saint-Tropez in yet another revealing bathing suit on Monday.

12 of 17

THE HONEYMOONERS

Credit: Clint Brewer/Splash News Online

How sweet! Newlyweds Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries stick together Monday at Los Angeles International Airport, where the couple reportedly took off on their honeymoon.

13 of 17

ROMP AROUND

Credit: Jayme Oak/AKM Images

After stepping out to walk the dog, new mom Natalie Portman continues to pound the pavement Monday in New York.

14 of 17

SHE'S ALL EARS!

Credit: Sharpshooter Images/Splash News Online

Sporting Minnie Mouse ears and a smile, recent birthday gal Demi Lovato, 19, enjoys the magic of Disneyland during a Monday trip with friends.

15 of 17

MOTHER 'URTH'

Credit: GSI Media

A patriotic Katie Holmes takes her change to-go Monday, reportedly heading for a java boost at West Hollywood's Urth Caffé.

16 of 17

HAT'S OFF

Credit: Limelight Pictures

Vanessa Hudgens embraces a Boho-chic look with her sassy new bob, chunky white sweater and over-the-knee boots Monday in L.A.

17 of 17

CITY SLICKER

Credit: Splash News Online

A well-accessorized Ashley Olsen – are those kicks TOMS + the Row? – takes to the streets of New York's Tribeca neighborhood on Monday.

