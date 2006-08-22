Star Tracks - Tuesday, August 22, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

1 of 16

SOLO EFFORT

Credit: Daniel Deme / WENN

Amid rumors of a hookup with costar Kate Hudson, a solo Owen Wilson hits the London premiere of their comedy You, Me and Dupree on Tuesday, where he got in some face time with his alter ego. Meanwhile Hudson was back home in Los Angeles, spending time with soon-to-be ex-husband Chris Robinson and son Ryder, 2.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

DOGGIE DAYCARE

Credit: COVER: X17; INSIDE PHOTO: London Entertainment/Splash

With beau Cisco Adler carrying her precious cargo, Mischa Barton reunites with pup Ziggy in Los Angeles on Monday. The couple picked up the pooch from his home away from home – Camp Best Friend, a boarding kennel.

3 of 16

UPWARD DOG

Credit: Sunset Photo and NEws

It's a virtual cuddlefest! Entourage star Jeremy Piven meets and greets an eager four-legged fan outside a Malibu grocery store on Monday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

AND...CUT!

Credit: Andrew Shawaf/ Pacific Coast News

Brad Pitt makes peace with pal and costar George Clooney as the duo take it easy on the Los Angeles set of Ocean's Thirteen on Monday.

Advertisement

5 of 16

FABULOUS BIKER BOY

Credit: Finalpixx

Later, after putting in a day's work on the Ocean's Thirteen set, Pitt gets his motor running.

6 of 16

REVVED UP

Credit: Finalpixx

And easy rider Clooney shows off his vintage wheels while filming Ocean's Thirteen in L.A. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

TOUCHING DOWN

Credit: Steinberg/Svitojus/INF

Nick Lachey and gal pal Vanessa Minnillo continue racking up their frequent flier miles as they head out of Los Angeles International Airport on Monday, a day after a solo Lachey attended the Teen Choice Awards.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

ANTIQUE ROADSHOW

Credit: Frank Micelotta/Getty

Sharp-dressed rapper-actors André Benjamin and Big Boi (of the group OutKast) make a grand entrance – in vintage hot wheels! – at the New York City premiere of their movie musical Idlewild on Monday. The period film, set in the Prohibition-era South, opens Aug. 25.

Advertisement

9 of 16

HALTERED STATE

Credit: Limelight

Eva Longoria gets pretty in pink for a lunch date with pals at L.A.'s Café Med on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

MATERNITY INSTINCTS

Credit: DESIREE NAVARRO/GAMMA

A pregnant Maggie Gyllenhaal continues showing off her fashionable maternity style as she heads to The Late Show to chat with David Letterman about one of her many films, the drama Sherrybaby, on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

BELLE OF THE BALL

Credit: Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic

Beyoncé gives a red carpet closeup at the Radio One 25th anniversary awards dinner gala in Washington D.C. recently. The singer performed a four-song set in front of a star-studded crowd, including Sean "Diddy" Combs, Janet Jackson and Jay-Z.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

PLAYING THE FIELD

Credit: Tana Lee Alves/WireImage

Lance Bass and beau Reichen Lehmkuhl get their hands dirty while horsing around at the Mercedes-Benz Polo Challenge in Bridgehampton, N.Y., on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

LOUNGE ACT

Credit: X17

Ashlee Simpson, whose "Invisible" is up for best cinematography at next week's MTV Video Music Awards, gets the party started as she arrives at West Hollywood's Hyde Lounge on Sunday. a

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

BACK IT UP

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Debra Messing takes a backward approach to pushing 2-year-old son Roman's baby carriage during a family outing with husband Daniel Zelman in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

ART APPRECIATION

Credit: Murdo Macleod / Polaris

All eyes are on Charlize Theron as she makes a lacy entrance (in Guy Laroche) at the 60th annual Edinburgh International Film Festival at the National Gallery of Scotland on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 16

A BAG HABIT

Credit: Flynet

Halle Berry gets hooked on not one or two but three fashionable carryalls during a shopping spree Sunday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff