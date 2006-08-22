Star Tracks - Tuesday, August 22, 2006
SOLO EFFORT
Amid rumors of a hookup with costar Kate Hudson, a solo Owen Wilson hits the London premiere of their comedy You, Me and Dupree on Tuesday, where he got in some face time with his alter ego. Meanwhile Hudson was back home in Los Angeles, spending time with soon-to-be ex-husband Chris Robinson and son Ryder, 2.
DOGGIE DAYCARE
With beau Cisco Adler carrying her precious cargo, Mischa Barton reunites with pup Ziggy in Los Angeles on Monday. The couple picked up the pooch from his home away from home – Camp Best Friend, a boarding kennel.
UPWARD DOG
It's a virtual cuddlefest! Entourage star Jeremy Piven meets and greets an eager four-legged fan outside a Malibu grocery store on Monday.
AND...CUT!
Brad Pitt makes peace with pal and costar George Clooney as the duo take it easy on the Los Angeles set of Ocean's Thirteen on Monday.
FABULOUS BIKER BOY
Later, after putting in a day's work on the Ocean's Thirteen set, Pitt gets his motor running.
REVVED UP
And easy rider Clooney shows off his vintage wheels while filming Ocean's Thirteen in L.A. on Monday.
TOUCHING DOWN
Nick Lachey and gal pal Vanessa Minnillo continue racking up their frequent flier miles as they head out of Los Angeles International Airport on Monday, a day after a solo Lachey attended the Teen Choice Awards.
ANTIQUE ROADSHOW
Sharp-dressed rapper-actors André Benjamin and Big Boi (of the group OutKast) make a grand entrance – in vintage hot wheels! – at the New York City premiere of their movie musical Idlewild on Monday. The period film, set in the Prohibition-era South, opens Aug. 25.
HALTERED STATE
Eva Longoria gets pretty in pink for a lunch date with pals at L.A.'s Café Med on Monday.
MATERNITY INSTINCTS
A pregnant Maggie Gyllenhaal continues showing off her fashionable maternity style as she heads to The Late Show to chat with David Letterman about one of her many films, the drama Sherrybaby, on Monday.
BELLE OF THE BALL
Beyoncé gives a red carpet closeup at the Radio One 25th anniversary awards dinner gala in Washington D.C. recently. The singer performed a four-song set in front of a star-studded crowd, including Sean "Diddy" Combs, Janet Jackson and Jay-Z.
PLAYING THE FIELD
Lance Bass and beau Reichen Lehmkuhl get their hands dirty while horsing around at the Mercedes-Benz Polo Challenge in Bridgehampton, N.Y., on Saturday.
LOUNGE ACT
Ashlee Simpson, whose "Invisible" is up for best cinematography at next week's MTV Video Music Awards, gets the party started as she arrives at West Hollywood's Hyde Lounge on Sunday. a
BACK IT UP
Debra Messing takes a backward approach to pushing 2-year-old son Roman's baby carriage during a family outing with husband Daniel Zelman in Los Angeles on Saturday.
ART APPRECIATION
All eyes are on Charlize Theron as she makes a lacy entrance (in Guy Laroche) at the 60th annual Edinburgh International Film Festival at the National Gallery of Scotland on Saturday.
A BAG HABIT
Halle Berry gets hooked on not one or two but three fashionable carryalls during a shopping spree Sunday in Los Angeles.