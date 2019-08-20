Lily Collins Snaps a Selfie in Paris, Plus Rachel Brosnahan, Javier Bardem & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Picture Perfect
Lily Collins has a moment on Monday while shooting a scene for Emily in Paris in the City of Light.
Color Rush
Lindsey Vonn smiles for the crowds while leaving the Today studio in N.Y.C. on Monday.
VIP Visitor
Rachel Brosnahan pets a pooch on Monday during a break on the set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in N.Y.C.
Water World
Javier Bardem joins Greenpeace on Monday to demand a Global Ocean Treaty during a gathering in New York City’s Times Square.
Swing It, Steph!
Stephen Curry launches the first NCAA Division 1 Golf Team for Howard University at Langston Golf Course & Driving Range in Washington, D.C., on Monday.
Coffee Walk
Emily Ratajkowski steps out with her morning java in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Cast Clowns
Darren Criss and wife Mia Swier head backstage at OPIUM at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday.
Covered Up
Olivia Munn is spotted on the set of her new movie Violet in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Chef's Choice
Mario Lopez pops behind the kitchen counter with celebrity cook Steve Martorano to make spaghetti and tomato sauce at Cafe Martorano in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, on Friday.
Dashing Dascha
BACARDI and Dascha Polanco celebrate National Rum Day with a party at Las’ Lap in New York City on Friday night.
I Heart You
Teresa Giudice crosses state lines to visit Hamptons, New York, spot Hedge Club, where she hosts “Good Life Saturdays” over the weekend.
School Ties
Boyband B5 hangs out in Pittsburgh over the weekend at a back to school event presented by Wamo 100.1 and Lucretia Mcgee.
Helping Hands
Patrick and Jillian Dempsey attend the American Cancer Society’s California Spirit 34 Food and Wine Benefit at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, on Sunday.
School Rules
Ciara helps kids get ready for day one during Amazon’s Happy School Year event on Sunday at West Hollywood’s Lombardi House.
Boutique Boxing
Pitbull flexes at GRIT BXNG, his latest business venture with life coach Tony Robbins and The Learning Annex founder Bill Zanker, on Sunday in N.Y.C.
Cute Couple Alert
Stranger Things star Joe Keery and his girlfriend Maika Monroe go shopping in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood on Saturday.
Sing Thing
Katharine McPhee hits the red carpet at the Vocal Star Annual Seminar at Loews Hollywood Hotel on Sunday.
He-Man Update
Kevin Smith shares his excitement about the return of He-Man: Power of Grayskull at 2019 Power-Con in Anaheim, California, over the weekend.
Bright & Bold
Busy Philipps goes for a summer stroll wearing a colorful romper, baby blue shades and yellow sandals on Saturday in L.A.
Fall Fashion Fun
Martha Hunt snaps a selfie while debuting Victoria’s Secret’s new fall collection debut at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Saturday.
Looking Sharp
Jean-Marc Vallée and Patricia Clarkson have a laugh at the HBO For Your Consideration event for Sharp Objects on Sunday in L.A.
Back It Up
Hosts Isabella de la Torre “Bala” and Jaime Camil go back to back during the Kids’ Choice Awards México 2019 at Auditorio Nacional in Mexico City on Saturday.
Live Music in Montauk
Idris Elba attends The Surf Lodge Presents: Vanessa Da Mata in Montauk, New York, on Sunday.
Treating Themselves
Emma Roberts and stylist Brit Elkin enjoyed some skin R&R at Kate Somerville on Melrose Place in Los Angeles on Friday.
Boys' Night Out
Drake and hospitality entrepreneur David Grutman attend the Hublot collectors’ dinner at Papi Steak with Haute Living cover star French Montana on Sunday in Miami.
Brother in Byron
Chris Hemsworth steps out solo on Sunday in Byron Bay, Australia.
Rock On
Adam Lambert and Brian May continue the Queen + Adam Lambert tour on Saturday at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida.
Celebrate This
Coco and Ice-T attend his album release celebration with Hennessy V.S Cognac at Mana Contemporary Gallery in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Music Makers
Diplo hits the turntables while Morgan Wallen sings on Saturday night at Premier Nightclub at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Uptown Gal
Katie Holmes steps out for dinner with a friend in New York City on Saturday.
All-Star Cast
Nick Nolte, Jada Pinkett Smith, Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Piper Perabo and Ric Roman Waugh smile at a Saturday photo call for their new film Angel Has Fallen in L.A.
Sweet Return
Ariana Grande performs on stage during her Sweetener tour stop at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday.
Casual Kate
Kate Hudson dons a white jumpsuit while enjoying a summer Saturday in Manhattan.
Bye, Bye!
Mariah Carey shows off a bright smile while leaving a venue in New York City on Saturday.
Newlywed Bliss
Joe Jonas kisses his wife Sophie Turner’s hand during a romantic Friday stroll in New York City, where he celebrated his 30th birthday with a James Bond-themed party.
Marvelous on the Road
On Saturday, stars Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein film a scene for season 3 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in New York City.
Resting Dollface
Pregnant Shay Mitchell shows off her growing baby bump in a white dress on Friday outside a foot spa in Hollywood.
Queen of Gold
Mary J. Blige performs at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on Friday night.
A Hint of Absinthe
Vince Vaughn is spotted backstage at the Absinthe show inside Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Friday.
History Tellers
Evan Rachel Wood and Jack McBrayer performed at the Drunk History live reading at The Montalban in Hollywood.
Green with Envy
Another day, another major moment for Kylie Jenner, whose yacht vacation to Italy and France carries on on Thursday.
Thinking Pink
Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin coordinate in denim and shades of pink on Thursday while headed to dinner in N.Y.C.
Family & Frames
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend bring their daughter Luna to the Quay x Chrissy Teigen launch event at The London West Hollywood on Thursday.
Outfit Check
Gerard Butler gleefully fixes his suit ahead of his guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Thursday.
Cake Contest
Nailed It star Nicole Byer and Michael Douglas judge cakes created to look like host James Corden during the Thursday night taping of The Late Late Show in L.A.
Star-Studded Celebration
Julianna Margulies, Samantha Mathis and Carla Gugino arrive at the Off-Broadway opening night party of Make Believe at The Ribbon in N.Y.C. on Thursday.