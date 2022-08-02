Princess Charlotte Steals the Show in England, Plus John Stamos, Amanda Seyfried and More

01 of 91 Thumbs Way Up Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Princess Charlotte is the cutest fan in the crowd as she joins parents Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Commonwealth Games on Aug. 2 in Birmingham, England.

02 of 91 Spidey Senses Sean Teegarden/Disneyland Resort/Getty John Stamos and wife Caitlin McHugh meet Iron Man on Aug. 1 at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, in celebration of National Spider-Man Day and the season 2 premiere of Stamos' Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends, on which he voices Iron Man.

03 of 91 Out the Door Steve Sands/New York Newswire Amanda Seyfried films scenes for The Crowded Room in N.Y.C. on Aug. 1.

04 of 91 Gang's All Here Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock Bullet Train's Zazie Beetz, Brian Tyree Henry, Brad Pitt, David Leitch and Aaron Taylor-Johnson get together at the film's Los Angeles premiere on Aug. 1.

05 of 91 One Cute Couple Rob Latour/Shutterstock Also at the Aug. 1 Bullet Train premiere in Los Angeles, new loves Simu Liu and Jade Bender.

06 of 91 Furry Fan Jon Kopaloff/Getty Paul Walter Hauser greets a larger-than-life pal at the Bullet Train premiere in L.A. on Aug. 1.

07 of 91 Not Too 'Board' Backgrid Tom Holland mixes his R&R with some exercise while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Aug. 1.

08 of 91 Total Ace Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock J Balvin sports a smile at the 26th annual ACE Awards in N.Y.C. on Aug. 1.

09 of 91 Fab Four Panas Group/Getty Christy Turlington and Ed Burns join their children Grace and Finn for dinner at Island restaurant in Athens, Greece, on Aug. 1.

10 of 91 Happy to Be Here Backgrid Billie Eilish leaves her workout with a grin in Los Angeles on Aug. 1.

11 of 91 Island Time Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry. The Image Direct Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Sperry vacation in Hawaii on July 31.

12 of 91 Wheely Fun The Image DIrect Renée Zellweger and boyfriend Ant Anstead (not pictured) take a bike ride in Laguna Beach on Aug. 1.

13 of 91 Feeling Blue Cindy Ord/Getty Diego Luna stops for a photo during his visit to SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Aug. 1.

14 of 91 Summer Stiles Cindy Ord/Getty Julia Stiles wears an all-white ensemble for a visit to SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Aug. 1.

15 of 91 Under My Umbrella Robert O'Neil/Splash News Online Jennifer Lawrence sports a smile while grabbing coffee on a rainy New York City day on July 31.

16 of 91 Family Affair Scott Kirkland/Sipa USA Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy bring son Shai to the global premiere of the Apple Original Film Luck at Regency Village Theater in Westwood, California, on July 30.

17 of 91 Need for Speed Dave Benett/Getty Idris Elba hangs with young racers at the launch of his eponymous Speed Academy, powered by Total Karting Zero, at the 2022 SABIC London E-Prix race at ExCel on July 31.

18 of 91 Winning Moment Naomi Baker/Getty Prince William congratulates Chloe Kelly of England's women's national football team after the club's 2-1 win over Germany in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium in London on July 31.

19 of 91 Golden Hour BFA Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka enjoy the sunset at a weekend screening of Harris' new Netflix series Uncoupled in The Hamptons, New York.

20 of 91 Turn About Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Ashley Park joins the sea of stars at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF event at La Certosa di San Giacomo on July 30 in Capri.

21 of 91 On Fire Kevin Mazur/Getty Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs at SoFi Stadium on July 31 in Inglewood, California.

22 of 91 Dinner Date Courtesy Kelsea Ballerini gets dolled up to celebrate the opening of 1 Kitchen at 1 Hotel Nashville.

23 of 91 Jump for It Backgrid Alessandra Ambrósio has some fun during a photo shoot in Malibu on July 30.

24 of 91 Pitch Perfect Tim March Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul return to Albuquerque in celebration of their Dos Hombres Mezcal, hanging with the local baseball team mascot before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Isotopes Park.

25 of 91 Day by the Water Chris Jackson/Getty Kate Middleton beams during her visit to the 1851 Trust and the Great Britain SailGP Team on July 31 in Plymouth, England.

26 of 91 Daring Diva Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Luisaviaroma Jennifer Lopez performs on stage during the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF event at La Certosa di San Giacomo on July 30 in Capri.

27 of 91 Fun in the Sun Janet Mayer/SplashNews.com Julianne Hough enjoys some fun in the sun while toting a blanket and her Fresh Vine Wine in New York City on July 31.

28 of 91 Sporty Spice SplashNews.com Mel C steps out at Wembley for the 2022 EURO Women's Final in London on July 31. England won over Germany, 2-1.

29 of 91 Mother Monster Hits the Stage Samir Hussein/Getty Lady Gaga performs onstage during The Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 29 in London.

30 of 91 Friendly Costars Manuel Velasquez/Getty Fabien Frankel and Matt Smith pose during the press conference of House of the Dragon at St. Regis Hotel on July 29 in Mexico City.

31 of 91 Glam Night Out Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Vanessa Hudgens attends the photo call at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF event at La Certosa di San Giacomo on July 30 in Capri.

32 of 91 Rock Star Status Josh Brasted/FilmMagic Machine Gun Kelly performs at Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 29 in Chicago.

33 of 91 Tennis, Anyone? The Image Direct Jon Hamm shows off his athletic prowess in The Hamptons, New York, on July 29.

34 of 91 Family Fun Backgrid Diane Keaton brings her son Duke to the new Louis Vuitton store on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills on July 28.

35 of 91 Suited Up Michael Simon/Shutterstock Rumer and Tallulah Willis hang poolside in L.A. on July 28.

36 of 91 Mellow Yellow Robert O'Neil/Splash news online Bella Hadid is New York City cool while grabbing green juice on July 29.

37 of 91 Purple Reign Barry Brecheisen/Getty Dua Lipa has a ball while visiting the Flutur X Puma Experience on Chicago's Michigan Avenue on July 28.

38 of 91 Paddle On Ciao Pix/Splash News Online Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel (not pictured) continue their beach vacation in Sardinia on July 29.

39 of 91 Casual Friday Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Shawn Mendes gets to the point on July 28 while out in Los Angeles.

40 of 91 Are You Okay? Dia Dipasupil/Getty Quinn Shephard, Zoey Deutch and Dylan O'Brien brighten up the red carpet at the Not Okay premiere in N.Y.C. on July 28.

41 of 91 Lucky Number Mark Von Holden/Variety/Getty Colin Farrell, Pattrakorn Ploy Tungsupakul, Viggo Mortensen and Joel Edgerton get together at the Thirteen Lives premiere in Los Angeles on July 28.

42 of 91 Capped Off The Image Direct Don Cheadle joins his family for a bite in Toronto on July 27.

43 of 91 Staying Neutral Rob Latour/Shutterstock Samara Weaving arrives at Louis Vuitton's 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition in Los Angeles on July 28.

44 of 91 I-G-G-Y Grant Halverson/Getty Iggy Azalea hits the stage during the opening night of Pitbull's Can't Stop Us Now summer tour at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh, North Carolina, on July 28.

45 of 91 Two Perfect Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya stun on July 28 at the London premiere of Nope.

46 of 91 Pregnant Pause MEGA Pregnant Heidi Pratt shows off her bump during a yoga session in Santa Monica, California, on July 28.

47 of 91 Walk About Backgrid Kaia Gerber is hard to spot while walking in N.Y.C.'s Washington Square Park on July 28.

48 of 91 Yes, Chef Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Christie Brinkley hangs with Chef Mario Carbone as he showcases his Carbone Fine Food line of sauces at the annual Polo Hamptons Match & Cocktail Party in Bridgehampton, New York, celebrating Brinkely's Social Life Magazine cover.

49 of 91 Listen In Spotify Maggie Rogers celebrates her new album Surrender with a Spotify listening party at Electric Lady Studios in N.Y.C. on July 27.

50 of 91 Good for You Two David Livingston/FilmMagic Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett have a buzzy red carpet reunion on July 27 at the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premiere in L.A.

51 of 91 To the Point Tommaso Boddi/Variety/Getty Also at the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premiere in L.A. on July 27: JoJo Siwa.

52 of 91 Vacation Mode Ciao Pix/Splash News Online Jessica Biel joins husband Justin Timberlake (not pictured) on vacation in Sardinia on July 27.

53 of 91 Sing Thing Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Maren Morris gets the crowd going on July 28 at Today in N.Y.C.

54 of 91 Fantasy Land Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Matt Smith, Katya Zvereva and Caleb Landry Jones have some fun on July 27 at the world premiere of House of the Dragon at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in L.A.

55 of 91 Fierce Five Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Also at the House of the Dragon premiere on July 27, glam girls Eve Best, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Milly Alcock and Emily Carey.

56 of 91 Take a Bow Dave Benett/Getty Beverley Knight bows at the curtain call during the press night performance of Sister Act: The Musical at the Eventim Apollo in London on July 27.

57 of 91 Mr. & Mrs. The Image Direct Newlyweds Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons grab lunch in Valley Village, California, on July 27, following news of their Jamaica wedding.

58 of 91 Out of This World Gotham/GC Images Zoey Deutch has a celestial moment in N.Y.C.'s East Village on July 27.

59 of 91 Drinks on Me Noemad Jamie Chung celebrates with Malfy Gin at the new Malfy Giardino at La Pizza & La Pasta at Eataly N.Y.C. Downtown on July 27.

60 of 91 Fancy-Free Robert Kamau/GC Images Another day, another chic ensemble for Jennifer Lawrence, who takes a solo stroll in N.Y.C. on July 27.

61 of 91 Photo Finish The Image Direct Naomi Watts is picture perfect while posing for a photo shoot on the beach in The Hamptons, New York, on July 26.

62 of 91 Summer Sweets Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Julianne Hough has her hands full after a juice run in N.Y.C. on July 27.

63 of 91 Read All About It Arturo Holmes/Getty Kevin Hart reads to kids in N.Y.C. on July 26 as The Children's Place partners with him to support communities as back-to-school season kicks off.

64 of 91 Pink Lady Backgrid Lily-Rose Depp goes casual for an errand run in L.A. on July 27.

65 of 91 Peaceful Greeting Elder Ordonez/Splash news online Brooke Shields says hello to photographers on July 26 in N.Y.C.

66 of 91 Future So Bright Backgrid A$AP Rocky stands out from the crowd in N.Y.C. on July 26.

67 of 91 On a High Note Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Maggie Rogers rocks out on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on July 26 in N.Y.C.

68 of 91 One Cute Couple Monica Schipper/Getty Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka only have eyes for each other on July 26 at the afterparty for the season 1 premiere of Harris' Uncoupled at The Oak Room in N.Y.C.

69 of 91 Carpet Comfy Monica Schipper/Getty Tisha Campbell hits the red carpet on July 26 at the Uncoupled season 1 premiere at The Paris Theater in N.Y.C.

70 of 91 Color Wonder Robert O'Neil/Splash News online Another day, another gym outing for Donald Glover, who heads to a workout on July 26 in N.Y.C.

71 of 91 Hug It Out Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Omer Fedi and Addison Rae snuggle up in Los Angeles on July 26.

72 of 91 Tennis, Anyone? Backgrid Pete Wentz hits the tennis court in Los Angeles on July 26.

73 of 91 Strum-thing Special Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty Phoebe Bridgers performs at O2 Academy Brixton on July 26 in London.

74 of 91 Mom & Me & Me Dave Benett/Getty Melanie Brown poses with daughters Madison Brown Belafonte and Phoenix Chi at the Women's Aid "Love Should Not Hurt" NFT Art Launch, part of the Come Together to End Domestic Abuse campaign, at Blacks Club in London on July 26.

75 of 91 Feel the Heat Backgrid Shawn Mendes keeps it moving during a coffee run in West Hollywood on July 26.

76 of 91 Boston Common Backgrid Dakota Johnson gets to work on the Boston set of Madame Web on July 26.

77 of 91 London Look Ricky Vigil M/GC Images Tom Cruise visits London's The Twenty Two restaurant for dinner on July 25.

78 of 91 Fresh Faced Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Cara Santana steps out in L.A. on July 26.

79 of 91 Presenting ... Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Mindy Kaling celebrates pal B.J. Novak at the premiere of his new film Vengeance at Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles on July 25.

80 of 91 Laugh In Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Kevin Hart sits down with Jimmy Fallon (not pictured) on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on July 25.

81 of 91 Surface Pressure Johns PKI/Splash News Online Reese Witherspoon and Gugu Mbatha-Raw sport big smiles for the premiere of Surface at the Morgan Library in N.Y.C. on July 25.

82 of 91 Sky High ROGER WONG/INSTARimages.com Corbin Bleu and Joshua Bassett catch some air while visiting Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on July 25 to talk up the return of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

83 of 91 Group Hug Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Also at the Vengeance premiere in L.A. on July 25, costars Ashton Kutcher, Boyd Holbrook and Finneas O'Connell.

84 of 91 Happy Face Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Amy Schumer hits the red carpet before her stand-up show (sponsored in part by Astral Tequila) at East Hampton, New York's The Clubhouse, to benefit The Retreat women's shelter.

85 of 91 Shoulder On Noam Galai/Getty Sofia Carson continues her style streak for a visit to the 92NY on July 25 in N.Y.C.

86 of 91 What's the Tea? Addison Rae grabs a green juice to-go from Alfred Tea Room in West Hollywood on July 25.

87 of 91 The Newlyweds Ben Affleck an Jennifer Lopez in Paris. Pierre Suu/GC Images Jennifer Lopez greets fans while out with new husband Ben Affleck on July 25 as their Paris vacation rolls on.

88 of 91 What a Star David Livingston/Getty Laura Linney is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in L.A. on July 25.

89 of 91 Tongues Wagging MEGA Scout Willis has fun with photographers after grabbing breakfast in Los Feliz, California, on July 24.

90 of 91 Perfect Pairing The image direct Another day, another outing for Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney, who stay in sync in N.Y.C. on July 25.