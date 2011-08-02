Star Tracks: Tuesday, August 2, 2011

Love is in the air for The Bachelorette star Ashley Hebert, who happily snuggles up to fiancé J.P. Rosenbaum outside New York's ABC studios, where the pair made an appearance on Live! With Regis & Kelly on Tuesday.

Heidi Klum puts her Project Runway responsibilities on hold and hops aboard a yacht with hubby Seal and the kids for a relaxing cruise near Ibiza, Spain, on Monday.

Ryan Reynolds shares a happy reunion with former The Proposal costar Sandra Bullock at the L.A. premiere of his latest comedy, The Change-Up, Monday night in Westwood, Calif.

Kanye West and Jay-Z share a laugh on Monday at New York's American Museum of Natural History, where they co-hosted a listening party for Watch the Throne, the album they'll release as hip-hip duo The Throne on Aug. 8.

After going red and then blonde this summer, Katy Perry test-drives a new pink do at a Los Angeles gas station on Monday.

Hug it out! The Office stars John Krasinski and Ed Helms buddy up during the NBC TCA Summer 2011 press tour Monday at L.A.'s SLS Hotel.

Mila Kunis adds a fun and flirty touch to her movie-star style Tuesday, stopping by London's Radio One studios in a breezy Oscar de la Renta polka-dot dress to promote her comedy Friends with Benefits.

Freeze! A camera- and gun-toting Jake Gyllenhaal works his shaved head Monday on the set of his upcoming police drama End of Watch.

Three-year-old Nahla gets a lift from dad Gabriel Aubry while spending some quality time together in Los Angeles on Monday.

After shopping her closet for Zara Phillips's nuptials, a dressed-down Kate Middleton shops for groceries at a North Wales supermarket on Monday.

Christian Bale, who reprises his role as Batman for The Dark Knight Rises, springs into action Monday on the fictionally snowy set in Pittsburgh, Pa.

James Franco keeps an eye out for his fans Monday after making an appearance on the Late Show With David Letterman in New York City, where he promoted his new film Rise of the Planet of the Apes, which opens Aug. 5.

Usher phones a friend after ringing the bell at the New York Stock Exchange Monday to mark MTV's 30th anniversary.

It's back to work for Katherine Heigl, who practices her bridal march on the Greenwich, Conn., set of The Wedding on Monday.

Lady Gaga patterns herself as a lady of The View during her visit Monday to the daytime talk show in New York.

Just days after indulging in a romantic meal on her Italian honeymoon, Reese Witherspoon picks up something dolce back home in Los Angeles on Monday.

