Star Tracks - Tuesday, August 19, 2008

Is it wax or is it Jonas? The Jonas Brothers – (from left), Kevin, Joe and Nick – have a pose-off with their likenesses Monday at the unveiling of their wax figures at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Washington, D.C. Joe, who turned 19 on Aug. 15, is now the proud owner of a motorcycle (complete with a sidecar!), a birthday gift from his family.