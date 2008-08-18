Star Tracks - Tuesday, August 19, 2008
READY TO WORK
In character as fashion savvy Serena, Gossip Girl star Blake Lively has all her accessories in line Monday on the Harlem, N.Y., set of the hit show.
FOOD FOR THOUGHT
Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban stay connected while out to dinner Tuesday at Busshari, a Japanese restaurant in Sydney. Daughter Sunday Rose, whom the new parents recently introduced to celebrity friends on the set of Kidman's movie, Australia, skipped the dinner.
FLY GIRL
Amy Adams – in character as Amelia Earhart – suits up for flight on the set of Night at the Museum 2: Battle of the Smithsonian, filming late Monday in New York. The comedy, which also stars Ben Stiller, is due in theaters next May.
'BLOCK' PARTY
The New Kids on the Block – (from left) Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre and a newly single Donnie Wahlberg –, team up with Ne-Yo Monday to shoot a video for their new song, "Single," at JET nightclub in Las Vegas.
LIP SERVICE
Danity Kane singers Aubrey O'Day (holding her pink pup, Ginger) and D. Woods pucker up for the cameras Monday during an event for Dollhouse Jeans at the line's New York City showroom.
BUMP IT UP
Ashlee Simpson-Wentz continues to show off her pregnancy curves – thanks to her flowing, low-cut maxidresses – while satisfying some cravings Monday with lunch at popular L.A. eatery the Ivy.
EARLY RISERS
Taking their breakfast to go, Michelle Williams walks hand-in-hand with daughter Matilda, 2, through their Brooklyn neighborhood on Tuesday morning.
OFF THE CHAIN
A stylin' Kevin Federline is living large in Las Vegas! Before hitting the casinos, earlier in the day K-Fed spent time at TAO Beach club with his brother Chris, hanging out in a posh, private cabana and sipping pricey Patrén tequila.
WAX ON, WAX OFF
Is it wax or is it Jonas? The Jonas Brothers – (from left), Kevin, Joe and Nick – have a pose-off with their likenesses Monday at the unveiling of their wax figures at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Washington, D.C. Joe, who turned 19 on Aug. 15, is now the proud owner of a motorcycle (complete with a sidecar!), a birthday gift from his family.
BREAKFAST CASUAL
A dressed-down Ben Affleck – who celebrated his 36th birthday the same day as Joe Jonas – prepares to hit the road after having breakfast with friends Monday at Shutters On the Beach hotel in Santa Monica.
TASTING MENU
Pass the tortilla chips! Lindsay Lohan and girlfriend Samantha Ronson share and share alike during their lunch Sunday at a Mexican restaurant in West Hollywood.
THEY'RE LOVIN' IT
Facing a wave of mini shutterbugs, eight-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps sits down for a meet-and-greet Monday at McDonald's Champion Kids on Beijing's Olympic Green. The swimmer is a global ambassador for the program, which enabled up to 300 kids worldwide to attend the 2008 Games.
FAST BREAK
A newly single Adrian Grenier is all tuned up for a Sunday jog in Malibu. The Entourage star recently broke up with his girlfriend of several months, Transformers 2 actress Isabel Lucas.
'HOUSE' MATES
House Bunny co-stars – (from left) Emma Stone, Rumer Willis, Anna Faris and Katharine McPhee – reunite Monday for an appearance on MTV's TRL in New York City. Their comedy hits theaters Aug. 22.
WET 'N WILD
Charlize Theron makes a splash with her equally soaked pooch while enjoying a day at the Malibu shore with boyfriend Stuart Townsend (not pictured) on Sunday.