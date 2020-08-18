Lindsey Vonn & P.K. Subban Vacation in Mexico, Plus Lili Reinhart, Winnie Harlow and More
Sunbathing Beauty
Lindsey Vonn rocks a white one-piece while vacationing in Mexico with fiancé P.K. Subban on Monday.
Dog Days of Summer
Lili Reinhart takes her pup along to visit friends in L.A. on Monday.
On the Go
Winnie Harlow flashes a smile on Monday while doing a Puma photoshoot in Downtown L.A.
Working It Out
Vanessa Hudgens wears a mask on her way to the gym on Monday in L.A.
Bumpin’ Along
A pregnant Rooney Mara steps out for a stroll in L.A. on Monday.
Play Ball
Pete Wentz works up a sweat while playing tennis on Monday in L.A.
But First, Coffee
Fast & Furious actress Eiza Gonzalez picks up an iced coffee in L.A. on Monday.
Doubled Up
Hailey Baldwin grabs green juices with a friend after a workout on Monday in Los Angeles.
Inner Peace
Jonah Hill meditates during an outdoor yoga session in Santa Monica on Monday.
Dream Boat
Olivia Munn sips on Poppi Prebiotic Soda while enjoying a day out on the lake on Thursday.
Here Comes the Sun
Paul McCartney is seen taking a stroll on the beach after swimming on Sunday in the Hamptons.
Fitness Fun
Sofia Richie soaks up some sunshine on a paddle board in Malibu on Sunday.
Shootin’ Hoops
Adam Sandler works up a sweat playing basketball on Saturday in Malibu.
Buttoned Down, Masked Up
Chris Pine and girlfriend Annabelle Wallis stock up on groceries at their local organic grocery store on Saturday in Los Angeles.
Back At It
Luis Fonsi takes the stage during Telemundo’s La Voz season 2 finale on Sunday in Miami.
Off the Cuff
Eiza Gonzales looks chic as she’s seen leaving pal Taika Waititi’s birthday party in a white blouse and cuffed blue jeans on Friday in Malibu.
Now Playing
Jason Reitman introduces a screening of the original Ghostbusters — directed by his father, Ivan — at the Sony Pictures drive-in theatre on Sunday in Culver City, Calif.
Going 'Up'
Cara Santana carries a handful of balloons while celebrating her birthday with friends at the beach in Malibu on Saturday.
All Business
Kylie Jenner was spotted at her office for a meeting before getting dinner with sister Kendall Jenner in Malibu.
Milestone
Anthony Anderson had a socially distant drive-by 50th birthday party in Encino, California.
Bikini Spike
Alessandra Ambrosio was all smiles during a volleyball game in Los Angeles.
Pandemic Show
Lil Yachty performed at The Lake Shire Drive-in at Adler Planetarium in Chicago.
Across the Pond
Two Door Cinema Club performed at a socially-distanced show in Newcastle, United Kingdom.
Run Nicole Run!
Nicole Kidman was spotted enjoying a morning run in Byron Bay, Australia.
Third Day.. of Exercise
Jude Law wore all black for an outing in Los Angeles.
Street Style
Chloe Sevigny was spotted on a stroll in New York City, wearing a black and white ensemble and mask.
Couples Sweat
Henry Golding and Liv Lo were all smiles as they finished up a workout session in Los Angeles.
Mask On
Lucy Hale went for a walk with weights on her ankles and a black face mask in Los Angeles.
Mother-Son Time
Cindy Crawford spends time shopping with son Presley on Friday in Malibu.
City Style
Zoë Kravitz takes a solo stroll through N.Y.C. on Friday wearing head-to-toe black.
Put 'Em Up
Sylvester Stallone playfully puts his hands up for the camera after a little shopping trip at XIV Karats in Beverly Hills on Friday.
Tailor Made
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas step out in coordinated looks on Thursday in Los Angeles.
Eyes on the Prize
Serena Williams competes against her sister Venus Williams during the WTA Top Seed Open in Nicholasville, Kentucky on Thursday.
A ‘Wild’ Ride
John Legend is seen out and about on Thursday in Los Angeles after he and wife Chrissy Teigen revealed that they’re expecting their third child together in his new music video, “Wild.”
Mr. Worldwide
