Lindsey Vonn & P.K. Subban Vacation in Mexico, Plus Lili Reinhart, Winnie Harlow and More

By People Staff
Updated August 18, 2020 11:53 AM

1 of 111

Sunbathing Beauty

BACKGRID

Lindsey Vonn rocks a white one-piece while vacationing in Mexico with fiancé P.K. Subban on Monday.

2 of 111

Dog Days of Summer

SplashNews.com

Lili Reinhart takes her pup along to visit friends in L.A. on Monday.

3 of 111

On the Go

BACKGRID

Winnie Harlow flashes a smile on Monday while doing a Puma photoshoot in Downtown L.A.

4 of 111

Working It Out

P&P/MEGA

Vanessa Hudgens wears a mask on her way to the gym on Monday in L.A.

5 of 111

Bumpin’ Along

The Image Direct

A pregnant Rooney Mara steps out for a stroll in L.A. on Monday.

6 of 111

Play Ball

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Pete Wentz works up a sweat while playing tennis on Monday in L.A.

7 of 111

But First, Coffee

The Image Direct

Fast & Furious actress Eiza Gonzalez picks up an iced coffee in L.A. on Monday.

8 of 111

Doubled Up

MEGA

Hailey Baldwin grabs green juices with a friend after a workout on Monday in Los Angeles. 

9 of 111

Inner Peace

Backgrid

Jonah Hill meditates during an outdoor yoga session in Santa Monica on Monday. 

10 of 111

Dream Boat

Poppi

Olivia Munn sips on Poppi Prebiotic Soda while enjoying a day out on the lake on Thursday. 

11 of 111

Here Comes the Sun

The Image Direct

Paul McCartney is seen taking a stroll on the beach after swimming on Sunday in the Hamptons. 

12 of 111

Fitness Fun

BACKGRID

Sofia Richie soaks up some sunshine on a paddle board in Malibu on Sunday. 

13 of 111

Shootin’ Hoops

Marksman/Snorlax/MEGA

Adam Sandler works up a sweat playing basketball on Saturday in Malibu. 

14 of 111

Buttoned Down, Masked Up

The Image Direct

Chris Pine and girlfriend Annabelle Wallis stock up on groceries at their local organic grocery store on Saturday in Los Angeles.  

15 of 111

Back At It

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Luis Fonsi takes the stage during Telemundo’s La Voz season 2 finale on Sunday in Miami. 

16 of 111

Off the Cuff

Marksman/Snorlax/MEGA

Eiza Gonzales looks chic as she’s seen leaving pal Taika Waititi’s birthday party in a white blouse and cuffed blue jeans on Friday in Malibu. 

17 of 111

Now Playing

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Jason Reitman introduces a screening of the original Ghostbusters — directed by his father, Ivan — at the Sony Pictures drive-in theatre on Sunday in Culver City, Calif. 

18 of 111

Going 'Up'

BACKGRID

Cara Santana carries a handful of balloons while celebrating her birthday with friends at the beach in Malibu on Saturday. 

19 of 111

All Business

Mega Agency

Kylie Jenner was spotted at her office for a meeting before getting dinner with sister Kendall Jenner in Malibu.

20 of 111

Milestone

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Anthony Anderson had a socially distant drive-by 50th birthday party in Encino, California.

21 of 111

Bikini Spike

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Alessandra Ambrosio was all smiles during a volleyball game in Los Angeles.

22 of 111

Pandemic Show

Thaddaeus McAdams /Getty Images

Lil Yachty performed at The Lake Shire Drive-in at Adler Planetarium in Chicago.

23 of 111

Across the Pond

Photo by David Wala/Shutterstock

Two Door Cinema Club performed at a socially-distanced show in Newcastle, United Kingdom.

24 of 111

Run Nicole Run!

MTRX/BACKGRID

Nicole Kidman was spotted enjoying a morning run in Byron Bay, Australia.

25 of 111

Third Day.. of Exercise

Mega Agency

Jude Law wore all black for an outing in Los Angeles.

26 of 111

Street Style

TheImageDirect.com

Chloe Sevigny was spotted on a stroll in New York City, wearing a black and white ensemble and mask.

27 of 111

Couples Sweat

TheImageDirect.com

Henry Golding and Liv Lo were all smiles as they finished up a workout session in Los Angeles.

28 of 111

Mask On

BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lucy Hale went for a walk with weights on her ankles and a black face mask in Los Angeles.

29 of 111

Mother-Son Time

Backgrid

Cindy Crawford spends time shopping with son Presley on Friday in Malibu.

30 of 111

City Style

The Image Direct

Zoë Kravitz takes a solo stroll through N.Y.C. on Friday wearing head-to-toe black.

31 of 111

Put 'Em Up

Backgrid

Sylvester Stallone playfully puts his hands up for the camera after a little shopping trip at XIV Karats in Beverly Hills on Friday.

32 of 111

Tailor Made

Shutterstock

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas step out in coordinated looks on Thursday in Los Angeles.

33 of 111

Eyes on the Prize

Timothy D Easley/AP/Shutterstock

Serena Williams competes against her sister Venus Williams during the WTA Top Seed Open in Nicholasville, Kentucky on Thursday. 

34 of 111

A ‘Wild’ Ride

SplashNews.com

John Legend is seen out and about on Thursday in Los Angeles after he and wife Chrissy Teigen revealed that they’re expecting their third child together in his new music video, “Wild.” 

35 of 111

Mr. Worldwide

Jason Koerner/Getty

Pitbull accepts the Agent of Change award during the 17th ann