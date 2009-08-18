Star Tracks: Tuesday, August 18, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:38 PM

1 of 15

ALL THAT JAZZ (HANDS)

Credit: Limelight Pictures

Now that's a satisfied customer! LeAnn Rimes gets goofy after leaving New York Bagels in Santa Monica on Tuesday. The singer reportedly also did some shopping at Fred Segal during her outing.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

GRAY MATTERS

Credit: Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

Renée Zellweger cuts a chic figure in a body-hugging gray Carolina Herrera dress while out in New York City on Tuesday. Recently, the actress recently returned to the States after a romantic trip to Barcelona with actor Bradley Cooper and the two stepped out together in Philadelphia on Monday.

3 of 15

GOOD TIMES

Credit: MAP/Splash News Online

Look at those dimples! A beaming Jennifer Garner happily reports for duty on the Los Angeles set of Valentine's Day on Monday. The actress continues to shoot the star-studded romantic comedy, which also stars Julia Roberts, Jessica Alba, and Garner's former Alias costar, Bradley Cooper.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

'GOSSIP' KINGS

Credit: Amanda Schwab/Startraks

Chace Crawford finds some well-dressed company in Gossip Girl costar Sebastian Stan at party following the New York City screening of Inglourious Basterds on Monday at the Standard Hotel. Their CW show returns on Sept. 14 – read about some of the season 3 spoilers!

Advertisement

5 of 15

CARRYING ON

Credit: Neill J. Schutzer/Ramey

Meanwhile, a glam Kelly Rutherford takes a mommy break with 2-month-old daughter Helena on the New York City set of Gossip Girl. Last week, the actress (who also has a 2-year-old son Hermes) reached a temporary custody settlement with her estranged husband, Daniel Giersch.

6 of 15

GETTING A JUMP

Credit: INF

Now that's a novel form of sunblock! With a parasol in hand, Madonna prepares for a deep-sea dip while continuing her vacation on a yacht in Portofino, Italy, on Monday with pal Jesus Luz and her children (not pictured).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

AND ... ACTION!

Credit: PhamousFotos/Splash News Online

Acting is serious business for Jessica Alba as she shoots a scene for her new movie, Machete. on Monday in Los Angeles. The actress, who's been sporting blonde hair for a role in the romantic comedy Valentine's Day, costars in the thriller with Lindsay Lohan (not pictured).

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

SEALED WITH A KISS

Credit: PER/Fame Pictures

Twilight hunk Cam Gigandet steals kisses from his 4-month-old daughter Everleigh Ray in Los Angeles on Monday. The actor also stopped into Kitson Kids with his baby girl and girlfriend Dominique Geisendorff (not pictured).

Advertisement

9 of 15

ON THE WATERFRONT

Credit: KCSPresse/Splash News Online

Leonardo DiCaprio shares a warm embrace with his Inception costar, Oscar winner Marion Cotillard, while filming near the Pont de Bir-Hakeim along the Seine in Paris on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

SUMMER SPLASH

Credit: Splash News Online

Now that's one way to beat the summer heat! Liev Schreiber and his 2-year-old son Sasha enjoy a good soak at New York's Washington Square Park on Monday while mom Naomi Watts looks on.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

VEST ACCESSORY

Credit: Dennis Van Tine/ABACA

Watch out for the scene stealer! Cradling an adorable pup, Corbin Bleu shoots scenes for The Beautiful Life in New York City's Central Park on Monday. The Ashton Kutcher-produced drama – about Big Apple models – premieres Sept. 16 on the CW.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

'CITY' GIRL

Credit: Freddie Baez/Startraks

Who wears short shorts? The City star Whitney Port bares her toned gams – and then some! – during a walk through New York City's West Village on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

STRIP TEASE

Credit: Michael Loccisano/Warner Bros.

Take it off! Tyra Banks and a group of fearless females flaunt their fabulous figures during a strip-down in the middle of New York's Union Square on Monday to celebrate the new season of her talk show. Banks recently revealed that she will go weave free during the season premiere, which airs Sept. 8 on the CW.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

VIOLET FEMME

Credit: Jose Perez/Splash New Online

Taylor Momsen glams it up on location in Brooklyn, N.Y., while filming scenes from season 3 of Gossip Girl on Monday. What kind of trouble will Little J be stirring up when the hit show returns to the CW on Sept. 14? Check out our spoilers!

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

PAIRED UP

Credit: David Aguilera/BuzzFoto

Cozy couple Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman keep it casual while running errands together in West Hollywood on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff