Star Tracks: Tuesday, August 18, 2009
ALL THAT JAZZ (HANDS)
Now that's a satisfied customer! LeAnn Rimes gets goofy after leaving New York Bagels in Santa Monica on Tuesday. The singer reportedly also did some shopping at Fred Segal during her outing.
GRAY MATTERS
Renée Zellweger cuts a chic figure in a body-hugging gray Carolina Herrera dress while out in New York City on Tuesday. Recently, the actress recently returned to the States after a romantic trip to Barcelona with actor Bradley Cooper and the two stepped out together in Philadelphia on Monday.
GOOD TIMES
Look at those dimples! A beaming Jennifer Garner happily reports for duty on the Los Angeles set of Valentine's Day on Monday. The actress continues to shoot the star-studded romantic comedy, which also stars Julia Roberts, Jessica Alba, and Garner's former Alias costar, Bradley Cooper.
'GOSSIP' KINGS
Chace Crawford finds some well-dressed company in Gossip Girl costar Sebastian Stan at party following the New York City screening of Inglourious Basterds on Monday at the Standard Hotel. Their CW show returns on Sept. 14 – read about some of the season 3 spoilers!
CARRYING ON
Meanwhile, a glam Kelly Rutherford takes a mommy break with 2-month-old daughter Helena on the New York City set of Gossip Girl. Last week, the actress (who also has a 2-year-old son Hermes) reached a temporary custody settlement with her estranged husband, Daniel Giersch.
GETTING A JUMP
Now that's a novel form of sunblock! With a parasol in hand, Madonna prepares for a deep-sea dip while continuing her vacation on a yacht in Portofino, Italy, on Monday with pal Jesus Luz and her children (not pictured).
AND ... ACTION!
Acting is serious business for Jessica Alba as she shoots a scene for her new movie, Machete. on Monday in Los Angeles. The actress, who's been sporting blonde hair for a role in the romantic comedy Valentine's Day, costars in the thriller with Lindsay Lohan (not pictured).
SEALED WITH A KISS
Twilight hunk Cam Gigandet steals kisses from his 4-month-old daughter Everleigh Ray in Los Angeles on Monday. The actor also stopped into Kitson Kids with his baby girl and girlfriend Dominique Geisendorff (not pictured).
ON THE WATERFRONT
Leonardo DiCaprio shares a warm embrace with his Inception costar, Oscar winner Marion Cotillard, while filming near the Pont de Bir-Hakeim along the Seine in Paris on Monday.
SUMMER SPLASH
Now that's one way to beat the summer heat! Liev Schreiber and his 2-year-old son Sasha enjoy a good soak at New York's Washington Square Park on Monday while mom Naomi Watts looks on.
VEST ACCESSORY
Watch out for the scene stealer! Cradling an adorable pup, Corbin Bleu shoots scenes for The Beautiful Life in New York City's Central Park on Monday. The Ashton Kutcher-produced drama – about Big Apple models – premieres Sept. 16 on the CW.
'CITY' GIRL
Who wears short shorts? The City star Whitney Port bares her toned gams – and then some! – during a walk through New York City's West Village on Monday.
STRIP TEASE
Take it off! Tyra Banks and a group of fearless females flaunt their fabulous figures during a strip-down in the middle of New York's Union Square on Monday to celebrate the new season of her talk show. Banks recently revealed that she will go weave free during the season premiere, which airs Sept. 8 on the CW.
VIOLET FEMME
Taylor Momsen glams it up on location in Brooklyn, N.Y., while filming scenes from season 3 of Gossip Girl on Monday. What kind of trouble will Little J be stirring up when the hit show returns to the CW on Sept. 14? Check out our spoilers!
PAIRED UP
Cozy couple Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman keep it casual while running errands together in West Hollywood on Sunday.