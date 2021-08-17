Simu Liu Attends the Shang-Chi World Premiere in L.A., Plus Awkwafina, Anne Hathaway & More

Byron Bay Birthday Boy! Chris Hemsworth celebrates in Lockdown with a surf session at his local beach in Broken Head Chris, who just turned 38, headed out for a celebratory socially-distanced surf with two of his best buddies, personal trainer Luke Zocchi and childhood bestie Aaron Grist; both of whom are also Byron Bay locals, permitting them to be out exercising in their local area during Byron Bay's current Covid lockdown restrictions.