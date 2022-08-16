Chris Hemsworth Grabs Coffee Down Under, Plus Yara Shahidi, Maya Hawke and More

By People Staff
Published on August 16, 2022 06:00 AM
Sweater Weather

Chris Hemsworth
Media-Mode/Splash News Online

Chris Hemsworth joins his brothers Luke and Liam (not pictured) for a coffee run in Byron Bay, Australia, on Aug. 15.

Sunny Day

Yara Shahidi
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Yara Shahidi is the picture of summer style on Aug. 15 while shopping with her mom (not pictured) in N.Y.C.

What's the Buzz?

Maya Hawke
The image Direct

Maya Hawke carries quite the coffee order in Woodstock, New York, on Aug. 15.

Gotta Have Heart

Mads Mikkelson
Zuzana Gogova/Getty

Mads Mikkelsen receives the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo Award during the 28th Sarajevo Film Festival on Aug. 14.

Club Kids

Diplo Devin Booker
Courtesy

Devin Booker hangs with Diplo over the weekend during pal Chandler Parsons' bachelor party at XS nightclub inside the Wynn Las Vegas.

Magic Mic

Justin Bieber
Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Justin Bieber performs on day three of the Sziget Festival 2022 on Óbudai-sziget Island in Budapest on Aug. 12.

Having a Ball

Jennifer Hudson
Winslow Townson/Getty

Another day, another first pitch moment for Jennifer Hudson, who takes the mound on Aug. 12 at Fenway Park in Boston for a game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.

Ted Talk

Ted Lasso
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Sam Richardson, Brett Goldstein and James Lance of Ted Lasso attend the Apple TV+'s Emmy FYC event at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on Aug. 13.

Swim Fan

Larsa Pippen
MEGA

Larsa Pippen turns heads on Aug. 13 while hitting the beach in Miami.

Community Center

Danny Pudi Ken Jeong
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Former Community costars Danny Pudi and Ken Jeong reunite at the HCA TV Awards: Streaming at the Beverly Hilton on Aug. 14 in Beverly Hills, California.

Night Owls

Simu Liu
Backgrid

Simu Liu and girlfriend Jade Bender hold hands while leaving dinner at Catch in West Hollywood on Aug. 12.

Living It Up

Wiz Khalifa
Paras Griffin/Getty

Wiz Khalifa gets the crowd going during the Vinyl Verse Summer tour stop at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood in Atlanta on Aug. 12.

Here to Indulge

Rebel Wilson
Backgrid

Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma hold hands while leaving the Day of Indulgence party in Brentwood, California, on Aug. 14.

Vegas, Baby!

Snoop Dogg Martha Stewart
Denise Truscello/Getty

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart celebrate the grand opening of The Bedford by Martha Stewart restaurant at Paris Las Vegas on Aug. 12.

The In Crowd

Alicia Keys
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Alicia Keys is surrounded by admirers on Aug. 12 while performing at N.Y.C.'s Radio City Music Hall.

Two Cute

Kenny Chesney
Courtesy

Kenny Chesney shares a sweet moment with a young fan during his weekend tour stop at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Mama Ri

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 13: Rihanna is seen out and about in Manhattan on August 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)
Robert Kamau/GC

New mom Rihanna is out and about on Aug. 13 in New York City.

All Smiles

Mandy Moore at the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards - Broadcast & Cable held at the Beverly Hilton International Terrace on August 13, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Mandy Moore smiles while attending the second annual HCA TV Awards: Broadcast & Cable at the Beverly Hilton on Aug. 13 in Beverly Hills, California.

Pretty in Pink

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: Quinta Brunson speaks onstage during The 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards: Broadcast & Cable at The Beverly Hilton on August 13, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Quinta Brunson speaks onstage during the second annual HCA TV Awards: Broadcast & Cable at The Beverly Hilton on Aug. 13 in Beverly Hills, California.

Shorter 'Do

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: Sarah Paulson poses with her award for Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV Movie in the press room during The 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards: Broadcast & Cable at The Beverly Hilton on August 13, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Sarah Paulson poses with her award at the second annual HCA TV Awards: Broadcast & Cable at The Beverly Hilton on Aug. 13 in Beverly Hills, California.

Paging Dr. Yeoh

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: Honorary Doctorate Recipient Michelle Yeoh attends the AFI Conservatory class of 2022 commencement ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 13, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
David Livingston/Getty

Honorary Doctorate recipient Michelle Yeoh attends the AFI Conservatory class of 2022 commencement ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre on Aug. 13 in Hollywood.

Rocking Out

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 13: Teyana Taylor performs onstage during The Last Rose Petal 2 Tour at The Fillmore New Orleans on August 13, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images)
Kaitlyn Morris/Getty

Teyana Taylor performs onstage during The Last Rose Petal 2 Tour at The Fillmore New Orleans on Aug. 13.

Rocking the Stage

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 12: H.E.R. performs at Wembley Stadium on August 12, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chiaki Nozu/WireImage)
Chiaki Nozu/WireImage

H.E.R. performs at Wembley Stadium on Aug. 12 in London.

Music Man

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Chris Martin of Coldplay performs on stage at Wembley Stadium during the 'Music of the Spheres' World Tour on August 12, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)
Jim Dyson/Getty

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs on stage at Wembley Stadium during the Music of the Spheres World Tour on Aug. 12 in London.

Classy and Cool

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 12: Pusha T attends at the Dre The Mayor Birthday Celebration event at 101 Constitution Avenue on August 12, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
Paul Morigi/Getty

Pusha T attends the Dre The Mayor Birthday Celebration event at 101 Constitution Avenue on Aug. 12 in Washington, D.C.

Sisters' Night Out

What is shown in the photograph – Charli D’Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio Where was the image taken – Resorts World Las Vegas Carversteak When was the image taken – Thursday 8/11/2022 Who took the photograph – Tony Tran Full credit line – Tony Tran, Resorts World Las Vegas
Tony Tran/ Resorts World Las Vegas

Charli D'Amelio celebrates sister Dixie D'Amelio's 21st birthday at Resorts World Las Vegas' Carversteak on Aug. 11.

Heart You

Chance the Rapper

Chance the Rapper shares the love on Aug. 12 during his performance at the Way Out West music festival in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Fab Five

Beckham family
Courtesy

David and Victoria Beckham bring kids Romeo, Harper and Cruz to the star-studded opening of David Grutman and Bad Bunny's Gekko restaurant in Miami on Aug. 11.

Light the Night

Cynthia Erivo
BFA

Cynthia Erivo gets all dolled up on Aug. 11 as Bergdorf Goodman celebrates designer Ulla Johnson at LongHouse Reserve in East Hampton, New York.

Music Maker

Idina Menzel
Courtesy

Idina Menzel puts on a mini-concert during an event with Curamia Tequila in support of the A BroaderWay Foundation in Bridgehampton, New York.

Having a Ball

Lady Gaga
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Lady Gaga does her thing on Aug. 11 at her Chromatica Ball tour stop at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Hot Girl Number

MEgan Thee Stallion
Noam Galai/Getty

Megan Thee Stallion receives a Billionaire plaque on Aug. 11, commemorating 'billions of spins' on Pandora, at the SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C.

Point It Out

Lilly Singh
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Lilly Singh hits the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Never Have I Ever on Aug. 11.

Kiss Kiss

Brooklyn Beckham
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz share a smooch on the red carpet at the Variety 2022 Power of Young Hollywood Celebration, presented by Facebook Gaming, at NeueHouse in Los Angeles on Aug. 11.

Total Euphoria

Angus Cloud
Michael Kovac/Variety/Getty

Inside the Variety bash, honoree Angus Cloud hangs with Euphoria costar Javon Walton.

Weeknd Warrior

The Weeknd
Paras Griffin/Getty

The Weeknd sports a smile on Aug. 11 during his After Hours Til Dawn tour stop at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

On Top of the World

Alicia Keys
Splash News Online

Alicia Keys waves from atop the Radio City Music Hall marquee in N.Y.C. on Aug. 11 ahead of her concert there that evening.

Friday Feels

Jack Harlow
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jack Harlow greets the crowd on Aug. 12 during his Citi Concert Series performance on Today in N.Y.C.

Green Machine

Brie Larson
Backgrid

Brie Larson hits the set of her latest project, Lessons in Chemistry, in Los Angeles on Aug. 11.

Living Legend

Diane Keaton
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty

Diane Keaton cements her place in history on Aug. 11 during her hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Out of Office

Jared Leto
Backgrid

Jared Leto enjoys some rock climbing while vacationing in Ibiza, Spain, on Aug. 11.

Such a Star

Kenan Thompson
David Livingston/Getty

SNL's Kenan Thompson receives his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Aug. 11.

Easy Breezy

Zoey Deutch
The IMage Direct

Zoey Deutch opts for head-to-toe white in New York City on Aug. 11.

A World Away

Dua Lipa
Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Dua Lipa hits the main stage on Aug. 10 on day one of the Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hugary.

One and Only

Madonna
James Devaney/GC Images

Nile Rodgers and Madonna have a ball on Aug. 10 at a release party for her album Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, with Belvedere Vodka, at DiscOasis in N.Y.C.'s Central Park.

Made in the Shades

Jamie Foxx Snoop
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg live it up at the Los Angeles premiere of Day Shift on Aug. 10.

Family Friendly

Mark Duplass Kate Aselton
Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Mark Duplass and Katie Aselton take daughters Ora and Molly to the L.A. premiere of Mack and Rita on Aug. 10 in L.A.

Velvet Underground

NIcole Byer
Michael Kovac/Getty

Also at the Mack and Rita premiere on Aug. 10: a smiling Nicole Byer.

Snap That

Diane Keaton
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Diane Keaton joyfully joins the photographers on Aug. 10 at the Mack and Rita premiere in L.A.

Who Let the Dogs Out?

Maluma
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

Maluma brings a furry friend to the launch of Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal at The Freehold in Brooklyn, New York, on Aug. 10.

Back at It

Meagan GOod
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Meagan Good has fun with her fashion on Aug. 10 at the Los Angeles premiere of Day Shift.

Fest Best

Timothee Chalamet
Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Timothée Chalamet smiles from his seat at the Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hungary, on Aug. 10.

Style File

Lauren Ridloff
Michael Simon/startraks

Prose Haircare's 'Curl Outside the Lines' ambassador, actress Lauren Ridloff, celebrates the launch of the brand's new custom styling gel.

Fast Friends

Remi Bader
BFA

Tayshia Adams hangs with Remi Bader on Aug. 10 at the launch of Bader's Remi x Revolve collection at Sadelle's in N.Y.C.

It's Showtime

Idris Elba
Backgrid

Idris Elba greets fans outside The Daily Show studios in N.Y.C. on Aug. 10.

Staying Neutral

Lili Reinhart in NYC
Gotham/GC Images

Lili Reinhart steps out in head-to-toe brown in N.Y.C. on Aug. 10.

Of Corset

Heidi Klum
Backgrid

Heidi Klum goes daring in a leather corset ensemble in L.A. on Aug. 10.

Drink Up

Maluma
J Mayer/Shutterstock

Maluma raises a glass at a press conference for Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal on Aug. 10 in N.Y.C.

Hi Times

Ryan Reynolds
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ryan Reynolds gives a wave while arriving to Jimmy Kimmel Live in L.A. on Aug. 9.

Pink Ladies

Heidi klum Sofia Vergara
Katrina Jordan/Sipa USA

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum bring the shine to the Aug. 9 America's Got Talent live show red carpet in Pasadena, California.

Pitch Perfect

Jennifer Hudson
Ed Zurga/Getty

Jennifer Hudson hits a high note after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of a Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox game in Missouri on Aug. 9.

Back Together

Aubrey Plaza and Amy Poehler

Amy Poehler and Aubrey Plaza have a Parks and Recreation reunion on Aug. 9 at a screening of Emily the Criminal in N.Y.C.

Violet Hour

Mindy Kaling
ROGER WONG/INSTARimages.com

Mindy Kaling makes her way to her New York City hotel on Aug. 9.

Kate the Great

Kate McKinnon Jimmy Fallon
Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Kate McKinnon sits down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on Aug. 9.

In Loving Memory

WHitney Houston Chris TUcker
Paras Griffin/Getty

Whitney Houston's half-brother Gary joins Chris Tucker for the inaugural Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation Black Tie Gala at The Biltmore Ballrooms in Atlanta on Aug. 9, which would have been the singer's 59th birthday.

Summer in the City

Julianne Hough
Robert O'Neil/Splash News Online

Julianne Hough makes her way to her latest performance of POTUS on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Aug. 9.

Coupled Up

Rob McElhenney Caitlin Olsen
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson cuddle up outside of the Los Angeles Jimmy Kimmel Live studios on Aug. 9 prior to his guest-hosting gig (and her interview!).

Mic Check

Brian Fallon
Frank Hoensch/Redferns/Getty

Singer Brian Fallon of The Gaslight Anthem performs at the Columbiahalle in Berlin, Germany, on Aug. 9.

Like Magic

Katy Perry
Backgrid

Katy Perry delivers a keynote speech at the Magic fashion trade show in Las Vegas on Aug. 9.

Ride Along

Scarlett Johannson
The Image Direct

Scarlett Johansson enjoys some fun in the sun in The Hamptons, New York, on Aug. 5.

Bright Spot

Nathalie Emmanuel
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Nathalie Emmanuel is a ray of sunshine on Aug. 9 in N.Y.C.

Freeze Out

Christine Quinn
The Image Direct

Christine Quinn gets all dressed up for a fro-yo run in Los Angeles on Aug. 9.

Up and Away

Jason Statham
Backgrid

Jason Statham catches a wave while in the water off the coast of Formentera, Spain, on Aug. 9.

Brick by Brick

Top Hopper
Dave Benett/Getty

Tom Hopper and daughter Truly attend the re-opening of the LEGO Flagship Store in London's Leicester Square on Aug. 9.

Middle Man

Idris Elba
Nina Westervelt/Getty

Iyana Halley, Idris Elba and Leah Jeffries go glam for the world premiere of Beast at The Museum of Modern Art in N.Y.C. on Aug. 8.

Filled with Pride

Chris Pine
Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty

Chris Pine supports his dad Robert at the premiere of Apple TV+ limited series Five Days at Memorial at the DGA Theater Complex in L.A. on Aug. 8.

Triple Threat

Owen WIlson Michael Pena Jesse Williams
Bryan Bedder/Getty

Michael Peña, Owen Wilson and Jesse Williams get together at the Paramount+ Secret Headquarters premiere at the Signature Theater in N.Y.C. on Aug. 8.

With Purpose

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis make it a date at Clayton Kershaw's 8th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose at Dodger Stadium in L.A. on Aug. 8.

Hats Off

Will Ferrell
David Livingston/Getty

Will Ferrell has some fun with his fashion at Clayton Kershaw's 8th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose at Dodger Stadium in L.A. on Aug. 8.

Red-y or Not

Vera Farmiga
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Also at the Five Days at Memorial premiere in L.A. on Aug. 8: Vera Farmiga, who stands out in her red dress.

Style and Sass

Aubrey Plaza in NYC
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Aubrey Plaza is serving looks while arriving at CBS Studios in N.Y.C. on Aug. 8.

Smoke Signals

Ozzy osbourne
Alex Pantling/Getty

Ozzy Osbourne returns to the stage on Aug. 8 at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony at Alexander Stadium in England.

Boxing Day

Sherri Shepherd
Noam Galai/Getty

Sherri Shepherd surprises fans at an N.Y.C. Hertz location on Aug. 8, as she makes her move across town in anticipation of her new eponymous talk show.

Shoulder On

Kate Hudson
Backgrid

Kate Hudson looks straight out of a photo shoot while grabbing a green juice in N.Y.C. on Aug. 8.

Happy Face

Ashton Kutcher
MEGA

Ashton Kutcher kicks back on the beach with wife Mila Kunis (not pictured) in Santa Barbara, California, on Aug. 6.

The Music Man

Nick Jonas
Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Nick Jonas performs solo at the Cedars Sinai Medical Center's Board of Governors 50th Anniversary Gala at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Aug. 7.

Stage Right

Sofia Carson
MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sofia Carson arrives to Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Aug. 8.

Fast Feet

Claire Danes
The Image Direct

Claire Danes goes for a run along the beach in L.A. on Aug. 8.

Major League

A league of their own
Alison Roberto

Abbi Jacobson hangs with A League of Their Own inspiration Maybelle Blair at a baseball game in honor of the Prime Video reboot launch in L.A.

To a Tee

Charlotte Gray
Nickalaus Stafford

Charlotte Sands and Kellin Quinn of Sleeping with Sirens hang backstage at 1720 Warehouse in Los Angeles on Aug. 4.

Shore Thing

Shawn Mendes
MEGA

Shawn Mendes sports a smile while hanging in the water in Miami on the eve of his 24th birthday, Aug. 7.

Summer Lovin'

Katie Holmes
Backgrid

Katie Holmes and boyfriend Bobby Wooten III hold hands during a walk in N.Y.C.'s Washington Square Park on Aug. 7.

Power Pose

Shania Twain
Jeremy Chan/Getty

Shania Twain commands the stage during day four of the 2022 Boots and Hearts Music Festival at Burl's Creek Event Grounds in Oro Station, Ontario, on Aug. 7.

