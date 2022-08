Chris Hemsworth Grabs Coffee Down Under, Plus Yara Shahidi, Maya Hawke and More

01 of 93 Sweater Weather Media-Mode/Splash News Online Chris Hemsworth joins his brothers Luke and Liam (not pictured) for a coffee run in Byron Bay, Australia, on Aug. 15.

02 of 93 Sunny Day Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Yara Shahidi is the picture of summer style on Aug. 15 while shopping with her mom (not pictured) in N.Y.C.

03 of 93 What's the Buzz? The image Direct Maya Hawke carries quite the coffee order in Woodstock, New York, on Aug. 15.

04 of 93 Gotta Have Heart Zuzana Gogova/Getty Mads Mikkelsen receives the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo Award during the 28th Sarajevo Film Festival on Aug. 14.

05 of 93 Club Kids Courtesy Devin Booker hangs with Diplo over the weekend during pal Chandler Parsons' bachelor party at XS nightclub inside the Wynn Las Vegas.

06 of 93 Magic Mic Joseph Okpako/WireImage Justin Bieber performs on day three of the Sziget Festival 2022 on Óbudai-sziget Island in Budapest on Aug. 12.

07 of 93 Having a Ball Winslow Townson/Getty Another day, another first pitch moment for Jennifer Hudson, who takes the mound on Aug. 12 at Fenway Park in Boston for a game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.

08 of 93 Ted Talk Emma McIntyre/Getty Sam Richardson, Brett Goldstein and James Lance of Ted Lasso attend the Apple TV+'s Emmy FYC event at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on Aug. 13.

09 of 93 Swim Fan MEGA Larsa Pippen turns heads on Aug. 13 while hitting the beach in Miami.

10 of 93 Community Center Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Former Community costars Danny Pudi and Ken Jeong reunite at the HCA TV Awards: Streaming at the Beverly Hilton on Aug. 14 in Beverly Hills, California.

11 of 93 Night Owls Backgrid Simu Liu and girlfriend Jade Bender hold hands while leaving dinner at Catch in West Hollywood on Aug. 12.

12 of 93 Living It Up Paras Griffin/Getty Wiz Khalifa gets the crowd going during the Vinyl Verse Summer tour stop at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood in Atlanta on Aug. 12.

13 of 93 Here to Indulge Backgrid Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma hold hands while leaving the Day of Indulgence party in Brentwood, California, on Aug. 14.

14 of 93 Vegas, Baby! Denise Truscello/Getty Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart celebrate the grand opening of The Bedford by Martha Stewart restaurant at Paris Las Vegas on Aug. 12.

15 of 93 The In Crowd Kevin Mazur/Getty Alicia Keys is surrounded by admirers on Aug. 12 while performing at N.Y.C.'s Radio City Music Hall.

16 of 93 Two Cute Courtesy Kenny Chesney shares a sweet moment with a young fan during his weekend tour stop at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

17 of 93 Mama Ri Robert Kamau/GC New mom Rihanna is out and about on Aug. 13 in New York City.

18 of 93 All Smiles Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Mandy Moore smiles while attending the second annual HCA TV Awards: Broadcast & Cable at the Beverly Hilton on Aug. 13 in Beverly Hills, California.

19 of 93 Pretty in Pink Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Quinta Brunson speaks onstage during the second annual HCA TV Awards: Broadcast & Cable at The Beverly Hilton on Aug. 13 in Beverly Hills, California.

20 of 93 Shorter 'Do Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Sarah Paulson poses with her award at the second annual HCA TV Awards: Broadcast & Cable at The Beverly Hilton on Aug. 13 in Beverly Hills, California.

21 of 93 Paging Dr. Yeoh David Livingston/Getty Honorary Doctorate recipient Michelle Yeoh attends the AFI Conservatory class of 2022 commencement ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre on Aug. 13 in Hollywood.

22 of 93 Rocking Out Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Teyana Taylor performs onstage during The Last Rose Petal 2 Tour at The Fillmore New Orleans on Aug. 13.

23 of 93 Rocking the Stage Chiaki Nozu/WireImage H.E.R. performs at Wembley Stadium on Aug. 12 in London.

24 of 93 Music Man Jim Dyson/Getty Chris Martin of Coldplay performs on stage at Wembley Stadium during the Music of the Spheres World Tour on Aug. 12 in London.

25 of 93 Classy and Cool Paul Morigi/Getty Pusha T attends the Dre The Mayor Birthday Celebration event at 101 Constitution Avenue on Aug. 12 in Washington, D.C.

26 of 93 Sisters' Night Out Tony Tran/ Resorts World Las Vegas Charli D'Amelio celebrates sister Dixie D'Amelio's 21st birthday at Resorts World Las Vegas' Carversteak on Aug. 11.

27 of 93 Heart You Chance the Rapper shares the love on Aug. 12 during his performance at the Way Out West music festival in Gothenburg, Sweden.

28 of 93 Fab Five Courtesy David and Victoria Beckham bring kids Romeo, Harper and Cruz to the star-studded opening of David Grutman and Bad Bunny's Gekko restaurant in Miami on Aug. 11.

29 of 93 Light the Night BFA Cynthia Erivo gets all dolled up on Aug. 11 as Bergdorf Goodman celebrates designer Ulla Johnson at LongHouse Reserve in East Hampton, New York.

30 of 93 Music Maker Courtesy Idina Menzel puts on a mini-concert during an event with Curamia Tequila in support of the A BroaderWay Foundation in Bridgehampton, New York.

31 of 93 Having a Ball Kevin Mazur/Getty Lady Gaga does her thing on Aug. 11 at her Chromatica Ball tour stop at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

32 of 93 Hot Girl Number Noam Galai/Getty Megan Thee Stallion receives a Billionaire plaque on Aug. 11, commemorating 'billions of spins' on Pandora, at the SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C.

33 of 93 Point It Out Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Lilly Singh hits the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Never Have I Ever on Aug. 11.

34 of 93 Kiss Kiss Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz share a smooch on the red carpet at the Variety 2022 Power of Young Hollywood Celebration, presented by Facebook Gaming, at NeueHouse in Los Angeles on Aug. 11.

35 of 93 Total Euphoria Michael Kovac/Variety/Getty Inside the Variety bash, honoree Angus Cloud hangs with Euphoria costar Javon Walton.

36 of 93 Weeknd Warrior Paras Griffin/Getty The Weeknd sports a smile on Aug. 11 during his After Hours Til Dawn tour stop at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

37 of 93 On Top of the World Splash News Online Alicia Keys waves from atop the Radio City Music Hall marquee in N.Y.C. on Aug. 11 ahead of her concert there that evening.

38 of 93 Friday Feels Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Jack Harlow greets the crowd on Aug. 12 during his Citi Concert Series performance on Today in N.Y.C.

39 of 93 Green Machine Backgrid Brie Larson hits the set of her latest project, Lessons in Chemistry, in Los Angeles on Aug. 11.

40 of 93 Living Legend PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Diane Keaton cements her place in history on Aug. 11 during her hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

41 of 93 Out of Office Backgrid Jared Leto enjoys some rock climbing while vacationing in Ibiza, Spain, on Aug. 11.

42 of 93 Such a Star David Livingston/Getty SNL's Kenan Thompson receives his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Aug. 11.

43 of 93 Easy Breezy The IMage Direct Zoey Deutch opts for head-to-toe white in New York City on Aug. 11.

44 of 93 A World Away Joseph Okpako/WireImage Dua Lipa hits the main stage on Aug. 10 on day one of the Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hugary.

45 of 93 One and Only James Devaney/GC Images Nile Rodgers and Madonna have a ball on Aug. 10 at a release party for her album Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, with Belvedere Vodka, at DiscOasis in N.Y.C.'s Central Park.

46 of 93 Made in the Shades Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg live it up at the Los Angeles premiere of Day Shift on Aug. 10.

47 of 93 Family Friendly Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage Mark Duplass and Katie Aselton take daughters Ora and Molly to the L.A. premiere of Mack and Rita on Aug. 10 in L.A.

48 of 93 Velvet Underground Michael Kovac/Getty Also at the Mack and Rita premiere on Aug. 10: a smiling Nicole Byer.

49 of 93 Snap That Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Diane Keaton joyfully joins the photographers on Aug. 10 at the Mack and Rita premiere in L.A.

50 of 93 Who Let the Dogs Out? Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Maluma brings a furry friend to the launch of Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal at The Freehold in Brooklyn, New York, on Aug. 10.

51 of 93 Back at It Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Meagan Good has fun with her fashion on Aug. 10 at the Los Angeles premiere of Day Shift.

52 of 93 Fest Best Joseph Okpako/WireImage Timothée Chalamet smiles from his seat at the Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hungary, on Aug. 10.

53 of 93 Style File Michael Simon/startraks Prose Haircare's 'Curl Outside the Lines' ambassador, actress Lauren Ridloff, celebrates the launch of the brand's new custom styling gel.

54 of 93 Fast Friends BFA Tayshia Adams hangs with Remi Bader on Aug. 10 at the launch of Bader's Remi x Revolve collection at Sadelle's in N.Y.C.

55 of 93 It's Showtime Backgrid Idris Elba greets fans outside The Daily Show studios in N.Y.C. on Aug. 10.

56 of 93 Staying Neutral Gotham/GC Images Lili Reinhart steps out in head-to-toe brown in N.Y.C. on Aug. 10.

57 of 93 Of Corset Backgrid Heidi Klum goes daring in a leather corset ensemble in L.A. on Aug. 10.

58 of 93 Drink Up J Mayer/Shutterstock Maluma raises a glass at a press conference for Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal on Aug. 10 in N.Y.C.

59 of 93 Hi Times Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Ryan Reynolds gives a wave while arriving to Jimmy Kimmel Live in L.A. on Aug. 9.

60 of 93 Pink Ladies Katrina Jordan/Sipa USA Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum bring the shine to the Aug. 9 America's Got Talent live show red carpet in Pasadena, California.

61 of 93 Pitch Perfect Ed Zurga/Getty Jennifer Hudson hits a high note after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of a Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox game in Missouri on Aug. 9.

62 of 93 Back Together Amy Poehler and Aubrey Plaza have a Parks and Recreation reunion on Aug. 9 at a screening of Emily the Criminal in N.Y.C.

63 of 93 Violet Hour ROGER WONG/INSTARimages.com Mindy Kaling makes her way to her New York City hotel on Aug. 9.

64 of 93 Kate the Great Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Kate McKinnon sits down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on Aug. 9.

65 of 93 In Loving Memory Paras Griffin/Getty Whitney Houston's half-brother Gary joins Chris Tucker for the inaugural Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation Black Tie Gala at The Biltmore Ballrooms in Atlanta on Aug. 9, which would have been the singer's 59th birthday.

66 of 93 Summer in the City Robert O'Neil/Splash News Online Julianne Hough makes her way to her latest performance of POTUS on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Aug. 9.

67 of 93 Coupled Up Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson cuddle up outside of the Los Angeles Jimmy Kimmel Live studios on Aug. 9 prior to his guest-hosting gig (and her interview!).

68 of 93 Mic Check Frank Hoensch/Redferns/Getty Singer Brian Fallon of The Gaslight Anthem performs at the Columbiahalle in Berlin, Germany, on Aug. 9.

69 of 93 Like Magic Backgrid Katy Perry delivers a keynote speech at the Magic fashion trade show in Las Vegas on Aug. 9.

70 of 93 Ride Along The Image Direct Scarlett Johansson enjoys some fun in the sun in The Hamptons, New York, on Aug. 5.

71 of 93 Bright Spot Raymond Hall/GC Images Nathalie Emmanuel is a ray of sunshine on Aug. 9 in N.Y.C.

72 of 93 Freeze Out The Image Direct Christine Quinn gets all dressed up for a fro-yo run in Los Angeles on Aug. 9.

73 of 93 Up and Away Backgrid Jason Statham catches a wave while in the water off the coast of Formentera, Spain, on Aug. 9.

74 of 93 Brick by Brick Dave Benett/Getty Tom Hopper and daughter Truly attend the re-opening of the LEGO Flagship Store in London's Leicester Square on Aug. 9.

75 of 93 Middle Man Nina Westervelt/Getty Iyana Halley, Idris Elba and Leah Jeffries go glam for the world premiere of Beast at The Museum of Modern Art in N.Y.C. on Aug. 8.

76 of 93 Filled with Pride Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Chris Pine supports his dad Robert at the premiere of Apple TV+ limited series Five Days at Memorial at the DGA Theater Complex in L.A. on Aug. 8.

77 of 93 Triple Threat Bryan Bedder/Getty Michael Peña, Owen Wilson and Jesse Williams get together at the Paramount+ Secret Headquarters premiere at the Signature Theater in N.Y.C. on Aug. 8.

78 of 93 With Purpose Stefanie Keenan/Getty Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis make it a date at Clayton Kershaw's 8th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose at Dodger Stadium in L.A. on Aug. 8.

79 of 93 Hats Off David Livingston/Getty Will Ferrell has some fun with his fashion at Clayton Kershaw's 8th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose at Dodger Stadium in L.A. on Aug. 8.

80 of 93 Red-y or Not Frazer Harrison/Getty Also at the Five Days at Memorial premiere in L.A. on Aug. 8: Vera Farmiga, who stands out in her red dress.

81 of 93 Style and Sass Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Aubrey Plaza is serving looks while arriving at CBS Studios in N.Y.C. on Aug. 8.

82 of 93 Smoke Signals Alex Pantling/Getty Ozzy Osbourne returns to the stage on Aug. 8 at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony at Alexander Stadium in England.

83 of 93 Boxing Day Noam Galai/Getty Sherri Shepherd surprises fans at an N.Y.C. Hertz location on Aug. 8, as she makes her move across town in anticipation of her new eponymous talk show.

84 of 93 Shoulder On Backgrid Kate Hudson looks straight out of a photo shoot while grabbing a green juice in N.Y.C. on Aug. 8.

85 of 93 Happy Face MEGA Ashton Kutcher kicks back on the beach with wife Mila Kunis (not pictured) in Santa Barbara, California, on Aug. 6.

86 of 93 The Music Man Alex J. Berliner/ABImages Nick Jonas performs solo at the Cedars Sinai Medical Center's Board of Governors 50th Anniversary Gala at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Aug. 7.

87 of 93 Stage Right MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Sofia Carson arrives to Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Aug. 8.

88 of 93 Fast Feet The Image Direct Claire Danes goes for a run along the beach in L.A. on Aug. 8.

89 of 93 Major League Alison Roberto Abbi Jacobson hangs with A League of Their Own inspiration Maybelle Blair at a baseball game in honor of the Prime Video reboot launch in L.A.

90 of 93 To a Tee Nickalaus Stafford Charlotte Sands and Kellin Quinn of Sleeping with Sirens hang backstage at 1720 Warehouse in Los Angeles on Aug. 4.

91 of 93 Shore Thing MEGA Shawn Mendes sports a smile while hanging in the water in Miami on the eve of his 24th birthday, Aug. 7.

92 of 93 Summer Lovin' Backgrid Katie Holmes and boyfriend Bobby Wooten III hold hands during a walk in N.Y.C.'s Washington Square Park on Aug. 7.