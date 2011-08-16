Star Tracks: Tuesday, August 16, 2011
FAMILY LANDING
Birthday girl Madonna and new beau Brahim Zaibat keep her children Mercy, 4, and David, 5, close while walking through Heathrow Airport in London on Tuesday.
WEDDED BLISS
Tara Reid marries Zack Kehayov in Greece on Saturday following an hour-long engagement. Shortly afterward, Reid Tweeted, "I love being a wife!"
GOING GREEK
Jessica Simpson holds tight to fiancé Eric Johnson after catching British songstress Adele perform at L.A.'s Greek Theatre Monday night.
ICE CREAM MAN
The Amazing Spider-Man hero Andrew Garfield enjoys a sweet treat while on the move Monday in Malibu, Calif.
BABY LOVE
After checking into rehab last month, Grey's Anatomy hunk Eric Dane gets back to daddy duty, escorting 17-month-old daughter Billie to a Beverly Hills park on Monday.
ANIMAL INSTINCTS
Demi Lovato adds a furry and fashionable touch to her casual ensemble while shopping at the Alice + Olivia boutique in L.A. on Monday.
BEISTE-LY PAIR
Glee actress Dot Marie Jones tightly embraces her petite powerhouse costar Kristen Chenoweth during the show's sing-along event in Santa Monica, Calif., on Monday.
ROCKET STARS
Lovebirds Chord Overstreet and Emma Roberts find themselves in a high-flying adventure Monday, enjoying a ride on the Astro Orbitor attraction at the Disneyland resort in Anaheim, Calif.
TOY STORY
Angelina Jolie's little girls, Zahara, 6, and Shiloh, 5, have the taste for toys – literally! – while shopping with mom in Richmond, London, on Monday.
CATCH THE WAVE
Kourtney Kardashian flashes a smile Monday, reportedly on her way to visit sister Kim in Beverly Hills, less than a week before little sis's wedding.
STRIPED DOWN
One Day star Anne Hathaway keeps her shades on and lets her stripes do the talking while landing Monday in LAX.
BLACK TO THE GYM
Fit mom of two and future Fashion Star mentor Nicole Richie breaks a sweat after a workout at an L.A gym on Monday.
BLAZER BEAUTY
Eva Longoria stays chic, sporting a rolled-cuff blazer, shades and flats during a Monday errand run in Los Angeles.
BATHING BEAUTY
Continuing her Sardinian sojourn, Heidi Klum goes for a joyride aboard a yacht on Monday.
LIP SERVICE
After a laid-back appearance at Lollapalooza, an undercover Lindsay Lohan makes a chic arrival at LAX on Monday.