Star Tracks - Tuesday, August 15, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

HER B SIDE

Beyoncé, who's overseas promoting her upcoming album B'Day, gives the paparazzi a parting shot while heading to dinner at London's Nobu restaurant on Monday.

PUMP UP THE VOLUME

The following morning, Beyoncé arrives at London's BBC Radio One studio, where she chatted with deejay Chris Moyles about her new album. The CD will be released in Europe on Sept. 4, on the singer's 25th birthday (and in the U.S. the following day).

NEWLYWED BLISS

Kid Rock and Pam Anderson, who officially tied the knot in Beverly Hills on Aug. 3, settle into domestic life and enroll her sons at a Malibu school on Monday. "We're super happy newlyweds," Anderson writes on her Web site. "We have a lot of love for our family and extended families."

ON THE GO

Jessica Simpson is a vision in red as she steps out at Beverly Hills eatery Koi with mane man Ken Paves on Monday. The singer spent the weekend partying with Paves and pal CaCee Cobb at L.A. club Hyde Lounge and promoting her upcoming album A Public Affair, which hits stores Aug. 29.

LAUGH IT UP

David Arquette and Courteney Cox get in the spirit of the evening at A Night at the Comedy Store benefit in West Hollywood on Monday. The actress played host at the event, which benefited the EB Medical Research Foundation, an organization that supports research for a rare skin disorder.

GLAM SQUAD

Haylie and Hilary Duff show their sibling bond at the New York City premiere of their film Material Girls on Monday. The Duffs play heiress sisters who go from riches-to-rags in the comedy, out Friday.

FIRST AID

Singer-actor Usher – who begins his run in the Broadway musical Chicago on Aug. 22 – gets a Big Apple welcome and an urban survival kit (including pepper spray and Junior's cheesecake) from MTV's Vanessa Minnillo during an appearance on Monday's TRL.

GOING THE DISTANCE

The world is not enough to keep Nick Lachey (who was in Sydney promoting his album earlier in the week) from reconnecting with gal pal Vanessa Minnillo in Sherman Oaks, Calif., on Sunday, where the duo lunched at Mexican restaurant Casa Vega before picking up groceries.

LOVE CHILD

Star Trek: The Next Generation? Presenting himself as the intergalactic spawn of Captain Kirk and Mr. Spock, Andy Dick boldly goes where no man has gone before in his comic send up of William Shatner (inset) at the actor's Comedy Central roast in Studio City, Calif., on Sunday.

DRESSED TO CHILL

Lindsay Lohan – back in Malibu after a stint in New York – makes a dash for it with yet another clothing change in hand on Sunday.

MIX MASTERS

Poodle, schnoodle: Billy Crudup and Claire Danes show off her pup Weegee, a schnauzer-poodle mix, in New York City's SoHo on Sunday.

ALOHA MAMA

Denise Richards – who has amicably resolved issues with Charlie Sheen in their divorce battle – gets ready to make a splash with her water baby Sam, 2, during a Hawaiian getaway on Sunday.

HERO WORSHIP

Enrique Iglesias creates a cult of personality – and a good view for fans

– during a concert Saturday for MTV's summer festival held on Mélagueta beach in Malaga, Spain.

SCOOPED!

A law-abiding Nicole Richie makes sure she picks up after one of her dogs during a Malibu beach constitutional on Sunday.

HOLLY HOLLYWOOD

The O.C. star Rachel Bilson goes country casual to attend a screening of The Devil Wears Prada in Hollywood on Saturday.

DOCTOR'S ORDERS

Grey's Anatomy star Isaiah Washington and his kids Akin, 7, and Thyme, 4, get wet 'n' wild at Legoland's Splash Battle ride in Carlsbad, Calif., where the family spent the day recently.

By People Staff