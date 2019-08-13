Cate Blanchett Brightens Up N.Y.C., Plus Vanessa Hudgens, Pete Davidson & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Sophie Dodd, Diane J. Cho, Kate Hogan and Karen Mizoguchi
August 13, 2019 06:00 AM

Cate the Great

GC Images

Cate Blanchett continues her Where’d You Go, Bernadette style parade on Monday while out in N.Y.C.

Yacht Life

The Image Direct

Vanessa Hudgens takes a break on Monday while yachting near Porto Cervo, Italy, with boyfriend Austin Butler and friends (not pictured).

Hear Me Now?

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Idina Menzel attends the Let California Kids Hear Campaign at The Grove in Los Angeles on Monday.

To Build On

Gary Gershoff/Getty

On Monday, Troian Bellisario visits the Build Series to discuss the film Where’d You Go, Bernadette at N.Y.C.’s Build Studio.

Blue Belle

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Kate Upton smiles for the cameras outside the Today show studios in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Think Before You Ink

SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Pete Davidson perfects his pose on Monday on the New York City set of Judd Apatow’s Staten Island.

Summer Lovin'

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Garrett Hedlund and Emma Roberts walk hand-in-hand as they stroll the streets of L.A. on Saturday.

Surfs Up

Kevin Winter/Getty

Taylor Swift accepts her kitten-clad Teen Choice Icon Award on Sunday in Hermosa Beach, California, during FOX’s 2019 Teen Choice Awards.

Beach Babe

Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty

Also at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards: Gabrielle Union, who won Choice TV Actress in the action category for her role in L.A.’s Finest.

Moulin Meet-Up

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Moulin Rouge the movie star Nicole Kidman meets Moulin Rouge the musical star Karen Olivo backstage at the Broadway hit in N.Y.C. on Friday night.

Three Musketeers

JC Olivera/Getty

Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Joel McKinnon Miller, Stephanie Beatriz and Dirk Blocker attend the 34th annual Imagen Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on Saturday in Beverly Hills.

Darling Duo

Lars Niki/Getty

Costars Alex Borstein and Rachel Brosnahan attend Making Maisel Marvelous featuring Amazon Prime Original The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel at The Paley Center for Media on Saturday in N.Y.C.

Casual Hang

Angela Pham/BFA.com

Adrian Grenier hangs ten at Grey Goose X The Surf Lodge summer concert at The Williamsburg Hotel in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday.

No Sweat

SplashNews.com

Katherine Schwarzenegger is gym-ready during a walk around Brentwood, California, on Sunday.

Breaking Beauty Barriers

John Sciulli/Getty

Ciara hits the stage during Beautycon L.A. on Sunday at the Los Angeles Convention Center, to discuss creative entrepreneurship and the importance of self-love.

What to Where

Lars Niki/Getty

Cate Blanchett attends The Austin Film Society and Australian International Screen Forum Where’d You Go, Bernadette private dinner on Sunday at Lincoln Ristorante in New York City. 

Star Power

Scott Dudelson/Getty

Cardi B puts on a powerhouse performance during the 92.3 Real Street Festival on Sunday at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Ready To Dazzle

walker drawas

Jordyn Woods at the UOMA Beauty Summer House in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Quiet Couple

MEGA

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden enjoy a walk through Saint-Tropez, France, on Saturday.

Perfectly Posed

MAHMOUD AHMED/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez hits her mark on Friday night during a concert in El-Alamein, Egypt, on the final leg of her It’s My Party tour.

#ShareStrong

Cindy Ord/Getty

Kate Upton leads the Strong4Me workout event at the Mandarin Oriental New York on Sunday in N.Y.C.

Easy Sunday

The Image Direct

Elizabeth Olsen grabs iced coffee for a walk through Studio City, California, on Sunday.

Quick Cut

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Bryan Cranston stops by The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for a shave on Sunday.

Fresh & Functional

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Zedd poses with Columbia’s SH/FT Collection at its official launch event in Brooklyn.

Beauty Lover

Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Beautycon

Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends Beautycon at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday.

Pancakes with the Pearsons

Chelsea Lauren/Deadline/Shutterstock

Ron Cephas Jones, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Siddhartha Khosla, Chris Sullivan, Justin Hartley, Mandy Moore, Susan Kelechi Watson, Michael Angarano and Milo Ventimiglia celebrate This Is Us‘ Emmy nominations at a Sunday brunch in L.A.

Good as Hell

Gallagher Way

Lizzo performs a headlining set for the Budweiser Concert Series at Gallagher Way outside Wrigley Field in Chicago on Saturday.

Mother-Daughter Date

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Viola Davis and daughter Genesis are all smiles at The Angry Birds Movie 2 film premiere in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Want It That Way

Matthew Reeves for TAO Chicago

Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter and Howie Dorough party at TAO Chicago, hosting an official BSB afterparty following their DNA World Tour concert at the United Center on Saturday night.

Family Outing

Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Erin Foster, Sara Foster and Katharine McPhee make their first public appearance together at the Frida Mom launch event in the Hamptons following McPhee’s June wedding to the sisters’ dad David Foster in London.

Marilyn's Biggest Fan

DIGGZY/SplashNews.com

Drake is spotted hitting the clubs in New York City on Saturday, wearing a $1,100 Loewe shirt with Marilyn Monroe’s face printed on it.

Million Dollar Smile

URS FLUEELER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Hilary Swank receives the Leopard Club Award at the Piazza Grande during the 72nd Locarno International Film Festival in Switzerland on Friday.

Pose for the Camera

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Steven Canals, Hailie Sahar and Billy Porter attend the afterparty following FX’s Pose panel on Friday at Pacific Design Center in Hollywood

Costars Come Together

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Ritesh Rajan, Natasha Lyonne, Burt Young and Charlie Barnett gather at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery for a Friday night screening of Russian Doll.

The Music Man

Mike Coppola/Getty

A smiling Keith Urban performs on Good Morning America in New York City’s Central Park on Friday.

Bank on It

Dominik Bindl/Getty

On Friday, Justin Brooks, Sherri Shepherd, Brian Banks and Greg Kinnear attend the Build Series to discuss their film Brian Banks at Build Studio in N.Y.C.

Island Vibes

The Image Direct

Lea Michele hits the beach in Hawaii with her mother (not pictured) on Friday.

Hand in Hand

The Image Direct

Another day, another outing for Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, who step out in N.Y.C. on Friday.

Caped Crusader

The Image Direct

On Friday, Tessa Thompson gets into character on the set of Westworld in Los Angeles.

Smooth as Silk

Splash News Online

Rita Ora makes her way home following a Friday night dinner with friends in Ibiza, Spain.

Bumping Beauty

Cindy Ord/Getty

Anne Hathaway shows off her baby bump in a pink cutout dress at the opening night for Sea Wall/A Life sponsored by Fiji Water at The Hudson Theatre on Thursday in New York City. 

Broadway Boys

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Meanwhile, the show’s stars Tom Sturridge and Jake Gyllenhaal look dapper at the opening night of the play on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Theater Buffs

Gary Gershoff/Getty

Broadway’s Betrayal stars Charlie Cox, Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston attend Sea Wall/A Life’s opening night at The Hudson Theatre on Thursday in N.Y.C.

May the Force Be with You

David Roark/Walt Disney World Resort via Getty

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas whip out their lightsabers during their visit to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World Resort on Thursday in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Birthday Bliss

BACKGRID

Camila Cabello and birthday boy Shawn Mendes hold hands after leaving dinner at Dumbo House in Brooklyn on Thursday.

Anchorman Antics

Jon Pack/NBC

Will Ferrell makes a guest appearance as his iconic Anchorman character Ron Burgundy during Thursday night’s taping of Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C.

Living Legends

Lester Cohen/Getty

Stevie Wonder and pal Smokey Robinson pose together at the world premiere and afterparty for Showtime’s Hitsville: The Making of Motown on Thursday in L.A.

Purpose-Driven

Charley Gallay/Getty

Kimberly Williams-Paisley and husband Brad Paisley cozy up at Clayton Kershaw’s 7th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose Fundraiser sponsored by Fiji Water at Dodgers Stadium on Thursday in L.A. 

Made in the Shade

URS FLUEELER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Joseph Gordon-Levitt looks sharp in sunglasses and a blazer at a photo call for the film 7500 at the 72nd Locarno International Film Festival in Locarno, Switzerland, on Friday. 

Partners in Crime

Amy Sussman/Getty

Cash Pad’s JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers discuss their new house flipping show during the 2019 Summer TCA press tour on Thursday at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Three's Company

Pacific Coast News

Brie Bella joins in on sister Nikki and Artem Chigvintsev’s L.A. lunch date at Sweet Butter on Thursday.

Denim Darling

David Edwards/MediaPunch

Zoë Bell rocks a denim jacket and leather skirt at the Alamo Drafthouse Los Angeles Big Bash Party on Thursday. 

Perfect Pair

Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Anna Camp and Bradley Whitford share the spotlight during their NBCUniversal press tour event for their upcoming show Perfect Harmony on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Sparkle & Shine

SplashNews.com

Ciara steals the show in a shimmering minidress at Tao restaurant in Hollywood on Thursday. 

City Sundress

Felipe Ramales/SplashNews.com

Kate Bosworth looks fresh-faced and summery in N.Y.C. on Thursday as she leaves her hotel.

Rock On

Bob Levey/Getty

Victoria’s Secret Angel Martha Hunt debuts the brand’s new fall collection on Thursday in Houston. 

Good Graces

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

The Good Place‘s Jameela Jamil attends the 2019 TCA NBC Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday.

Laugh In

Amy Sussman/Getty

Joining her there: costars Ted Danson and Kristen Bell, who speak at a panel about the show.

Beach Babes

MEGA

Sienna Miller and boyfriend Lucas Zwirner spend their Thursday soaking up the sun in Saint-Tropez, France.

For the Glory

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Pedro Almodóvar, Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas attend the opening night of Film4 Summer Screen at Somerset House, featuring the U.K. premiere of Pain and Glory, on Thursday in London.

Capped Off

Dave Benett/Getty

Also at the event in London on Thursday, Alfie Allen.

Star in Stripes

The Image Direct

Catherine Zeta-Jones makes her way through N.Y.C.’s JFK Airport on Thursday.

Purple Reign

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Niecy Nash visits the SiriusXM studios in New York City on Thursday.

Flower Power

Rich Polk/Getty

Katy Perry brings a summery vibe to Capitol Music Group’s 6th Annual Capitol Congress as she speaks onstage in a floral off-the-shoulder dress on Wednesday in L.A.

Glowing Guest

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Tiffany Haddish jokes around with host Stephen Colbert on Wednesday’s episode of The Late Show in New York City. 

Brotherly Love