Star Tracks: Tuesday, August 11, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:39 PM

MAKING WAVES

Audrina Patridge sets off on a well-coiffed path – and shows off her wavy do – after a hair appointment at the Chris McMillan Salon in Beverly Hills Monday. The Hills star was reportedly joined by boyfriend Corey Bohan (not pictured).

SIGNING OFF

Channing Tatum stops to sign autographs for fans before heading out for a flight at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday. The G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra star topped last weekend's box office with his blockbuster action flick.

BACK IN BLACK

After his European travels and her visit to Iraq, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie reunite on the red carpet in Los Angeles at the Monday premiere of Pitt's latest film, Inglourious Basterds.

LUCKY DOG!

Talk about some precious cargo! Julianne Hough touches down at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday with Lexi, her beloved Cavalier King Charles Spaniel – and favorite photography subject! – by her side.

CANADA BOUND

Someone's ready to take flight! New Moon star Kellan Lutz checks through security at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday en route to Vancouver, where he'll begin shooting the third Twilight film, Eclipse.

A 'BEAUTIFUL' PAIR

After premiering his latest movie, Spread, in East Hampton, N.Y., it's back to work for Ashton Kutcher, who brings wife Demi Moore for a visit Monday to the Manhattan set of The Beautiful Life, which he's producing. The CW show, about models who live together, stars Mischa Barton (not pictured).

COFFEE MATES

Java in hand, Penn Badgley and Hilary Duff shoot scenes in New York City for the third season of Gossip Girl on Monday. The drama unfolds on Sept. 14, with Duff guest-starring as a famous starlet studying at New York University.

SOOKIE'S DAY OFF

Newly engaged actress Anna Paquin takes her dogs out for a stroll in Los Angeles on Monday. The True Blood star recently showed off her engagement bling from fiancé Stephen Moyer.

GOLDEN GIRL

Look at her shine! Mischa Barton turns up the heat with one stylish photo shoot to promote her new CW series, The Beautiful Life, in New York City on Monday.

IN THE BAG

Embattled reality TV mom Kate Gosselin makes a pit stop at New York City's FAO Schwarz Monday after appearing on NBC's Today show. Speaking in her first live interview since her split from husband Jon, a tearful Gosselin said she's "determined to hang in there."

GOOD SPORT

Meanwhile Kate's estranged husband Jon takes the field for a family friendly game of lacrosse with daughter Mady, 8, at their Reading, Pa., home on Sunday.

TRAILBLAZERS

Justin Timberlake and his pair of pups lead the way while girlfriend Jessica Biel follows close behind before a morning hike through L.A.'s Runyon Canyon on Monday.

FEELING SHADY

Drew Barrymore keeps her cool while on the set of her new movie, Going the Distance, in New York City on Monday. The actress and her costar, ex Justin Long, have been spotted getting cozy throughout filming.

FIJI WATERS

Looks like they're back on! Paris Hilton and Doug Reinhardt – who split in June – look every bit the happy couple on Sunday as they get ready to Jet Ski around the tropical islands of Fiji.

JUST FOR LAUGHS

Who's the funny one here? Gerard Butler finds himself in hysterics alongside costar Jennifer Aniston while on the New York City set of The Bounty on Monday.

