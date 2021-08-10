Kristin Davis Films And Just Like That... in N.Y.C., Plus Saweetie, Dwayne Johnson and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff
Updated August 05, 2021 11:27 AM

1 of 100

Ride Along

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Kristin Davis is seen smiling big from a car on the set of And Just Like That... in N.Y.C. on Aug. 9. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 100

She's Lovin' It

Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty

Order up! Saweetie poses with her signature order at McDonalds on Aug. 9 in Lynwood, California. 

3 of 100

Working It Out

Credit: Stoianov / BACKGRID

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson heads off to the gym in L.A. on Aug. 9. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 100

Out for a Stroll

Credit: The Image Direct

Chloë Sevigny smiles as she takes a stroll in N.Y.C. on Aug. 9. 

Advertisement

5 of 100

Standing Ovation

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Josh Groban performs at the world premiere of The Show Must Go On in N.Y.C. on Aug. 9. 

6 of 100

Cut the Cake

Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Nick Cannon celebrates Wild N' Out season 15 on Aug. 9 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 100

Late Night Antics

Credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Winston Duke stops by The Late Show to chat with Stephen Colbert on Aug. 9 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 100

Jump Around

Credit: Matthew Baker/Getty

Yungblod performs at 02 Forum Kentish Town in London on Aug. 9. 

Advertisement

9 of 100

Credit: Michael Simon
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 100

Premiere Night

Credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty

Jodie Comer attends the U.K. premiere of 20th Century Studios' Free Guy on Aug. 9 in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 100

Chic Costars

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Rachel Weisz and Kitty Hawthorne are seen on location for Dead Ringers on Aug. 9 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 100

Scene Stealer

Credit: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

Sarah Jessica Parker is in great spirits shooting a scene for And Just Like That in Central Park on Aug. 9 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 100

Couple Outing

Credit: Grgo Jelavic/PIXSELL / SplashNews.com

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart are seen out and about in Dubrovnik, Croatia on Aug. 7. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 100

House of Gaga

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Lady Gaga looks chic as she walks the streets of N.Y.C. on Aug. 7. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 100

A Little Respect

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Jennifer Hudson flashes a big smile while attending the premiere of Respect in L.A. on Aug. 8. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 100

Under My Umbrella

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Dominic Cooper and Gemma Chan enjoy some bubbly while attending the Wilderness Festival 2021 in Oxford, England on Aug. 7. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 100

Go Green

Credit: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Kehlani chills out at the American Express Platinum x Saks Star Island in Montauk, NY on Aug. 7. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 100

Music Man

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Leon Bridges performs at the Hinterland Music Festival on Aug. 8 in St. Charles, Iowa. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 100

Phone It In

Credit: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Emma Roberts takes a phone call in N.Y.C. on Aug. 7. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 100

Feel the Beetz

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Zazie Beetz attends a screening of Nine Days in Atlanta on Aug. 7. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 100

Sporty Spice

Credit: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

Justin Bieber cleats up for a game of football (soccer) in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 100

Dog Day Afternoon

Credit: Diggzy/Shutterstock

Iggy Azalea joins Lisa Vanderpump at her annual World Dog Day party in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 100

On the Double

Credit: Rachel Murray/Getty

Iain Armitage and Marsai Martin attend the L.A. Screening of their new film PAW Patrol: The Movie in Century City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 100

Unforgettable

Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty

French Montana performs onstage at the 2021 Angie Martinez Summer BBQ with Power 105.1 FM in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 100

This Is Shakespeare

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Susan Kelechi Watson shines at the opening night curtain call of Shakespeare in the Park's Merry Wives at the Delacorte Theater in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 100

A Nice Girl Like Her

Credit: Joce/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lucy Hale gets her hike on outside in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 100

Hey Now

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Hilary Duff masks up for a workout in a Los Angeles gym.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 100

Woman in the Window

Credit: Oliver Palombi/MEGA

Penélope Cruz gets pensive while filming L'Immensità on Aug. 5 in Rome.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 100

Take a Hike

Credit: Backgrid

Rami Malek breaks a sweat during a walk in Los Angeles on Aug. 6.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 100

Bronze Babes

Credit: LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty

Megan Rapinoe cracks up on Aug. 6 during the medal ceremony following Team USA's bronze medal finish at the Tokyo Olympics.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 100

Puff Piece

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Lady Gaga continues her New York City style streak with a high-fashion Aug. 5 outing.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 100

All Dressed Up

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Demi Lovato and Paris Hilton cozy up on Aug. 5 at a party in Los Angeles celebrating Hilton's new Netflix show, Cooking with Paris.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 100

No. 1 Fan

Credit: Omar Vega/Getty

J Balvin performs during the Uforia Latino Mix Live: Dallas at Dos Equis Pavilion on Aug. 5.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 100

Lady in Red

Credit: Franziska Krug/Getty

Carmen Electra glows on the Aug. 5 red carpet for the Remus Charity Night in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 100

Feeling Blue?

Credit: URS FLUEELER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

John David Washington poses during a photo call for the film Beckett at the 74th Locarno International Film Festival in Locarno, Switzerland, on Aug. 4.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 100

Drawing Board

Credit: Madison Voelkel/BFA.com

Ali Wentworth, Brooke Shields and Candace Bushnell get together at the New York Academy of Art Drawing Party, presented by Gucci, on Aug. 5 in Sag Harbor, New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 100

Windy City Pretty

Credit: Barry Brecheisen/Getty

Jennifer Hudson returns home to Chicago to screen her new Aretha Franklin biopic Respect at AMC River East on Aug. 5.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 100

Walk the Walk

Credit: The Image Direct

Lucy Hale keeps it moving on Aug. 5 after a coffee run in l.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 100

To Her Point

Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty

Lily Allen hits the stage on Aug. 5 in A Ghost Story, a new play in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 100

Pattern Makers

Credit: Marcus Ingram/Getty

Jesseca Dupart and Da Brat attend the Brat Loves Judy WeTV watch party at Views Bar and Grill Atlanta on Aug. 5.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 100

Thumbs Way Up

Credit: ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Chord Overstreet shares a special moment with St. Jude patient Mabry during the annual Danny Thomas Celebrity-Am golf tournament benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 100

Total Pro

Credit: SplashNews.com

Sex/Life star Sarah Shahi leaves a gym in Los Angeles on Aug. 5.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 100

Cute Costars

Credit: Steve Sands/New York Newswire

Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco give a thumbs up in between takes of filming Meet Cute on August 5 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 100

All Smiles

Credit: Franziska Krug/Getty

Dita Von Teese hits the red carpet at the Villa Remus opening on August 4 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 100

Back to Work

Credit: Poshine/GC Images

Keanu Reeves is seen leaving his hotel to go to the set of John Wick: Chapter 4 on August 5 in Berlin.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 100

City Stroll

Credit: The Image Direct

Ryan Reynolds is spotted out on a solo walk through N.Y.C. on August 5.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 100

Nashville Nights

Credit: EMILY DORIO

Callista Clark and Reese Witherspoon attend an event with Social Studies and Rent the Runway at Urban Cowboy on July 31 in Nashville.

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 100

Water Works

Credit: The Image Direct

Chris Pratt braves the cold for an ocean scene for his new Amazon show The Terminal List in L.A. on August 4.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 100

Comfy Casual

Credit: Backgrid

Miley Cyrus steps out in sweats and a white crop top to visit friends in Malibu on August 5.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 100

Summer Hits

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Tate McRae performs at the Spotify Celebrates New Summer Breakouts Playlist event on August 4 in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 100

Sweet Victory

Credit: Grace Hollars/USA Today Sports

Team USA's Megan Rapinoe embraces Lindsey Horan after scoring a goal against Australia during their bronze medal match at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Tokyo on August 5.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 100

Lady in Red

Credit: Gotham/GC

Gina Rodriguez is seen filming on the set of Players on August 5 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 100

Daily Routine

Credit: Backgrid

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson heads to his morning workout in L.A. on August 4.

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 100

Candy Girl

Credit: Andrew toth/Getty

Paris Hilton poses with a wall of candy at the Netflix Food Event at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on August 4 in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 100

Date Night

Credit: Spread Pictures/Splash

Matt Pokora and Christina Milian are seen leaving Opera Restaurant in Saint Tropez on August 3.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 100

Summery in the City

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC

Karlie Kloss sports a lavender matching set in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on August 4.

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 100

It's Showtime!

Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty

Robert Lindsay and Sutton Foster share a hug during press night of Anything Goes at the Barbican Theatre on August 4 in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 100

Inside Scoop

Credit: Frank Micelotta/FX/Shutterstock

Co-creator Taika Waititi of FX's Reservation Dogs chats at the Summer TCA Session in L.A. on August 4.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 100

Virtual Date

Credit: Steve Sands/New York Newswire

Mariska Hargitay FaceTimes with Debra Messing while filming in N.Y.C. on August 4.

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 100

City Style

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Lady Gaga steps out in a statement-making blue dress with large sleeves and lace-up white platform boots in N.Y.C. on August 4.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 100

Photo Ready

Credit: Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty

John David Washington attends a photocall during the 74th Locarno Film Festival on August 4 in Locarno, Switzerland.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 100

Beauty in Blue

Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty

Hannah Waddingham arrives at the press night of Anything Goes at Barbican Theatre on August 4 in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

63 of 100

Drinks on Me

Credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Nick Jonas is seen getting a Joe & the Juice drink with a friend in Notting Hill on August 4.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

64 of 100

Glammed Up

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds heat up the red carpet at the Free Guy premiere in N.Y.C. on August 3.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

65 of 100

Sweetest Surprise 

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Jennifer Hudson makes a surprise appearance at the Respect fan screening on August 3 in Atlanta. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

66 of 100