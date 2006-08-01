Star Tracks - Tuesday, August 1, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

1 of 15

GIVE AND TAKE

Credit: Ramey

After two years of marriage, Jennifer Lopez still gets a gentlemanly hand – and a kiss – from husband Marc Anthony in Miami on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

WIZARD OF OZ

Credit: Carlos Costas/Austral/ZUMA Press.

Hugh Jackman takes the plunge during a family beach outing in Sydney on Saturday, where the multitalented star is in rehearsals for the musical A Boy from Oz. The show, which garnered the hunky Aussie a Tony Award Stateside, begins touring Down Under on Aug. 3.

3 of 15

IT'S MUTUAL

Credit: James Devaney/WireImage

Right back at ya: Justin Timberlake gives a shout-out to his fans on the street during an appearance on MTV's TRL to promote his new album FutureSex/LoveSounds on Monday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

PINK LADY

Denise Richards gets pretty in hot pink for a Monday lunch date at Santa Monica's seen-and-be-seen eatery the Ivy.

Advertisement

5 of 15

BAREFOOT IN THE YACHT

Credit: Stuart Morton/WireImage

Diddy (in custom Sean John) does the wave Monday before boarding the RM Elegant Yacht, docked in Saint-Tropez, to celebrate the launch of his new fragrance, Unforgivable. "It's about not apologizing for who you are," Diddy said of the perfume's name. "It's a positive thing."

6 of 15

FAN DANCE

Credit: Ramey

Penelope Cruz, also barefoot, keeps cool at Diddy's Unforgivable afterparty, held back onshore at the VIP Room into the wee hours of Tuesday morning. Cruz and Diddy have been pals since she shot an ad campaign for the mogul's women's line, Sean by Sean Combs, last year.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

TIME OUT

Credit: Sunset Photo and News

Heather Locklear gets on pace with island life – one step at a time – during her Hawaiian getaway on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

BICOASTAL ROMANCE

Credit: BAuer-Griffin

They've taken their relationship on tour: After canoodling in New York City, Nick Lachey and new flame Vanessa Minnillo return to Los Angeles together recently.

Advertisement

9 of 15

CARRY ALL

Credit: Charles Guerin/ABACA

While Jay-Z plays caretaker to a sleepy little guy, Beyoncé does some heavy lifting of her own as they head to lunch in New York City on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

SPLENDOR IN THE GRASS

Credit: Richard Gillard/CAMERA PRESS / Retna

After scoring a victory on the field (for dad Prince Charles's team), Prince Harry gets some one-on-one time with girlfriend Chelsy Davy during Sunday's International Cartier Polo event in Windsor, England.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

SOCIAL BUTTERFLY

Credit: Tom Wargacki/FilmMagic

A glam Mischa Barton, who's become a fixture on London's social scene, also has a field day at Sunday's International Cartier Polo event.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

TEE ZONE

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Courteney Cox shows off her wild side while husband David Arquette clowns around Sunday at the L.A. premiere of the animated film Barnyard: The Original Party Animals. Cox voices the role of carefree cow Daisy in the family flick.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

BATHING BEAUTY

Credit: INFGoff

Scarlett Johansson keeps retro-cool in the East Coast heat wave after taking a boat ride along the Hudson River on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

WINTER WONDERLAND

Credit: Ramey

Well, that's one way to beat the heat! Natalie Portman hits the slopes Friday in Argentina's Patagonia region, where the actress is vacationing with pals.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

LOW RIDER

Credit: Brian Ach/WireImage

Will Ferrell spins his wheels during an appearance on MTV's TRL. The funny guy revs it up NASCAR-style in the comedy Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, out Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff