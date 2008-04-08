Star Tracks - Tuesday, April 8, 2008

THE GLOVED ONE

Credit: INF

What a way to fuel wedding rumors! While Jay-Z went sans wedding band the day before, Beyoncé Knowles one-ups her man Tuesday by donning fingerless gloves as she steps out in balmy New York City.

THREE'S COMPANY

Credit: WENN

Looks like Brody Jenner and Lauren Conrad really have made up. The Hills stars join pal Frankie Delgado for dinner Monday at L.A.'s Katsuya.

QUICK STEP

Credit: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

Mario has company in his Dancing with the Stars partner Karina Smirnoff as the two head into Crustacean Beverly Hills Monday. There, the RampB star sang after performing the paso doble in the ballroom.

RED CARPET REUNION

Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty

The stars of Sex and the City – Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall and Kristin Davis – share a cheery (and rare) reunion Monday at a benefit for the Point Foundation in New York City. "It's like champagne," Cattrall said. "It's intoxicating. My heart flutters a little bit."

NAUGHTY BY NATURE?

Credit: CHIMM2/Xposure/Starmax

Amy Winehouse continues the night's revelry as she takes a back seat after an evening out in London Monday.

RED TRESS

Credit: Enfoque/Flynet

Penélope Cruz tries out a red hot 'do in Madrid, Spain, where the actress is working on a new film with Volver director Pedro Almodévar.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Credit: Larry Busacca/WireImage

Gwyneth Paltrow shares a moment in the spotlight with mom Blythe Danner and brother Jake Monday at the Food Bank for New York City's 5th annual Can-Do Awards Dinner at Pier Sixty. The actress was on hand to receive an honor for her commitment to hunger relief and thanked her mother for “making me a socially conscious person.”

PERSONAL TOUCH

Credit: Scott Gries/Getty; INSET: Soul Brother/FilmMagic

A fan sheds tears of joy after Usher takes her hand during a TRL taping Monday in New York. The singer was at MTV's Times Square studio to promote his new album, Here I Stand, due out later this year.

SUPER SOAKER

Credit: Whittle / Splash News ONline

Kate Moss and her 5-year-old daughter Lila Grace – undercover in a yellow poncho – take the plunge on the Jurassic Park log flume ride Monday at Universal Studios Hollywood.

IN THE PINK

Credit: Michael Caulfield/WireImage

Jessica Simpson gets a final touch-up from stylist pal Ken Paves Monday during a photo shoot in Los Angeles for her Hairdo Extensions line.

SPREADING THE NEWS?

Credit: Daniel/INF

Though he's officially remained mum on his recent wedding to girlfriend Beyoncé, rapper Jay-Z shares some happy news while walking and talking Monday in New York.

JUMP FOR JOY

Credit: Flynet

Anne Hathaway and her Bride Wars costar Kate Hudson share leaps and laughs Monday while filming the comedy in Boston.

WALK THE LINE

Credit: Bob Scott/Celebrityphoto

After a glam appearance on Idol Gives Back, Carrie Underwood keeps her traveling look comfortable, bright and bold Monday as she makes her way through the Los Angeles International Airport.

TAKING THE BUS

Credit: Ciao Pix/INF

Daniel Craig goes in for a rough landing Monday during an action-packed scene for the next installment of the James Bond movies, Quantum of Solace, currently filming in Siena, Italy.

THE CHARMED ONE

Credit: Dave M. Benett/Getty

George Clooney works his charm on model Elle MacPherson Monday during a dinner in his honor hosted by Harper's Bazaar at London restaurant L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon.

DOG HANDLER

Credit: Vickers /Seligman/ Splash News Online

Jessica Biel and her pet pooch keep a tight leash on their flight plan as the duo head to Los Angeles International Airport on Monday.

