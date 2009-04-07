Star Tracks: Tuesday, April 7, 2009
STAR TURN
Though she lost her bid to adopt a 3-year-old girl from Malawi, Madonna keeps her spirits up, stepping out for dinner Sunday with designer pal Stella McCartney (not pictured) at London's Cecconi's restaurant.
THE HONEYMOONERS
Two days after tying the knot for the second time in a private ceremony at her home in Costa Rica, Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady (and her pup!) run errands Monday in Malpais, Costa Rica.
HONOR ROLL
After scoring album of the year at Sunday's Academy of Country Music Awards, Taylor Swift hits the stage Monday to honor country legend George Strait at the ACM's Artist of the Decade event at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
SITTING PRETTY
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw make a glam pair Monday at the George Strait tribute in Las Vegas, where they also performed during an all-star concert for their pal.
COVER GIRL
Ugly Betty, who? America Ferrera is anything but plain in her sexy blue Malandrino dress Monday as she celebrates her April cover of Gotham magazine at Pranna in New York City on Monday.
COLOR HER HAPPY
Katy Perry makes a colorful curtain call while greeting fans on the street Monday after playing the first New York show on her Hello Katy tour at The Fillmore NY @ Irving Plaza. For her encore, the singer headed to nearby Lucky Strike Lanes for a late-night bowling game.
PITCHING IN
Nick Lachey steps up to the plate to toss out the first pitch as his hometown Cincinnati Reds take on the New York Mets during their opening game Monday at the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. Despite the pop star's best efforts, his team lost 2-1.
'REPORT' FOR DUTY
Anna Faris (in an Azzaro dress) keeps the laughs coming with costar Seth Rogen on Monday at the Hollywood premiere of their new comedy Observe and Report at Grauman's Chinese Theater. The movie hits theaters on April 10.
STROLLER DERBY
Taking advantage of the balmy New York weather, Michelle Williams steers 3-year-old daughter Matilda on a scenic Sunday afternoon stroll.
TRAVELIN' MAN
Zac Efron, who confessed he stays away from social networking sites like Facebook and Twitter, travels light as he makes his way through New York's JFK airport on Monday. The actor has been promoting his comedy flick, 17 Again, which hits theaters April 17.
WALK THIS WAY
After celebrating the opening of British retailer TopShop last week, Gossip Girl's Taylor Momsen spends time with her family, heading to a New York church for Palm Sunday with her sister, Sloane, and mom, Collette.
TEE TIME
Friendly exes Justin Long and Drew Barrymore take a casual stroll Sunday in Venice Beach, Calif. The pair will reunite onscreen in the comedy Going the Distance, about a couple in a long-distance relationship.
WHOOPING IT UP
Raise your hands in the air! Pete Wentz is in a festive mood with some scantily clad dancers Sunday at an afterparty for the Fall Out Boy concert at the Palms Resort amp Casino. "I have a love/hate relationship with Las Vegas," the musician recently Twittered. "Love the people and the music. But I can only self-destruct there in 24-hour [increments]."
LUNCH DATE
After their glamorous night out at the Academy of Country Music Awards, a low-key Jennifer Love Hewitt and boyfriend Jamie Kennedy head to lunch at Mo's restaurant in Toluca Lake, Calif.
ON THE MEND
Back on his feet after a brief hospitalization last week, Josh Hartnett catches up on a few phone calls while strolling through Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday. His rep tells PEOPLE, "He's fine," and was under observation for a gastrointestinal problem.