Star Tracks: Tuesday, April 5, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

TAKE A SHINE

Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty

After teaming up with American Idol judge Steven Tyler for a duet at the ACMs, Carrie Underwood (in Atelier Pavoni) glitters from center stage while taping a concert Monday night in Las Vegas.

CROWD PLEASER

Credit: EPA/Landov

She's on a mission! Devoted U.N. goodwill ambassador Angelina Jolie greets the crowd while arriving at a refugee camp Tuesday on the Libya-Tunisia border, where she urged more international aid for the refugees.

WELL SUITED

Credit: KCSPresse/Splash News Online

Sexy on the set! Leonardo DiCaprio is one cool cat Tuesday, sporting some dapper threads while filming a commercial Tuesday in Paris.

SPORTS NIGHT

Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty

Who's number one? LeAnn Rimes directs her energy toward the court while watching the NCAA men's championship game alongside fiancé Eddie Cibrian on Monday in Houston.

SHOE IN

Credit: Fern/Splash News Online

The always fashionable Gwen Stefani takes her look to new heights – check out her leopard-print heels! – while grabbing a bite to eat in West Hollywood Monday.

MAKING SCENTS

Credit: Debbie VanStory/iPhoto

Khloé Kardashian keeps hubby Lamar Odom smelling good (and smiling) while launching their perfume, the Unbreakable, Monday in Hollywood.

CARRYING ON

Credit: Flynet

Sarah Michelle Gellar and her precious little traveler, daughter Charlotte, 18 months, keep it moving at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday.

RUNNING MAN

Credit: Flynet

Newly single Joe Jonas works hard for that hot body during an outdoor training session Monday in Beverly Hills.

BEACH PATROL

Credit: Christopher Peterson/BuzzFoto

She may still be on the mend, but Serena Williams's body sure doesn't look it. The tennis pro shows off in a teeny bikini while hitting the beach Monday in Miami.

ON SAPPHIRE!

Credit: Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

Eva Longoria weathers the unseasonal N.Y.C. chill in a deep blue shift and jewel-toned peep-toes as she arrives at the Late Show with David Letterman on Monday.

FLOWER GIRL

Credit: Norman Scott/Startraks

ACM award winner Taylor Swift showcases her signature breezy style in a tulle-lined frock while shopping in Beverly Hills on Monday.

DIRECT MESSAGE

Credit: Miguel Aguilar/Pacific Coast News

Ryan Gosling listens intently to costar and director George Clooney as they continue work on their new movie, The Ides of March, in Detroit on Monday.

'BOOK'-ING IT

Credit: INF

Dean McDermott takes the lead for wife Tori Spelling as they make their way through New York's Rockefeller Plaza on Monday – just days before the April 6th premiere of their Oxygen show, sTORIbook Weddings.

WHAT NOT TO WEAR?

Credit: WENN

Looks like Ryan didn't get the style memo! Matthew McConaughey pulls a dapper move on his Lincoln Lawyer costar during their joint promotional appearance at Paris's Shangri-La Hotel on Monday.

HERE'S THE KICKER

Credit: G Tres/Splash News Online

Bend it like Bieber? The pop star, who continues his My World tour in Europe, shows off his formidable skills in Madrid, Spain, on Monday. "Just got done playing soccer aka (futbol)," he Tweeted.

HELLO, 'NEW' YORKERS!

Credit: PPNY/GSNY/Splash News Online

Staying bundled up in New York, Sarah Jessica Parker shares screen time with Abigail Breslin (my, how she's grown!) on the Manhattan set of the star-studded rom-com New Year's Eve on Monday.

