Star Tracks: Tuesday, April 3, 2012
ON POINT
Look mommy! Bethenny Frankel and daughter Bryn, 19 months, make a chic exit from their N.Y.C. apartment Tuesday.
EYE SEE YOU
Looks like someone's moving on! Rumored new couple Minka Kelly and Wilmer Valderrama share an intimate gaze during a Tuesday stroll in Balmoral, Sydney, Australia.
TOY STORY
It's a dog day afternoon for animal lover Ashley Greene, who keeps a tight hold of toy fox terrier Marlo while arriving to the New York City set of her T.V. movie Americana on Monday.
UNDERCOVER MAMA
New mom Beyoncé continues to keep her bundle of joy, Blue Ivy, 2½ months, under wraps while stepping out in New York City on Monday.
HAPPY MEAL
New author and stylish mom Jessica Alba heads for a family breakfast with husband Cash Warren and daughters Honor, 3, and Haven, 7 months, in West Hollywood on Monday.
GET PUMPED
Jersey boy Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio and Mario Lopez rouse the crowd at L.A.'s The Grove during an energetic Monday taping of Extra.
TWO STEP
Miley Cyrus and pup Floyd get in a little cardio during a sun-filled stroll in Toluca Lake, Calif., on Monday.
LIVING THE DREAM
Jake Gyllenhaal commands the stage Monday during a performance at N.Y.C.'s A Celebration of Paul Newman's Dream event, which benefits the SeriousFun Children's Network.
I DO, I DO!
Flashing just-married smiles, onscreen loves Olivia Wilde and Chris Hemsworth look picture-perfect Monday while filming a scene for their upcoming movie, Rush, in London's Westminster neighborhood.
THE WRITE STUFF
Lauren Conrad kicks off her promotional campaign for her latest book, The Fame Game, with a stylish appearance Monday on the Wendy Williams Show in New York City.
FRENCH FLAIR
Elle Macpherson continues showing off her enviable figure while promoting Fashion Star in Cannes, France, on Monday.
OPEN ARMS
TV presenter Giuliana Rancic and husband Bill Rancic arrive at the Today show in New York on Monday to talk about their reality show and her battle with breast cancer.
BACK ATCHA!
Bend it like...Wahlberg? The tough-guy actor shows off his flex appeal while shooting his latest drama, Pain and Gain, in Miami on Monday.
PUPPY LOVE
Shameless actress Amy Smart makes a furry friend at a PetArmor and ASPCA co-sponsored event promoting tick and flea prevention in New York on Monday.
MISSED A SPOT
Life imitating art? Parks and Recreation's Aziz Ansari finds himself in yet another wacky situation as he gets behind the wheel of a riding mower to help New York's Central Park get its Sheep Meadow ready for spring on Monday.