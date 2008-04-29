Star Tracks - Tuesday, April 29, 2008
'IRON' WOMEN
Gwyneth Paltrow, who's been making a fashion splash everywhere she goes, glams it up with pal Liv Tyler at the Cinema Society screening of Iron Man in New York City on Monday.
DOUBLE DUFF
Hilary Duff enjoys some sisterly support Monday as Haylie joins her at the New York premiere of War, Inc. at the Tribeca Film Festival. In the satire, Duff plays an Eastern European pop star – Yonica Babyyeah – and tells PEOPLE of the role: "I had to sing off-key . . . But the accent made it easy."
JUST PEACHY
Eva Longoria Parker shows off a sun-kissed glow and sunny disposition while out for lunch at West Hollywood's Cafe Med on Monday.
SPA DAY
Lindsay Lohan and Samantha Ronson take a load off and put their feet up during an appointment Monday at CT Nails in Hollywood.
See how the BFFs spend their time together in our gallery.
TEE FOR THREE
Paris Hilton does a little self-promotion (and promotes a good cause) as she lets her shirts do the talking during an appearance at Kitson in West Hollywood to promote her own line of clothing on Monday.
To see more of Paris making a shout out to herself, take a look at our style gallery.
BLAZING STAR
A buttoned-down Mary-Kate Olsen steps out for the Chanel dinner at the Tribeca Film Festival on Monday.
CLOSE AT HAND
When she's not catching waves, Heather Locklear grabs some high-quality time with her boyfriend, Jack Wagner, on Monday in Hawaii. The actress is in town shooting the TV movie Flirting with 40.
FOLLOWING A PATTERN
Lauren Conrad and Lauren "Lo" Bosworth get loud – with their fashion – at LG's Launch of Scarlet, the HD TV series, at West Hollywood's Pacific Design Center Monday. Conrad didn't keep quiet when asked about ex Brody Jenner dating again, telling PEOPLE, "I'm his wingman. We actually help each other out with dating; we've gotten to that point!"
ON AN 'HONOR' ROLL
Taking a break from his doctor duties on Grey's Anatomy, Patrick Dempsey dresses up for an appearance on Monday's Good Morning America in New York, where he discussed his upcoming romantic comedy, Made of Honor, due May 2.
GREAT LENGTHS
Gwyneth Paltrow takes it all in stride after an appearance at MTV's TRL Monday in New York City, where she promoted her comic book movie, Iron Man. See her recent red carpet looks in our style gallery.
BACK TO 'SCHOOL'
Nick Lachey scouts out the talent at a casting call for the reality show High School Musical: Summer Session in Long Beach, Calif., on Sunday. The singer will host the ABC program, which will spotlight aspiring Ashleys, Zacs and Vanessas competing to be a part of the HSM phenomenon.
UP, UP & AWAY
There's nowhere to go but up as an escalating Tyra Banks goes under cover at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday.
ROMAN HOLIDAY
Josh Duhamel reaches out to Kristen Bell in New York Sunday while filming When In Rome, a romantic comedy about a woman who – after swiping coins from a Roman fountain – suddenly has several new suitors.
HAT STUFF
Entourage star Jeremy Piven shows off while he cools off during a day at the beach in Malibu Sunday.
FREE FLOWING
Getting a look at Australia's hottest trends, Mischa Barton arrives in style Monday to designer Kirrily Johnston's runway show during Sydney's Rosemount Australian Fashion Week.