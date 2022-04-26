Viola Davis Kicks Off CinemaCon, Plus Maluma, the Downton Abbey Premiere, Cate Blanchett and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff April 26, 2022 06:00 AM

1 of 94

Pink Lady

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for CinemaCon

Viola Davis stuns on April 25 after receiving the CinemaCon Trailblazer of the Year Award during opening night of CinemaCon at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 94

Seeing Double

Credit: Fredy Builes/Getty Images

Who's who? Maluma reveals his wax figure for Madame Tussauds Orlando at the Medellin Museum of Modern Art in his native Colombia on April 25, before the statue moves to Florida. 

3 of 94

Ladies of London

Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Focus Features, UNIVERSAL Pictures And Carnival Films

Laura Carmichael, Elizabeth McGovern and Michelle Dockery get glam for the world premiere of Downtown Abbey: A New Era at Cineworld Leicester Square in London on April 25. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 94

Sparkle Motion

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for FLC

Cate Blanchet attends the 47th Chaplin Awards, held in her honor, at N.Y.C.'s Lincoln Center on April 25. 

Advertisement

5 of 94

Big Smiles

Credit: Dave Allocca/StarPix

Pals and former Glee stars Darren Criss and Lea Michele reunite at the April 25 premiere of Spring Awakening: Those You've Known in N.Y.C.

6 of 94

The Low Down

Credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Kristen Bell shows off her moves on April 25 at the New York Pops' 39th Birthday Gala at Carnegie Hall in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 94

Pattern Maker

Credit: JosiahW / BACKGRID

Karlie Kloss steps out in style on April 25 in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 94

Looking Up

Credit: J Mayer/Shutterstock

Shailene Woodley films her latest project, Three Women, in N.Y.C. on April 25. 

Advertisement

9 of 94

Air Up There

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince William talks to guests at The London's Air Ambulance Charity Gala at The Londoner Hotel on April 25. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 94

Good Vibes

Credit: Feeding America

Leighton Meester gets to work on April 22 during Feeding America's Earth Day and National Volunteer Month event with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank at St. Ferdinand Church.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 94

Date Night

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Claire Danes joins husband Hugh Dancy at the premiere of The Essex Serpent on April 24 in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 94

Need to Read

Credit: David Livingston/Getty

Terry Crews promotes his book, Tough: My Journey to True Power, at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at the University of Southern California on April 24.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 94

Hand in Hand

Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty

Pam Grier and David Koechner embrace at the L.A. screening of Coffy during the 2022 TCM Classic Film Festival on April 24.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 94

Coachella Queen

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Doja Cat commands the crowd during her performance at Coachella on April 24 in Indio, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 94

Bright Spot

Credit: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Camila Cabello and her pals have a blast on April 23 during weekend two of Coachella in Indio, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 94

Freeze Frame

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Beanie Feldstein gives herself a once-over on April 24 at the opening night of her Broadway show, the revival of Funny Girl, in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 94

Leather Weather

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Kristen Bell is all wrapped up for the opening night of Funny Girl on Broadway on April 24. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 94

Read All About It

Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images

Kelly Rowland takes the mic on April 24 at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at the University of Southern California in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 94

Blonde Bombshell

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Pamela Anderson visits her billboard celebrating her role in Broadway's Chicago in New York City's Times Square on April 24. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 94

Girl Power

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella

For her second weekend set at Coachella on April 23, Billie Eilish welcomes special guest Hayley Williams in Indio, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 94

At Your Service

Credit: Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images

Kate Middleton smiles on April 25 while arriving to the Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving commemorating Anzac Day at Westminster Abbey in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 94

New York Nights

Credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Miles Teller keeps his cool on April 24 at the Paramount+ and Cinema Society screening of The Offer at N.Y.C.'s Locanda Verde. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 94

Keeping Close

Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are spotted in the crowd on April 24 at the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 94

Close Crop

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Another day, another outing for Bella Hadid, who steps out in N.Y.C. on April 24. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 94

Shirt the Issue

Credit: Javiles/Terma/BACKGRID

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton wear their messages on their shirts on April 23 during a walk around Studio City, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 94

Pink Lady

Credit: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Blake Lively gets all dressed up on April 23 for pal Gigi Hadid's birthday party in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 94

Birthday Bliss

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Meanwhile, the birthday girl Gigi Hadid greets photographers as she makes her way into her 27th bash in New York City on April 23.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 94

Sunny Days

Credit: MESSIGOAL / SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walk hand-in-hand at the Brentwood Country Mart following dinner on April 23. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 94

Pregnant Pause

Credit: BACKGRID

Mom-to-be Rihanna and partner A$AP Rocky — who was arrested earlier in the week in connection with a November 2021 shooting — head to dinner at L.A's Giorgio Baldi on April 23. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 94

Golden Boy

Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty for Caesars Entertainment

John Legend kicks off his Las Vegas residency Love in Las Vegas at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood and Casino on April 22. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 94

Bella with Balloons

Credit: North Woods / BACKGRID

Bella Hadid has something to celebrate (maybe big sis Gigi's birthday?) in New York City on April 22.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 94

Blame It on the Juice

Credit: Coachella

Harry Styles brings out special guest and good pal Lizzo on April 22 for his set at weekend two of Coachella in Indio, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 94

Sky High

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Julia Fox dons some seriously high platform heels for a walk in N.Y.C. on April 22. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 94

Living Legends

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Rita Moreno gives Lily Tomlin a hug at her hand and footprint ceremony during the TCM Classic Film Festival in L.A. on April 22.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 94

New York Chic

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Charli XCX wears all black while out in N.Y.C.'s East Village on April 22.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 94

Shopping Trip

Credit: Kaitlin Saragusa/BFA

Pregnant Nicky Hilton and mom Kathy attend Alice + Olivia's Dallas store event with Casamigos on April 21.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 94

All Smiles

Ellie Goulding and Lana Del Rey hang out at L.A. Family Housing's 2022 Awards.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 94

Birthday Bash

Credit: MEGA

Larsa Pippen hosts a beach birthday party for her dog, King, while shooting Real Housewives of Miami on April 21.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 94

Talk It Out

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

A smiling Alexander Skarsgard mans the mic on April 21 during a chat at New York City's 92nd Street Y.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 94

Rock On

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

Elvie Shane and Tenille Townes perform at The Basement East on April 21 in Nashville.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 94

Selfie Smiles

Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty

Anthony Ramos surprises New York City moviegoers at a screening of the new animated film The Bad Guys at AMC Lincoln Square on April 21. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 94

Premiere Posse

Credit: Cindy Ord/FilmMagic

Sofia Hublitz, Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Skylar Gaertner attend the season 4 part two premiere of Ozark in New York City on April 21. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 94

At the Red-y

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Laverne Cox suits up on April 21 at the Ozark premiere in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 94

Bump in the Night

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Mom-to-be Margarita Levieva walks the red carpet at the April 21 premiere of HBO's We Own This City in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 94

'Hang'-ing In

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Tony Shalhoub hits the red carpet for the opening night of the new Broadway play Hangmen at The Golden Theatre in N.Y.C. on April 21. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 94

Here to Help

Credit: Brendon Thorne/Getty

Rebel Wilson arrives at the premiere of The Deb at The Australian Theatre for Young People's newly minted Rebel Theatre — which she gave funds to build — in Sydney on April 22. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 94

Pretty Mamas

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

Behati Prinsloo, Zoe Saldana and Jenna Dewan get together on April 21 for Baby2Baby's Mother's Day Distribution Event Presented by ByHeart formula and Paul Mitchell in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 94

Feeling Saucy

Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty

Busy Philipps tends bar on April 20 at the Rao's Homemade pop-up at 529 Broadway in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 94

Knowledge Is Power

Credit: Scott Clark

Russell Westbrook shares financial inclusion and wealth building tips to students at Varo Bank's Money Power event in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 94

Art Appreciation

Credit: Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Kiernan Shipka rocks sky-high heels during the 59th International Art Exhibition (Biennale Arte) on April 21 in Venice, Italy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 94

For a Good Cause

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster help prepare food during God's Love We Deliver's 30th Million Meal event in N.Y.C. on April 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 94

Business Babe

Credit: The Image Direct

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney sports a burgundy suit while out in L.A. on April 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 94

Take Me Out to the Ball Game

Credit: F. Carter Smith/Splash News Online

Simone Biles and fiancé Jonathan Owens show their support for the Houston Astros as they take on the L.A. Angels on April 18 in Houston. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 94

Peace Out

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Kaley Cuoco flashes a peace sign as she leaves Bravo Studios in N.Y.C. on April 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 94

Red Carpet Ready

Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Sperry hit the red carpet for the premiere of The Offer on April 20 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 94

Football, But Make It Fashion

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Heidi Klum wears a Rams jersey dress while out and about in L.A. on April 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 94

London Calling

Credit: The Image Direct

Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg are seen filming Our Man From New Jersey in London on April 20. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 94

Killer Cast

Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Euphoria costars Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, Zendaya, Barbie Ferreira and Sydney Sweeney pose together at a Euphoria FYC Event at the Academy Museum in L.A. on April 20. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 94

Futuristic Fashion

Credit: Tristar Media/WireImage

Elizabeth Olsen dazzles in a blue suit at the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness photocall at The Ritz Carlton Hotel on April 21 in Berlin.

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 94

Poker Face

Credit: RACHPOOT.COM/Splash News Online

Rumer Willis arrives at the Fleur Du Mal Poker Party benefit event in West Hollywood on April 21. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 94

On the Move

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Nicolas Cage and wife Riko Shibata walk arm-in-arm as they arrive at Jimmy Kimmel Live on April 20 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 94

Material Girl

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Madonna shows off her style at a celebration of the Lola bag, hosted by Burberry & Riccardo Tisci on April 20 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

63 of 94

Cutest Costars

Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty

Under the Banner of Heaven costars Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones attend the FX series' after party on April 20 in Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

64 of 94

Party People

Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Also at the Under the Banner of Heaven premiere and after party: Wyatt Russell and Rory Culkin.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

65 of 94

Inclusion for Everyone

Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Daniel Durant, Troy Kotsur and keynote speaker Marlee Matlin attend THR's inaugural "Raising Our Voices: Setting Hollywood's Inclusion Agenda" luncheon in Beverly Hills on April 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement

66 of 94

Think Pink

Credit: The IMage Direct

Ryan Reynolds wears a bright pink sweater on a nice spring day in N.Y.C. on April 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

67 of 94

In the Big Apple

Credit: Justin Steffman/Splash news online

Natasha Lyonne heads to the Today show in N.Y.C. on April 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

68 of 94

Supporting the LGBTQ+ Community

Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Bridget Everett, Jeff Hiller and Murray Hill attend the 2022 Center Dinner at Cipriani Wall Street in N.Y.C. on April 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement

69 of 94

Coordinated Couple

Credit: Gary Miller/Getty

Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves coordinate their looks for the ribbon cutting ceremony at the University of Texas at Austin on April 19.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

70 of 94