Viola Davis Kicks Off CinemaCon, Plus Maluma, the Downton Abbey Premiere, Cate Blanchett and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Pink Lady
Viola Davis stuns on April 25 after receiving the CinemaCon Trailblazer of the Year Award during opening night of CinemaCon at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
Seeing Double
Who's who? Maluma reveals his wax figure for Madame Tussauds Orlando at the Medellin Museum of Modern Art in his native Colombia on April 25, before the statue moves to Florida.
Ladies of London
Laura Carmichael, Elizabeth McGovern and Michelle Dockery get glam for the world premiere of Downtown Abbey: A New Era at Cineworld Leicester Square in London on April 25.
Sparkle Motion
Cate Blanchet attends the 47th Chaplin Awards, held in her honor, at N.Y.C.'s Lincoln Center on April 25.
Big Smiles
Pals and former Glee stars Darren Criss and Lea Michele reunite at the April 25 premiere of Spring Awakening: Those You've Known in N.Y.C.
The Low Down
Kristen Bell shows off her moves on April 25 at the New York Pops' 39th Birthday Gala at Carnegie Hall in N.Y.C.
Pattern Maker
Karlie Kloss steps out in style on April 25 in New York City.
Looking Up
Shailene Woodley films her latest project, Three Women, in N.Y.C. on April 25.
Air Up There
Prince William talks to guests at The London's Air Ambulance Charity Gala at The Londoner Hotel on April 25.
Good Vibes
Leighton Meester gets to work on April 22 during Feeding America's Earth Day and National Volunteer Month event with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank at St. Ferdinand Church.
Date Night
Claire Danes joins husband Hugh Dancy at the premiere of The Essex Serpent on April 24 in London.
Need to Read
Terry Crews promotes his book, Tough: My Journey to True Power, at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at the University of Southern California on April 24.
Hand in Hand
Pam Grier and David Koechner embrace at the L.A. screening of Coffy during the 2022 TCM Classic Film Festival on April 24.
Coachella Queen
Doja Cat commands the crowd during her performance at Coachella on April 24 in Indio, California.
Bright Spot
Camila Cabello and her pals have a blast on April 23 during weekend two of Coachella in Indio, California.
Freeze Frame
Beanie Feldstein gives herself a once-over on April 24 at the opening night of her Broadway show, the revival of Funny Girl, in N.Y.C.
Leather Weather
Kristen Bell is all wrapped up for the opening night of Funny Girl on Broadway on April 24.
Read All About It
Kelly Rowland takes the mic on April 24 at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at the University of Southern California in L.A.
Blonde Bombshell
Pamela Anderson visits her billboard celebrating her role in Broadway's Chicago in New York City's Times Square on April 24.
Girl Power
For her second weekend set at Coachella on April 23, Billie Eilish welcomes special guest Hayley Williams in Indio, California.
At Your Service
Kate Middleton smiles on April 25 while arriving to the Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving commemorating Anzac Day at Westminster Abbey in London.
New York Nights
Miles Teller keeps his cool on April 24 at the Paramount+ and Cinema Society screening of The Offer at N.Y.C.'s Locanda Verde.
Keeping Close
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are spotted in the crowd on April 24 at the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.
Close Crop
Another day, another outing for Bella Hadid, who steps out in N.Y.C. on April 24.
Shirt the Issue
Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton wear their messages on their shirts on April 23 during a walk around Studio City, California.
Pink Lady
Blake Lively gets all dressed up on April 23 for pal Gigi Hadid's birthday party in New York City.
Birthday Bliss
Meanwhile, the birthday girl Gigi Hadid greets photographers as she makes her way into her 27th bash in New York City on April 23.
Sunny Days
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walk hand-in-hand at the Brentwood Country Mart following dinner on April 23.
Pregnant Pause
Mom-to-be Rihanna and partner A$AP Rocky — who was arrested earlier in the week in connection with a November 2021 shooting — head to dinner at L.A's Giorgio Baldi on April 23.
Golden Boy
John Legend kicks off his Las Vegas residency Love in Las Vegas at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood and Casino on April 22.
Bella with Balloons
Bella Hadid has something to celebrate (maybe big sis Gigi's birthday?) in New York City on April 22.
Blame It on the Juice
Harry Styles brings out special guest and good pal Lizzo on April 22 for his set at weekend two of Coachella in Indio, California.
Sky High
Julia Fox dons some seriously high platform heels for a walk in N.Y.C. on April 22.
Living Legends
Rita Moreno gives Lily Tomlin a hug at her hand and footprint ceremony during the TCM Classic Film Festival in L.A. on April 22.
New York Chic
Charli XCX wears all black while out in N.Y.C.'s East Village on April 22.
Shopping Trip
Pregnant Nicky Hilton and mom Kathy attend Alice + Olivia's Dallas store event with Casamigos on April 21.
All Smiles
Ellie Goulding and Lana Del Rey hang out at L.A. Family Housing's 2022 Awards.
Birthday Bash
Larsa Pippen hosts a beach birthday party for her dog, King, while shooting Real Housewives of Miami on April 21.
Talk It Out
A smiling Alexander Skarsgard mans the mic on April 21 during a chat at New York City's 92nd Street Y.
Rock On
Elvie Shane and Tenille Townes perform at The Basement East on April 21 in Nashville.
Selfie Smiles
Anthony Ramos surprises New York City moviegoers at a screening of the new animated film The Bad Guys at AMC Lincoln Square on April 21.
Premiere Posse
Sofia Hublitz, Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Skylar Gaertner attend the season 4 part two premiere of Ozark in New York City on April 21.
At the Red-y
Laverne Cox suits up on April 21 at the Ozark premiere in New York City.
Bump in the Night
Mom-to-be Margarita Levieva walks the red carpet at the April 21 premiere of HBO's We Own This City in N.Y.C.
'Hang'-ing In
Tony Shalhoub hits the red carpet for the opening night of the new Broadway play Hangmen at The Golden Theatre in N.Y.C. on April 21.
Here to Help
Rebel Wilson arrives at the premiere of The Deb at The Australian Theatre for Young People's newly minted Rebel Theatre — which she gave funds to build — in Sydney on April 22.
Pretty Mamas
Behati Prinsloo, Zoe Saldana and Jenna Dewan get together on April 21 for Baby2Baby's Mother's Day Distribution Event Presented by ByHeart formula and Paul Mitchell in L.A.
Feeling Saucy
Busy Philipps tends bar on April 20 at the Rao's Homemade pop-up at 529 Broadway in N.Y.C.
Knowledge Is Power
Russell Westbrook shares financial inclusion and wealth building tips to students at Varo Bank's Money Power event in L.A.
Art Appreciation
Kiernan Shipka rocks sky-high heels during the 59th International Art Exhibition (Biennale Arte) on April 21 in Venice, Italy.
For a Good Cause
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster help prepare food during God's Love We Deliver's 30th Million Meal event in N.Y.C. on April 20.
Business Babe
Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney sports a burgundy suit while out in L.A. on April 20.
Take Me Out to the Ball Game
Simone Biles and fiancé Jonathan Owens show their support for the Houston Astros as they take on the L.A. Angels on April 18 in Houston.
Peace Out
Kaley Cuoco flashes a peace sign as she leaves Bravo Studios in N.Y.C. on April 20.
Red Carpet Ready
Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Sperry hit the red carpet for the premiere of The Offer on April 20 in L.A.
Football, But Make It Fashion
Heidi Klum wears a Rams jersey dress while out and about in L.A. on April 20.
London Calling
Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg are seen filming Our Man From New Jersey in London on April 20.
Killer Cast
Euphoria costars Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, Zendaya, Barbie Ferreira and Sydney Sweeney pose together at a Euphoria FYC Event at the Academy Museum in L.A. on April 20.
Futuristic Fashion
Elizabeth Olsen dazzles in a blue suit at the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness photocall at The Ritz Carlton Hotel on April 21 in Berlin.
Poker Face
Rumer Willis arrives at the Fleur Du Mal Poker Party benefit event in West Hollywood on April 21.
On the Move
Nicolas Cage and wife Riko Shibata walk arm-in-arm as they arrive at Jimmy Kimmel Live on April 20 in L.A.
Material Girl
Madonna shows off her style at a celebration of the Lola bag, hosted by Burberry & Riccardo Tisci on April 20 in L.A.
Cutest Costars
Under the Banner of Heaven costars Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones attend the FX series' after party on April 20 in Hollywood.
Party People
Also at the Under the Banner of Heaven premiere and after party: Wyatt Russell and Rory Culkin.
Inclusion for Everyone
Daniel Durant, Troy Kotsur and keynote speaker Marlee Matlin attend THR's inaugural "Raising Our Voices: Setting Hollywood's Inclusion Agenda" luncheon in Beverly Hills on April 20.
Think Pink
Ryan Reynolds wears a bright pink sweater on a nice spring day in N.Y.C. on April 20.
In the Big Apple
Natasha Lyonne heads to the Today show in N.Y.C. on April 20.
Supporting the LGBTQ+ Community
Bridget Everett, Jeff Hiller and Murray Hill attend the 2022 Center Dinner at Cipriani Wall Street in N.Y.C. on April 14.
Coordinated Couple
Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves coordinate their looks for the ribbon cutting ceremony at the University of Texas at Austin on April 19.