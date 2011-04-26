Star Tracks: Tuesday, April 26, 2011
VEGAS STRIP
Holly Madison breaks out the bubbly on Monday to celebrate the second anniversary of Peepshow, her burlesque show at the Planet Hollywood Resort amp Casino in Las Vegas.
HAPPY RETURNS
Talk about a handsome homecoming! Prince Harry welcomes back members of the Walking with the Wounded team, with whom he recently trekked to the North Pole, Tuesday in London.
KEEP IT MOVING
Feeling the need for speed? Birthday girl Renée Zellweger – she turned 42! – hops aboard a Vespa for a spin around New York's SoHo neighborhood with a friend on Monday.
LOVE BOAT
Michael Bublé demonstrates the "to have and to hold" part of his vows, while taking a romantic gondola ride on Monday with new wife Luisana in Venice, where the couple have been honeymooning.
GIRL POWER
Ashley Greene, Emma Stone and Freida Pinto band together to celebrate the May issue of Glamour magazine – in which they each appear on the cover – at the Louis Vuitton store in Beverly Hills Monday.
FLIGHT TIME
Elizabeth Hurley gets ready to fly the friendly skies with her two main men, son Damian, 9, and beau Shane Warne, at India's Jaipur International Airport on Tuesday.
LOUNGE ACT
Daniel Radcliffe and his Broadway costar Rose Hemingway take a break from the stage to celebrate his Gotham magazine cover Monday in New York.
DRESS YOU UP
The Material Girl goes grunge! Fashion chameleon Madonna expresses herself by sporting a plaid shirt and a slashed pair of jeans Monday during a visit to NBC Studios in Manhattan.
BELLY BASICS
Natalie Portman doesn't let her baby bump get in the way of her workout routine as she leaves a gym in New York's Tribeca neighborhood on Monday.
EXCESS BAGGAGE
After announcing her plan to leave Brown University, Emma Watson gets things rolling at Heathrow Airport, catching a flight out of London on Sunday.
GETTING JIGGY
Pint-sized pop prodigy Willow Smith, 10, shows off her festive moves while performing on the White House South Lawn for the annual Easter Egg Roll on Monday.
BUG OFF!
Mandy Moore and a furry critter attend the World Malaria Day PSA unveiling at the Renaissance Hotel in New York City on Monday. "Send a net and save a life," she Tweeted.
ARM CANDY
ABOUT FACE
Looks like Madonna is rubbing off! Kelly Osbourne does her best Vogue impression during a Material Girl photo shoot in N.Y.C. on Monday.
CITY SLICKER
Anna Kendrick excels in seasonal dressing, piling on go-to neutrals for a crisp spring day outing in the Big Apple on Monday.