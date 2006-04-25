Star Tracks - Tuesday, April 25, 2006
DéJÀ CRUISE
Forget jumping the couch: On Monday, Tom Cruise leaps atop a Lamborghini at the Adriano Cinema in Rome, where he is promoting Mission: Impossible III. The actor told reporters that when he returns home to fiancée Katie Holmes and baby daughter Suri, he wants to talk about marriage plans. "Really, whatever Kate wants, you know," he said.
HEAVY BAGGAGE
Nicole Kidman hits the road with her young costar while filming a scene for a still-untitled Noah Baumbach-directed dramedy in Sag Harbor, N.Y., on Monday. The actress plays a woman who brings her pre-teen son with her to visit her sister, played by Jennifer Jason Leigh.
BOUNCING BACK
Just a week after giving birth to second daughter Grier (who joins 3-year-old Rowan), Brooke Shields takes a stroll with husband Chris Henchy in Los Angeles on Monday.
GARAGE ROCKERS
Gwen Stefani lets husband Gavin Rossdale lead the way while leaving Hollywood's Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after a prenatal visit on Monday. The couple are expecting their first rock-star baby in June.
THEATER LOVERS
Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker share the spotlight at the 10th anniversary celebration for the Broadway musical Rent on Monday. But inside the theater, they played fans as they watched members of the original 1996 cast perform a one-night-only concert version of the rock opera.
QUICK CHANGE
What a difference a few hours make: A mod Jennifer Lopez (left) shops in L.A. on Saturday. Later that night, she trades street chic for couture at a fundraising event for Sen. Hillary Clinton in Beverly Hills.
PAYING TRIBUTE
Renée Zellweger and a pint-sized pal unveil a new bronze sculpture at the World of Beatrix Potter at Bowness-on-Windermere, England, on Sunday. The actress plays the famed children's book author in the upcoming biopic Miss Potter.
GIFT OF SONG
Paris Hilton treats her boyfriend, Stavros Niarchos, to a birthday serenade at yet another celebration for his 21st birthday at the nightclub Light at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas on Saturday.
HORSING AROUND
Friendly exes Teri Hatcher and former husband Jon Tenney proudly watch as 8-year-old daughter Emerson basks in her blue ribbon at a horse-riding event in Los Angeles on Monday.
THREE'S COMPANY
Mischa Barton gets some face time Saturday with her new pooch while lunching with boyfriend Cisco Adler in Malibu. The O.C. star definitely has puppy love: She also has mixed-breed dog Charlie.
SURVIVOR INSTINCT
Kyle Minogue looks radiant with a short do as she arrives at JFK International Airport in New York on Saturday. After nine months of chemotherapy, the Aussie singer is recovering from breast cancer.
PARTY RINGERS
The couple that plays together, stays together: Sandra Bullock and her husband of nine months, Jesse James, hook up for a game of horseshoes during a 37th-birthday bash she hosted for the Monster Garage host in Los Angeles recently.
CIAO, ROMA!
Keri Russell enjoys a sunny Rome afternoon while promoting Mission: Impossible III in Italy recently. The actress also joined new dad – and costar – Tom Cruise for the movie's world premiere on Monday.
'BEE'-UTIFUL
An elegant Angela Bassett graces the red carpet at the L.A. premiere of Akeelah and the Bee recently. The actress stars in the family film (which opens April 28) as the mother of an 11-year-old spelling-bee champion.
LOCKS AND FLOW
Michelle Pfeiffer mixes modern with vintage on the set of Stardust on Scotland's Isle of Skye on Monday. She costars with Robert De Niro and Sienna Miller in the fantasy-adventure movie.