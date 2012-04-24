Star Tracks: Tuesday, April 24, 2012
GIRL IN THE HOOD
After a ladies-only night out, mom-to-be Reese Witherspoon keeps it low-key Monday while running errands in Los Angeles.
DINNER RUSH
After packing on the PDA during the Tribeca Film Festival, lovebirds Michelle Williams and Jason Segel take their romance to the street following dinner at New York's La Esquina restaurant Monday night.
HONORABLE MENTION
My, how she's blossomed! Sarah Jessica Parker makes a glamorous appearance at Monday's Medal of Excellence gala honoring fashion photographer Bill Cunningham at New York's Carnegie Hall.
HANDS-ON COUPLE
Following a double-date night, new couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sport matching smiles Monday while celebrating Scott Disick's (not pictured) new Japanese restaurant in New York City.
DOGGY, BAG
Amanda Seyfried swaps her new beau Josh Hartnett for her adorable Australian Shepherd Finn while strolling Beverly Hills's Rodeo Drive on Monday.
CITY SIPPER
No more shaggy days! A groomed Ben Affleck looks sharp while stepping out in Santa Monica, Calif., on Monday.
FLIPPIN' THE BIRD
Well, this is different! John Cusack makes a feathered friend at Monday's L.A. premiere of his mystery-thriller, The Raven, inspired by Edgar Allan Poe's work.
SHOP GIRL
Country cutie Taylor Swift earns her stripes during a Monday shopping spree in Beverly Hills.
HEAR, HEAR!
A dashing Zac Efron hears the roar of the crowd as he premieres his latest movie, The Lucky One, at London's Bluebird Theater on Monday.
CENTRAL PERK
Fresh from an appearance Monday on The View, parents-to-be Giuliana and Bill Rancic step lively as they pass Central Park on their way back to their hotel in New York.
THE SAME BOAT
Following a humanitarian trip to visit Colombian refugees in Ecuador, newly engaged couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie return to the Galépagos Islands Monday, where the pair enjoyed a boat ride.
ALL WORK, NO PLAY
At least there's one smiley face here! Mark Wahlberg puts on his best tough-guy mug while filming his upcoming action-comedy, Pain and Gain, in Miami, Fla., Monday.
LADY LIBERTY
Following his divorce filing, Marc Anthony shows off his Statue of Liberty tattoo at a Miami press conference Monday to announce his upcoming American Airlines Arena music tour.
A TALL ORDER
Newswoman Katie Couric may stand taller, but Tyra Banks gets the real props at Monday's Matrix Awards luncheon held at New York's Waldorf-Astoria Hotel, where she was honored for her communications work.
WHAT'S THE FORECAST?
Things are looking up as Kourtney Kardashian leads Scott Disick and their son Mason through a cloud-filled day in New York City on Monday.