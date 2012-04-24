Star Tracks: Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Witherspoon keeps herself concealed while running errands in L.A. Plus: Kim & Kanye, Taylor Swift, Michelle & Jason and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:32 PM

1 of 15

GIRL IN THE HOOD

Credit: Splash News Online

After a ladies-only night out, mom-to-be Reese Witherspoon keeps it low-key Monday while running errands in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

DINNER RUSH

Credit: Splash News Online

After packing on the PDA during the Tribeca Film Festival, lovebirds Michelle Williams and Jason Segel take their romance to the street following dinner at New York's La Esquina restaurant Monday night.

3 of 15

HONORABLE MENTION

Credit: Carmen Valdes/Photo Image Press

My, how she's blossomed! Sarah Jessica Parker makes a glamorous appearance at Monday's Medal of Excellence gala honoring fashion photographer Bill Cunningham at New York's Carnegie Hall.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

HANDS-ON COUPLE

Credit: Albert Michael/StarTraks

Following a double-date night, new couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sport matching smiles Monday while celebrating Scott Disick's (not pictured) new Japanese restaurant in New York City.

Advertisement

5 of 15

DOGGY, BAG

Credit: AKM-GSI

Amanda Seyfried swaps her new beau Josh Hartnett for her adorable Australian Shepherd Finn while strolling Beverly Hills's Rodeo Drive on Monday.

6 of 15

CITY SIPPER

Credit: Splash News Online

No more shaggy days! A groomed Ben Affleck looks sharp while stepping out in Santa Monica, Calif., on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

FLIPPIN' THE BIRD

Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Well, this is different! John Cusack makes a feathered friend at Monday's L.A. premiere of his mystery-thriller, The Raven, inspired by Edgar Allan Poe's work.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

SHOP GIRL

Credit: Broadimage

Country cutie Taylor Swift earns her stripes during a Monday shopping spree in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement

9 of 15

HEAR, HEAR!

Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty

A dashing Zac Efron hears the roar of the crowd as he premieres his latest movie, The Lucky One, at London's Bluebird Theater on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

CENTRAL PERK

Credit: Doug Meszler/Splash News Online

Fresh from an appearance Monday on The View, parents-to-be Giuliana and Bill Rancic step lively as they pass Central Park on their way back to their hotel in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

THE SAME BOAT

Credit: X17online

Following a humanitarian trip to visit Colombian refugees in Ecuador, newly engaged couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie return to the Galépagos Islands Monday, where the pair enjoyed a boat ride.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

ALL WORK, NO PLAY

Credit: Jeff Steinberg/Pacific Coast News

At least there's one smiley face here! Mark Wahlberg puts on his best tough-guy mug while filming his upcoming action-comedy, Pain and Gain, in Miami, Fla., Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

LADY LIBERTY

Credit: Troy Rizzo/WireImage

Following his divorce filing, Marc Anthony shows off his Statue of Liberty tattoo at a Miami press conference Monday to announce his upcoming American Airlines Arena music tour.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

A TALL ORDER

Credit: Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic

Newswoman Katie Couric may stand taller, but Tyra Banks gets the real props at Monday's Matrix Awards luncheon held at New York's Waldorf-Astoria Hotel, where she was honored for her communications work.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

WHAT'S THE FORECAST?

Credit: Morgan Dessalles-Misha Gulko/Abaca

Things are looking up as Kourtney Kardashian leads Scott Disick and their son Mason through a cloud-filled day in New York City on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff