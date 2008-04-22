Star Tracks - Tuesday, April 22, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:50 PM

1 of 16

YELLOW FEVER

Credit: Jackson Lee / Splash News Online

Her show Gossip Girl returned Monday, but Leighton Meester wasn't staying home to watch it. Instead, the actress makes a dramatic entrance at opening night of La Fille Du Régiment at the Metropolitan Opera in New York.

Hooked on Gossip Girl? Test your knowledge of the show with our quiz.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

GOLD STANDARD

Credit: Michael Buckner/Getty

After traveling in Europe, Paris Hilton is positively glowing as she returns to the L.A. nightlife with boyfriend Benji Madden. The pair attended the Belvedere Vodka "Jagger Dagger" fete at West Hollywood's Chateau Marmont on Monday to celebrate Jade Jagger's $250,000 diamond and sapphire encrusted ice pick.

3 of 16

HANGING AROUND

Credit: Will Binns/ Pacific Coast News

Adrian Grenier tunes out during a break from filming Entourage Monday in Hawaii. The fifth season of the HBO hit is expected to return in September.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

WAIST MANAGEMENT

Credit: Daniel/INF

Mariah Carey shows off a retro look – with high-waisted shorts, leggings and a cropped leather jacket – Monday while leaving her New York City apartment.

Advertisement

5 of 16

ARM CANDY

Credit: Johns PkI / Splash News Online

Also at the Metropolitan Opera for opening night, Diane Kruger stays hooked on Joshua Jackson. The pair, both in Yves Saint Laurent, told PEOPLE they were considering moving to New York together.

6 of 16

FULL SERVICE

Credit: John Barrett/Globe

Tennis pro Maria Sharapova serves up a challenge to David Letterman, facing off against the talk show host on a makeshift court during a taping of his show Monday in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

'HONOR' ROLL

Credit: Goff/INF

Speed demon Patrick Dempsey gets his engine going next to a Maserati at Monday's screening of his new comedy, Made of Honor, at the Soho Hotel in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

FACE TO FACE

Credit: Semmer/Face to Face/ABACA

Costars Gwyneth Paltrow and Robert Downey Jr. face off Tuesday at a Berlin screening of their adventure flick, Iron Man. The movie – based on Marvel's best-selling comic book series – will be released in the U.S. on May 2.

Advertisement

9 of 16

PARTY GIRLS

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Startraks

Singer Natasha Bedingfield and model Selita Ebanks – both in Mulberry – pose for party pictures at the Kobe Club in New York Monday while celebrating Maxim Bungalows, the lad mag's resorts in the Dominican Republic.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

CHEEK TO CHEEK

Credit: Michael Loccisano/ Warner Bros.

Spamalot star Clay Aiken helps Tyra Banks celebrate the 500th episode (airing April 30) of The Tyra Banks Show by giving away tickets to his Broadway musical.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

MAKE A WISH

Credit: RevolutionPix/ Bauer-Griffin

Heidi Klum and kids Johan, 17 months, Leni, 3, and Henry, 2, spend a sunny Sunday at the Grove in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

MARATHON MAN

Credit: Michael Dwyer/AP

Lance Armstrong finishes strong Monday at the Boston Marathon with a time of two hours, 50 minutes and 58 seconds. The Tour de France champion – who ran the New York City Marathon last year – put his best foot forward to raise money for his cancer foundation.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

GAME FACES

Credit: Brian Snyder/ Reuters/ Landov

Boston sports fever also grips Leonardo DiCaprio and Bar Rafaeli Sunday as the photogenic pair snap a picture during the Celtic's 104-81 win over the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

BIG IN JAPAN

Credit: Junko Kimura/Getty

Mischa Barton celebrates the opening of the Diesel flagship store in the Ginza shopping district of Tokyo Monday at the Conrad Tokyo Hotel.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

TWICE AS NICE

Credit: INF

Hilary Duff doubles up on the coffee during a trip to a Los Angeles Starbucks on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 16

PUCKER UP

Credit: Johns PkI / Splash News Online

Eva Mendes blows kisses at the New York Comic Con, where the star spent Saturday promoting her upcoming action film The Spirit, based on the comic book by Will Eisner.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff