Star Tracks - Tuesday, April 22, 2008
YELLOW FEVER
Her show Gossip Girl returned Monday, but Leighton Meester wasn't staying home to watch it. Instead, the actress makes a dramatic entrance at opening night of La Fille Du Régiment at the Metropolitan Opera in New York.
Hooked on Gossip Girl? Test your knowledge of the show with our quiz.
GOLD STANDARD
After traveling in Europe, Paris Hilton is positively glowing as she returns to the L.A. nightlife with boyfriend Benji Madden. The pair attended the Belvedere Vodka "Jagger Dagger" fete at West Hollywood's Chateau Marmont on Monday to celebrate Jade Jagger's $250,000 diamond and sapphire encrusted ice pick.
HANGING AROUND
Adrian Grenier tunes out during a break from filming Entourage Monday in Hawaii. The fifth season of the HBO hit is expected to return in September.
WAIST MANAGEMENT
Mariah Carey shows off a retro look – with high-waisted shorts, leggings and a cropped leather jacket – Monday while leaving her New York City apartment.
ARM CANDY
Also at the Metropolitan Opera for opening night, Diane Kruger stays hooked on Joshua Jackson. The pair, both in Yves Saint Laurent, told PEOPLE they were considering moving to New York together.
FULL SERVICE
Tennis pro Maria Sharapova serves up a challenge to David Letterman, facing off against the talk show host on a makeshift court during a taping of his show Monday in New York.
'HONOR' ROLL
Speed demon Patrick Dempsey gets his engine going next to a Maserati at Monday's screening of his new comedy, Made of Honor, at the Soho Hotel in London.
FACE TO FACE
Costars Gwyneth Paltrow and Robert Downey Jr. face off Tuesday at a Berlin screening of their adventure flick, Iron Man. The movie – based on Marvel's best-selling comic book series – will be released in the U.S. on May 2.
PARTY GIRLS
Singer Natasha Bedingfield and model Selita Ebanks – both in Mulberry – pose for party pictures at the Kobe Club in New York Monday while celebrating Maxim Bungalows, the lad mag's resorts in the Dominican Republic.
CHEEK TO CHEEK
Spamalot star Clay Aiken helps Tyra Banks celebrate the 500th episode (airing April 30) of The Tyra Banks Show by giving away tickets to his Broadway musical.
MAKE A WISH
Heidi Klum and kids Johan, 17 months, Leni, 3, and Henry, 2, spend a sunny Sunday at the Grove in Los Angeles.
MARATHON MAN
Lance Armstrong finishes strong Monday at the Boston Marathon with a time of two hours, 50 minutes and 58 seconds. The Tour de France champion – who ran the New York City Marathon last year – put his best foot forward to raise money for his cancer foundation.
GAME FACES
Boston sports fever also grips Leonardo DiCaprio and Bar Rafaeli Sunday as the photogenic pair snap a picture during the Celtic's 104-81 win over the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
BIG IN JAPAN
Mischa Barton celebrates the opening of the Diesel flagship store in the Ginza shopping district of Tokyo Monday at the Conrad Tokyo Hotel.
TWICE AS NICE
Hilary Duff doubles up on the coffee during a trip to a Los Angeles Starbucks on Sunday.
PUCKER UP
Eva Mendes blows kisses at the New York Comic Con, where the star spent Saturday promoting her upcoming action film The Spirit, based on the comic book by Will Eisner.