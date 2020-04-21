Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Happy Campers in L.A., Plus Melissa McCarthy, Sarah Silverman & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff April 21, 2020

1 of 49

A Hand to Hold

Credit: BACKGRID

Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger hold hands while on a walk in L.A. on Monday. 

2 of 49

I Want to Ride My Tricycle

Melissa McCarthy takes a ride on an adult-sized tricycle in L.A. on Monday. 

3 of 49

Three Cheers for Healthcare Workers

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Sarah Silverman bangs a pot while cheering for workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday in N.Y.C. 

4 of 49

Take a Hike

Credit: MEGA

Pierce Brosnan takes a hike by himself in Hawaii on Monday while social distancing. 

5 of 49

Pup Patrol

Credit: BACKGRID

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner take their dogs for a stroll on Monday in L.A. 

6 of 49

On the Run

Credit: Backgrid

Michael B. Jordan breaks a sweat during a run in Los Angeles on Monday.

7 of 49

Three's Company

Credit: Backgrid

Another day, another dog walk for Robin Wright and husband Clement Giraudet, who stroll through Pacific Palisades, California, on Monday.

8 of 49

Cute Crew

Credit: Splash News Online

Natalie Dormer, boyfriend David Oakes and their pup take a Monday walk through London.

9 of 49

Market Finds

Credit: MEGA

Brie Larson picks up fresh flowers from the farmers market in L.A. on Sunday, while wearing a lavender mask and Hello Kitty slippers.

10 of 49

On the Go

Credit: SplashNews.com

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom go for a Target run after stopping for lunch at In-N-Out Burger in L.A. over the weekend.

11 of 49

Quarantine Couple

Credit: The Image Direct

Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse stock up on cereal, water and a few more supplies to bring back home in London on Thursday.

12 of 49

Good Deeds

Credit: The Image Direct

Will Ferrell picks up trash along Mulholland Drive in L.A. on Sunday to help keep the famous road clean.

13 of 49

Safety First

Credit: The Image Direct

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas mask up as they walk their dogs on Friday in L.A.

14 of 49

Now You're Talkin'

Credit: BACKGRID

Larry David has an animated phone conversation while out for a walk on Saturday afternoon in Pacific Palisades, California.

15 of 49

Functional Fashion

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Olivia Palermo uses a scarf as a mask as she walks her dog in Brooklyn on Sunday.

16 of 49

Shop for a Good Cause

Credit: Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan - Comic Relief via Getty

Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan wear limited-edition Love Wins T-shirts created in collaboration with Charlie Mackesy, featuring his beloved characters the Boy and the Mole, on Monday in London. (Proceeds from sales will go to charities that support coronavirus frontline workers.)

17 of 49

'Donut' Worry

Credit: Vasquez-Max Lopes/BACKGRID

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas step out to grab some doughnuts from a local shop in Los Angeles on Saturday.

18 of 49

Wheel-y Fun

Credit: BACKGRID

Jon Hamm rides his scooter through Los Angeles over the weekend.

19 of 49

Together Forever

Credit: BACKGRID

Parents-to-be Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita take a walk (with a bottle of wine!) in Los Angeles on Saturday.

20 of 49

Glove Man

Credit: Clint Brewer Photography/BACKGRID

Adam Sandler dons a pair of gloves on Saturday while grocery shopping in Malibu, California.

21 of 49

Couple's Stroll

Credit: BACKGRID

Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis enjoy a morning hike with their dogs in their Los Feliz, California, neighborhood, on Friday.

22 of 49

Pick-Me-Up

Credit: BACKGRID

Elizabeth Olsen and fiancé Robbie Arnett grab a bite to eat in Los Angeles on Friday.

23 of 49

Rollin' Around

Credit: BACKGRID

Alia Shawkat gets some exercise on her bicycle during a ride in a Los Angeles neighborhood on Friday.

24 of 49

Martial Artist

Credit: BACKGRID

Mario Lopez is all smiles as he breaks a sweat in Los Angeles on Friday.

25 of 49

Mother-Daughter Walk

Credit: BACKGRID

Maria Shriver and Katherine Schwarzenegger enjoy a stroll together in L.A. on Friday with her beloved dog Maverick.

26 of 49

Bike Gang

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Meanwhile, Arnold Schwarzenegger goes for a friendly bike ride with pals in Los Angeles on Friday.

27 of 49

Walk and Talk

Credit: The Image Direct

Laura Dern has her hands full on Friday while out in L.A.

28 of 49

Hot Wheels

Credit: Shutterstock

Robin Wright and husband Clement Giraudet take their dog for a ride on Friday in Los Angeles. 

29 of 49

Push the Limit

Credit: BackBackgirdg

Ali Larter keeps it moving on Friday while getting a workout in in L.A.

30 of 49

Need for Speed

Credit: BACKGRID

Chris Pine and his girlfriend Annabelle Wallis take a ride on their bikes in L.A. on Thursday. 

31 of 49

In the Bag

Credit: The Image Direct

Lucy Hale wears ripped mom jeans while out grabbing groceries on Thursday in L.A.

32 of 49

Jog It Out

Credit: SplashNews.com

Michael Keaton wears a mask while out for a Thursday jog in L.A.

33 of 49

Capped Off

Credit: MEGA

Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean goes to the grocery store in Calabasas, California, on Thursday.

34 of 49

Fur Real

Credit: SplashNews.com

Famke Janssen walks around N.Y.C. on Thursday bundled up in a furry sweater and gloves.

35 of 49

Run with It

Credit: The Image Direct

A shirtless Jeremy White goes for a solo run on Thursday in L.A.

36 of 49

Second Coat

Credit: The Image Direct

Elsa Hosk and Tom Daly keep it stylish on Thursday during an errand run in N.Y.C.

37 of 49

The Sweet Life

Credit: BACKGRID

John Legend delivers some Krispy Kremes outside his home in L.A. on Wednesday.

38 of 49

Play Ball

Credit: The Image Direct

Liev Schreiber gets ready to shoot some hoops at home on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

39 of 49

Look of Love

Credit: SplashNews.com

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas take another lovey stroll with her dogs in L.A. on Wednesday.

40 of 49

Walk and Wave

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Andy Cohen greets photographers in N.Y.C. on Wednesday while continuing to stay covered up.

41 of 49

Stay in Step

Credit: SplashNews.com

Matthew Macfadyen and wife Keeley Hawes keep close while walking their dog on Thursday in London.

42 of 49

Sing Thing

Credit: MediaPunch

Actor Brian Stokes Mitchell sings from his apartment window on Wednesday evening in N.Y.C.

43 of 49

Color Rush

Credit: SplashNews.com

Goldie Hawn gives a wave on Wednesday while walking in Los Angeles.

44 of 49

Helping Hand

Credit: IBL/Shutterstock

Princess Sofia of Sweden poses on her first day at work at Sophiahemmet Hospital in Stockholm. The princess is a patron of the facility, and recently completed a program that lets her assist hospital staff with non-medical tasks during the coronavirus pandemic.

45 of 49

Fur Family Outing

Credit: BACKGRID

Mandy Moore takes her dog out for an afternoon walk on Tuesday in Pasadena, California.

46 of 49

Morning Routine

Credit: The Image Direct

Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness take their dogs for a walk to start their Tuesday in N.Y.C.

47 of 49

Juice Boost

Credit: BACKGRID

Jason Sudeikis dresses for spring as he goes for a juice run on Tuesday morning in Silver Lake, California.

48 of 49

Fashion Statement

Credit: The Image Direct

Irina Shayk wears head-to-toe camo and a makeshift mask while out in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

49 of 49

Safety First

Credit: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com

Kevin Connolly wears protective gloves while running errands on Tuesday in L.A.

