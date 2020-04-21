Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Happy Campers in L.A., Plus Melissa McCarthy, Sarah Silverman & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
A Hand to Hold
Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger hold hands while on a walk in L.A. on Monday.
I Want to Ride My Tricycle
Melissa McCarthy takes a ride on an adult-sized tricycle in L.A. on Monday.
Three Cheers for Healthcare Workers
Sarah Silverman bangs a pot while cheering for workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday in N.Y.C.
Take a Hike
Pierce Brosnan takes a hike by himself in Hawaii on Monday while social distancing.
Pup Patrol
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner take their dogs for a stroll on Monday in L.A.
On the Run
Michael B. Jordan breaks a sweat during a run in Los Angeles on Monday.
Three's Company
Another day, another dog walk for Robin Wright and husband Clement Giraudet, who stroll through Pacific Palisades, California, on Monday.
Cute Crew
Natalie Dormer, boyfriend David Oakes and their pup take a Monday walk through London.
Market Finds
Brie Larson picks up fresh flowers from the farmers market in L.A. on Sunday, while wearing a lavender mask and Hello Kitty slippers.
On the Go
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom go for a Target run after stopping for lunch at In-N-Out Burger in L.A. over the weekend.
Quarantine Couple
Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse stock up on cereal, water and a few more supplies to bring back home in London on Thursday.
Good Deeds
Will Ferrell picks up trash along Mulholland Drive in L.A. on Sunday to help keep the famous road clean.
Safety First
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas mask up as they walk their dogs on Friday in L.A.
Now You're Talkin'
Larry David has an animated phone conversation while out for a walk on Saturday afternoon in Pacific Palisades, California.
Functional Fashion
Olivia Palermo uses a scarf as a mask as she walks her dog in Brooklyn on Sunday.
Shop for a Good Cause
Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan wear limited-edition Love Wins T-shirts created in collaboration with Charlie Mackesy, featuring his beloved characters the Boy and the Mole, on Monday in London. (Proceeds from sales will go to charities that support coronavirus frontline workers.)
'Donut' Worry
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas step out to grab some doughnuts from a local shop in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Wheel-y Fun
Jon Hamm rides his scooter through Los Angeles over the weekend.
Together Forever
Parents-to-be Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita take a walk (with a bottle of wine!) in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Glove Man
Adam Sandler dons a pair of gloves on Saturday while grocery shopping in Malibu, California.
Couple's Stroll
Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis enjoy a morning hike with their dogs in their Los Feliz, California, neighborhood, on Friday.
Pick-Me-Up
Elizabeth Olsen and fiancé Robbie Arnett grab a bite to eat in Los Angeles on Friday.
Rollin' Around
Alia Shawkat gets some exercise on her bicycle during a ride in a Los Angeles neighborhood on Friday.
Martial Artist
Mario Lopez is all smiles as he breaks a sweat in Los Angeles on Friday.
Mother-Daughter Walk
Maria Shriver and Katherine Schwarzenegger enjoy a stroll together in L.A. on Friday with her beloved dog Maverick.
Bike Gang
Meanwhile, Arnold Schwarzenegger goes for a friendly bike ride with pals in Los Angeles on Friday.
Walk and Talk
Laura Dern has her hands full on Friday while out in L.A.
Hot Wheels
Robin Wright and husband Clement Giraudet take their dog for a ride on Friday in Los Angeles.
Push the Limit
Ali Larter keeps it moving on Friday while getting a workout in in L.A.
Need for Speed
Chris Pine and his girlfriend Annabelle Wallis take a ride on their bikes in L.A. on Thursday.
In the Bag
Lucy Hale wears ripped mom jeans while out grabbing groceries on Thursday in L.A.
Jog It Out
Michael Keaton wears a mask while out for a Thursday jog in L.A.
Capped Off
Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean goes to the grocery store in Calabasas, California, on Thursday.
Fur Real
Famke Janssen walks around N.Y.C. on Thursday bundled up in a furry sweater and gloves.
Run with It
A shirtless Jeremy White goes for a solo run on Thursday in L.A.
Second Coat
Elsa Hosk and Tom Daly keep it stylish on Thursday during an errand run in N.Y.C.
The Sweet Life
John Legend delivers some Krispy Kremes outside his home in L.A. on Wednesday.
Play Ball
Liev Schreiber gets ready to shoot some hoops at home on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
Look of Love
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas take another lovey stroll with her dogs in L.A. on Wednesday.
Walk and Wave
Andy Cohen greets photographers in N.Y.C. on Wednesday while continuing to stay covered up.
Stay in Step
Matthew Macfadyen and wife Keeley Hawes keep close while walking their dog on Thursday in London.
Sing Thing
Actor Brian Stokes Mitchell sings from his apartment window on Wednesday evening in N.Y.C.
Color Rush
Goldie Hawn gives a wave on Wednesday while walking in Los Angeles.
Helping Hand
Princess Sofia of Sweden poses on her first day at work at Sophiahemmet Hospital in Stockholm. The princess is a patron of the facility, and recently completed a program that lets her assist hospital staff with non-medical tasks during the coronavirus pandemic.
Fur Family Outing
Mandy Moore takes her dog out for an afternoon walk on Tuesday in Pasadena, California.
Morning Routine
Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness take their dogs for a walk to start their Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Juice Boost
Jason Sudeikis dresses for spring as he goes for a juice run on Tuesday morning in Silver Lake, California.
Fashion Statement
Irina Shayk wears head-to-toe camo and a makeshift mask while out in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Safety First
Kevin Connolly wears protective gloves while running errands on Tuesday in L.A.