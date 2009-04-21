Star Tracks: Tuesday, April 21, 2009
TALK TO THE HAND
Robert Pattinson makes good use of his time, catching up on phone calls while out Sunday in Vancouver on Sunday. The actor is in town filming the much-anticipated Twilight sequel, New Moon, in theaters later this year.
FRIENDLY NEIGHBOR
Ashlee Simpson-Wentz looks happy with her new digs, happily reporting for work Monday on the Los Angeles set of Melrose Place.
SECRET SHOPPERS
Attention, shoppers: movie stars in aisle 4! Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie take daughters Zahara, 4, and Shiloh, who turns 3 next month, for a grocery run Saturday on Long Island, N.Y. The family has recently taken up residence in the suburban community.
Shall We Dance?
Jamie Foxx and Robert Downey Jr. dance their way down the red carpet Monday at the Los Angeles premiere of their film The Soloist (which hits theaters April 24). Based on a true story and best-selling book, Foxx plays a Juilliard-trained homeless street musician and Downey Jr. is a journalist who befriends him and helps uncover his talent.
PEN PALS
Look who's ready to follow in Mommy's footsteps! Tori Spelling keeps an eye on 10-month-old daughter Stella during a signing Monday for her new book Mommywood at a Los Angeles Barnes amp Noble store.
SWEET HONOR
Back from their Bahamian getaway, Uma Thurman arrives in style with multimillionaire fiancé Arpad Busson at Cookie magazine's Smart Cookie Awards on Monday at New York City's Jazz at Lincoln Center. At the event, the actress – along with Debra Messing and Salma Hayek – was honored for her outstanding contributions to women's and children's causes.
'FIGHT' NIGHT
He's a lover, not a fighter! Channing Tatum steps out with fiancée Jenna Dewan at the New York City premiere of his action movie Fighting, which hits theaters on April 24.
WHAT'S UP, DOGG?
Bringing a whole new meaning to his nickname Snoop D-O Double G, rapper Snoop Dogg signs off with his look-alike at Madam Tussauds wax museum at the Venetian Resort Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on Monday.
SEEING SPOTS
Kim Kardashian makes a splash – and flaunts her famous curves in a polka-dot bikini – while hitting the surf in Mexico on Sunday. The reality star is vacationing with her family for sister Kourtney's 30th birthday, which was on April 18.
GETTING POLITICAL
A dapper David Beckham is suited up for a meeting with British Prime Minister Gordon Brown on Monday at London's No. 10 Downing Street. The soccer star joined tennis pro Andy Murray and Olympic gold medalist Denise Lewis to launch Malaria No More UK, the British extension of the anti-malaria campaign.
RAIN DELAY
Not letting a little rain dampen her day, Jennifer Aniston keeps covered Monday while on the New York City set of her latest comedy, The Baster.
BABY STEPS
Back from Australia, Nicole Kidman lends her star power for a good cause Sunday at the March for Babies event in Nashville, Tenn. The two-mile walk benefited the March of Dimes, a nonprofit organization that funds research to prevent premature birth, birth defects and infant death.
CIAO, ITALIA!
What a crowd! With her teen fans bustling in the background, Miley Cyrus reigns on the red carpet during the Italian premiere of Hannah Montana: The Movie in Rome on Monday.
HEY, MR. DEEJAY!
A wide-eyed Nick Cannon makes a point with Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel during an appearance at the Borgata Hotel, Casino amp Spa in Atlantic City on Saturday night.
ON THE MOVE
Look, mom, no hands! Spike Jonze sweeps girlfriend Michelle Williams's 3-year-old daughter Matilda off her feet Sunday during a carefree stroll in Brooklyn, N.Y.